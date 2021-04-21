The girl in the Kent State photo and the lifelong burden of being a national symbol

Mary Ann Vecchio today. The photo of her kneeling over the body of Kent State University student Jeffrey Miller in 1970 is one of the most important images of the 20th century. (Jeffery A. Salter / Washington Post)

Mary Ann lived in Las Vegas for nearly 20 years, moving up from her job in the coffee shop to the casino floor, where she had the keys to pay out the slot machine jackpots. She says she dreamed of being a lawyer. But something told her, "Don't get too successful, don't get too visible. Don't be too happy." Hiding was much safer, she says.

In 2001, however, she took the story of her life back into her own hands. She had earned a high school diploma at the age of 39; now in her mid-40s, she was ready to study for a career in health. She also ended an unhappy marriage and started over again by returning to Florida. She bought a 24-foot camper, worked full time at the Trump Spa at Doral, enrolled at nearby Miami Dade Community College and studied to be a respiratory therapist. Between shifts and classes she spent time nursing her dying mother.

"Everybody at the Doral loved Mary Ann," says longtime friend Charlotte Brewer, 85. "She has this very caring personality." Still, Mary Ann didn't tell her about the photo until it popped up on Charlotte's phone one day. "That's me," Mary Ann said. At first Charlotte couldn't believe it, but she soon understood: The girl who ran to help an injured student at Kent State was the same person who saw her massage work as healing treatments for her clients and who was training to help patients with respiratory problems. Charlotte and her fellow massage therapists were so happy to see Mary Ann on a new professional path, they took her out to lunch after she passed each course. "Maybe that's why I got such good grades," Mary Ann says.

After school, the woman who perhaps had been the most visible symbol of protest against the Vietnam War worked at the Miami VA hospital, where she cared for men who'd served in that war. But she never told them she was the girl from the Kent State photo. Sometimes, she says, she wanted to tell the veterans who she was so she could explain that the protesters weren't anti-soldier, just antiwar, and that they did what they did to bring soldiers home. Instead, she operated on a "no-need-to-know policy." She wanted "to be in the vets' shoes," she says. "I had to make a connection on a spiritual level."

By working with veterans, she learned about resilience and came to understand what being in the line of fire had done to her. "I tried to hide my shell-shockedness from them," she says, but she saw ways in which they were traumatized that echoed some of her own behaviors. "I'm very positional," she says. "Wherever I go, I sit with my back to the wall so I can see what's coming in the front door."

Mary Ann is retired now — she didn't remarry or have children — and leads a quiet life, growing avocados and oranges on a small plot at the edge of the Florida Everglades. Payne, who keeps in regular touch with her and has invited her to speak to his classes at Emerson, credits her "incredibly strong spirit" for her survival. "She also still has that unaffected purity," he says. "That's what you saw in the photo on May 4th. And that's still who she is."

Charlotte says Mary Ann is more like a neighborhood sprite. She pops in to see their older neighbors, bathing them and delivering home-cooked meals. She gets offers to work for pay, but she prefers to "be that surprise person that shows up with banana bread."

Last May, however, when she watched the video of George Floyd's death, she was so shaken, it was as if the electronic scrim of her TV had dissolved. She jumped off her couch and yelled at the crowd in the video, "Why is no one helping him?" She sobs as she describes that moment to me. "Doesn't anyone see what's going on?"

"Mary Ann," I say. "It seems to me that you're still that girl in the photo, you're still that girl saying, 'Doesn't anyone see what's happening here?'"

She stops crying abruptly. "But it's been 50 years," she says. "Why can't I move on?"

What would it take to move on? I ask.

"Maybe if I do some good for the planet," she says. She tells me that she does small, secret acts of charity every weekend, when she goes "undercover" to the Walmart parking lot near her home and leaves canned foods, staples and her homegrown avocados in an empty shopping cart for someone to discover. "I feel like I need to do something good," she says, crying again.

You've already done something profoundly good, I tell her. "In that moment when you knelt over Jeffrey Miller's body," I say, "you expressed the grief and horror that so many people were feeling. You helped end the Vietnam War."

"You can say that," she says, "but I can't feel it."

Nowadays, the girl who wanted to be anywhere but Opa-locka lives not far from there. No one knows her as the girl from the photo. No one follows her or sends her hate mail, though once in a while she finds an autograph request with a faraway address in her mailbox. Sometimes students find her online and send her letters saying they read about her in their history books. This cracks her up. "I'm a living person," she says with a laugh. "And I'm in a history book! Not many people can say that."

For me, it's hard now not to look at that photo and see a 14-year-old girl, unaware of how that single moment will shape her entire life. She'll become a public figure — as a minor — with no consent and no control over her image or her reputation. Well before there's such a concept as victim-blaming, before social media or Us Weekly, she'll become an object of national fascination — a target for some, a footnote in history to others. She'll be the subject of a photo known the world over, but never really known as a person.

And yet, she eventually defied the narrative that was written for her. She built a new life on her own terms. Far from the public glare that defined her as someone she never was, she's now who she wants to be: someone whose life is both private and purposeful. And on weekends, as she roams the Walmart parking lot near her home, leaving gifts for strangers, it's possible to see that 14-year-old girl before the shutter is snapped, that kid who thinks she's magic.