The fight to limit solitary confinement in California prisons is set to roil Sacramento again

On a recent day in this sun-soaked suburb, conditions were perfect for an outdoor workout at a maximum-security prison in Northern California.

Winter storms had turned the hills surrounding California State Prison, Sacramento lush green, and Maurice League was enjoying the view from his individual exercise yard, a caged plot of concrete not much bigger than a dog pen, during the roughly three hours a day he's allowed outside.

"Now that the sun is coming out, the weather is very beautiful," League said in between a round of burpees, pull-ups, squats and 1,000 push-ups. "We need that Vitamin D."

The fresh air was a welcome break from his 70-square-foot cramped and dimly lit cell in the prison's disciplinary block where prisoners are housed in isolation for committing crimes while incarcerated. Among them: murder, attempted murder or serious bodily injury. Some belong to gangs, according to prison officials, or have enemies inside that require separation to avoid more violence.

Corrections officials call the unit "short-term restricted housing." Advocates define it as solitary, or segregated, confinement, because incarcerated people spend nearly all day restricted to their cells with little human contact other than with prison staff.

The Los Angeles Times was granted limited access to the unit in mid-April, months after it first submitted a request for a tour and as a debate rages on in the state Capitol over legislation to restrict the practice of holding incarcerated people for up to 23 hours a day in small cells.

Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed the same proposal last year, saying that while segregated confinement was "ripe for reform," safety concerns needed to be addressed. He then directed the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to draft a new set of regulations that would modify current practices without raising the risk of violence. The state agency plans to submit those draft rules by November.

Despite Newsom's veto, Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) reintroduced the bill, arguing that without legislative intervention, the corrections department was unlikely to craft the kind of restrictions needed to safeguard prisoners against abusive prolonged isolation, which he said amounts to torture and leads to devastating mental health consequences.

"We're not saying do away with solitary confinement," Holden said. "But you have to structure it differently so that you're not putting people in a situation where you're treating them less than human."

California State Prison, Sacramento is already home to those who've committed some of California's most violent and serious crimes. Prisoners here have been convicted of murder, armed robbery, sexual assault or other violent crimes, said Associate Warden Chance Andes, who oversees the unit.

Incarcerated people housed in general population are allowed prison jobs and can move from place to place without being shackled. They spend hours a day in school or programs and have access to a prison yard with exercise equipment and a track where they can roam freely.

In segregation, prisoners are restrained and escorted by prison staff when they leave their cells. They're allowed visitors and legal visits, but through a glass divider. They otherwise use tablets to stay in contact with their family via video.

Each week, they're allowed outside for roughly 18.5 hours, plus 90 minutes for programs inside the prison. The rest of their time, approximately 21 hours a day, is spent in cells that come equipped with a toilet and bunk and where they're directly provided meals.

Of the some 1,450 people incarcerated at California State Prison, Sacramento, 88 were being housed in the unit as of mid-April.

League was sent to "the hole" five months ago for battery, he said. At 46, he's spent more than half his life in prison at different facilities, so he's had time to build up a level of tolerance to the monotony during various stints in segregation. He was most recently sentenced in 2007 for two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, plus other charges and enhancements that tallied up to 37 years, according to corrections officials.

He leans on his faith and family to get through the long days, he said, and loves to read.

"I've been doing time for a long time. I kind of more got used to it," League said during an interview. "I just learned to draw on different strengths to where I don't succumb to a lot of the loneliness and different things that can overtake some people back here."

Deven Johnson, who is serving time for first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and assault, was placed in segregation seven months ago, he said, also for battery. Johnson, 25, said he receives some of the same mental health help and services that the general population does, just in a more restrictive setting.