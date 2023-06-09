Bodega Harbour is where people dream of retiring.

It’s a friendly community of about 750 houses, most of them on loops and cul-de-sacs nestled around a well-regarded, 18-hole golf course.

The neighborhood is bright and sunny, if wind-swept, with views to the Pacific Ocean and Bodega Bay. Homes there generally list in the range of $1.5 million to $2 million.

And because most of the houses in Bodega Harbour are weekend getaways, it’s a quiet place.

But that serenity has been shattered in recent weeks by the increasingly confrontational behavior of two men, a father and his adult son.

Neighbors unnerved

Thomas Pochari Jr., 64, has posted the names and addresses of neighbors online, linking them to his antisemitic and bombastic rhetoric on four websites he runs.

His son, Christophe Pochari, 23, has taken things a step further, directly threatening one of their targets, a local contractor, which landed him in the Sonoma County jail, where he remains.

The situation has unnerved neighbors and led to stepped-up private security patrols in the area.

“He gets in people’s faces in the neighborhood,” said Edward Witts, who lives in Bodega Harbour. “That’s the really invasive part of it. But in our law system, what can we do about it?”

Witts is one of the people who has been targeted on social media by Thomas Pochari, including having some of his personal information shared.

Long stood out in neighborhood

Neighbors say Thomas Pochari has long stood out in Bodega Harbour. He and his wife, Catherine, sued the Bodega Harbour Homeowners Association and its manager, Kemper Sports Management (the company also manages the Links at Bodega Harbour golf course), over a construction dispute in 2016 — a case that resulted in a judgment ordering the Pocharis to pay the defendants a total of $58,000.

More important to neighbors, Thomas Pochari has never been reluctant to share his feelings toward Jews.

He maintains four websites, each devoted to a different topic — world news, economics, brain function and risk analysis. Much of his content crosses over from site to site. (The Press Democrat is not naming the sites.)

The lineup of guests Pochari has interviewed for audio recordings in recent months is impressive. They include Marvin G. Weinbaum, director for Afghanistan and Pakistan Studies at the Middle East Institute; José Bustani, a Brazilian diplomat who was the first director-general of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons; and Frank G. Wisner II, who was briefly U.S. Secretary of State in 1993.

The caliber of those guests is jarring when viewed next to some of Pochari’s essays on the same websites, screeds with titles like “Ashkenazi Jewish Criminality, Buffoonery, and Foolishness.”

Weinbaum, for one, said he had no idea of Pochari’s wider views when he taped the segment.

“My interview had been limited to subjects with which I have written and spoken many times,” Weinbaum said in an email to The Press Democrat.

“His questions were not out of the ordinary. Still, what you've indicated and some other things that I've learned about Pochari convince me that I should not again agree to an interview.”

Many of Pochari’s recent tweets are even more aggressive than his blog posts.

April 27: “The United States govt is totally criminal. … This criminality is not European, not Aryan. It is Ashkenazi Jew. The Germans in the early 20th century tried to destroy the criminality. Difficult job.”

May 9: “Removing Ashkenazi Jew criminality will be violent, obviously.”

May 13: “No longer will criminal Jews be deciding policy. It’s over this garbage. Anglo-Saxon America is rising again, after being degraded by Jews.”

There are many others. Remarkably, Pochari tagged the FBI and CIA on many of the posts. He also has made disparaging comments about Filipinos and “low-IQ mestizos.”

Legal troubles, family drama

There have been some consequences along the way.

Pochari was charged with making obscene or threatening phone calls in September 2006, and with attempted grand theft a year after that. Both charges were eventually dismissed, the first one after Pochari agreed to a six-month period of medical observation.

Records related to both cases have been purged by the Sonoma County Superior Court Hall of Justice.

There has been family drama, too.

In 2018, according to complaints filed in Santa Clara Superior Court, Thomas and Christophe began a harassment campaign against their father and grandfather, Thomas Sr. — a retired Air Force brigadier general who was 90 at the time — as well as a cousin, Enku Leka.