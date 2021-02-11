Subscribe

The Girl & The Fig in Sonoma to temporarily close after outcry over Black Lives Matter mask

MADELINE WELLS
SFGATE
February 11, 2021, 8:36AM
Updated 31 minutes ago

The Girl & The Fig is temporarily closing after receiving threats and backlash over former employee Kimi Stout's allegation of being pressured to quit for wearing a Black Lives Matter mask to work, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

President John Toulze told The Chronicle that he ultimately made the decision to shut down after seeing plans for a protest outside the restaurant circulate on social media, citing concerns over the staff's safety.

The Girl & The Fig has also released a new statement on its Facebook page.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Sonoma County Gazette