The Geminid meteor shower to light up the midweek sky

Skywatchers will have the opportunity to wish upon hundreds of shooting stars that are set to shower the sky with streaks of light from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, when the annual Geminid meteor shower will peak. Residents across the country could see up to 40 visible meteors per hour at that peak, in what's scheduled to be the best meteor show of the year.

The Geminid meteor shower reliably soars across the sky each year, like clockwork, around December. This year, the bright and intensely colored meteors have been active since late November and are slated to wrap up on Christmas Eve, according to the American Meteor Society. It's a show that will be visible from all over the world, contingent on local cloud coverage.

The meteors slinging across the sky are actually just pieces of debris left from comets and bits of asteroids - the sky lights up as the Earth bulldozes through trails of debris on its annual orbit around the sun. Geminids zip through the sky at 78,000 mph, according to NASA. The shower gets its namesake from the constellation Gemini, where the Geminids appear to originate from.

"Meteor showers are always really awesome opportunities to go out and see kind of like a celestial fireworks display," said Noah Petro, a scientist with the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Project at NASA.

The vibrant shooting star displays are known to flash streaks of green, purple and amber. Bursts of colors are an indication of different elements burning up within meteorites, Petro told The Post.

Petro said brave souls willing to bundle up and endure winter temperatures deeper into the night will have a better chance of seeing the spectacle - racing meteors will zoom through the sky until dawn.

"Patience is a virtue, and the reward is a great show in the sky," Petro said.

Observing in a dark environment away from bright lights makes for the best viewing. For prime viewing, NASA suggests, viewers can lay on their backs with their feet pointed to the south.

However, even in pitch black conditions with an unobscured view of the sky, the moon could put a wrinkle in viewing plans since the orb will be nearly three-quarters full, according to the American Meteor Society. The brightness of the moon may "wash out" some of the fainter shooting stars, Petro said.

Again, patience is key.

It may take nearly 30 minutes for viewers' eyes to adjust to the darkness before you're able to see the meteors. It's also not a continuous show. There will be brief intermissions when streaks of light aren't visible at all, and then bursts of dozens.

Because of a large storm system over the Central States, clouds will obscure the view in the Dakotas and much of the Midwest and South. Clear skies will allow more favorable viewing in the Northeast and Southwest.

If clouds act like a spoiler and crowds miss the show Tuesday night or early Wednesday, the meteors will still be viewable in high capacity Wednesday night into Thursday, Petro said.