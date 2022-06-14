The fractious night that began Trump’s bid to overturn the election

WASHINGTON — Rudy Giuliani seemed drunk, and he was making a beeline for the president.

It was election night in 2020, and President Donald Trump was seeing his reelection bid slip away, vote by vote. According to video testimony prepared by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and personal lawyer for Trump, was spouting conspiracy theories.

“They’re stealing it from us,” Giuliani told the president when he found him, according to Jason Miller, one of the president’s top campaign aides, who told the Jan. 6 committee that Giuliani was “definitely intoxicated” that night. “Where do all the votes come from? We need to go say that we won.”

Several times that night, Trump’s own family members and closest advisers urged him to reject Giuliani’s advice. Miller told him not to “go and declare victory” without a better sense of the numbers. “It’s far too early to be making any proclamation like that,” said Bill Stepien, his campaign manager. Even his daughter Ivanka Trump told him that the results were still being counted.

But in the end, Giuliani was the only one that night who told the president what he wanted to hear.

Giuliani’s rantings about stolen ballots fed into the president’s own conspiracy theories about a rigged election, nursed in public and private since long before the votes were counted. They helped spark a monthslong assault on democracy and — in the committee’s view — led inexorably to the mob that breached the Capitol hoping to stop the certification of Joe Biden as president.

Trump told Miller, Stepien and the rest that they were being weak and were wrong. During a conversation in the reception area of the White House living quarters, he told them he was going to go in “a different direction.”

Not long after, Trump did just that, appearing for the cameras at 2:21 a.m. in the East Room in front of a wall of American flags.

He denounced the election in the speech, calling the vote “a fraud on the American public” and an “embarrassment” to the country. “We were getting ready to win this election,” he told his supporters and the television viewers. “Frankly, we did win this election.”

The inside account of the White House that night was assembled by the Jan. 6 committee. During its second public hearing, on Monday, the committee played a video that painted a vivid portrait of how Trump rejected cautions from his closest aides and advisers and went out to declare himself the winner.

Testimony from those closest to Trump effectively documented the formal beginning of his insistence that the election was stolen.

Trump had not been shy about that expectation; weeks before Election Day, he had predicted a “fraud like you’ve never seen.” And even as the votes were being counted, Trump began delivering that message. But the testimony offered at Monday’s hearing was the linchpin of the argument that the committee is trying to make: Trump knew his claims of a fraudulent election were not true and made them anyway.

“That’s the bottom line,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chair of the committee. “We had an election Mr. Trump lost, but he refused to accept the results of the democratic process.”

In the weeks to follow election night, Trump was repeatedly told by top aides that his claims of fraud were baseless.

The committee underscored that fact with long video clips of former Attorney General William Barr, who said that beating back the “avalanche” of fraud allegations from the president was “like playing whack-a-mole because something would come out one day and then the next day it would be another issue.” He called the claims of fraud from Trump and Giuliani “completely bogus and silly and usually based on complete misinformation.”

The committee’s depiction of the White House on election night was the day’s most compelling narrative. And the testimony by Trump aides saying they had doubts about Trump’s claims of fraud was striking, particularly because some of those same aides had expressed support for the president in public, casting doubt on the outcome of the election.

At just after 11:15 p.m., Fox News called Arizona for Biden, a major blow to Trump’s campaign. Using interviews with Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner, and several of the president’s campaign aides, the committee video captured how the sense of celebration inside the White House residence turned from giddy optimism to grim anxiety.

“Both disappointed with Fox and concerned that maybe our data or our numbers weren’t accurate,” Miller testified, describing the mood among the president’s supporters.