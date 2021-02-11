The Girl & The Fig in Sonoma to temporarily close after outcry over Black Lives Matter mask

The Girl & The Fig is temporarily closing after receiving threats and backlash over former employee Kimi Stout's allegation of being pressured to quit for wearing a Black Lives Matter mask to work, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

President John Toulze told The Chronicle that he ultimately made the decision to shut down after seeing plans for a protest outside the restaurant circulate on social media, citing concerns over the staff's safety.

The Girl & The Fig has also released a new statement on its Facebook page.