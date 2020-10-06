Chris Smith: The Glass fire bore down on a house, a cat cried out and then ...

The house was clearly, sadly doomed.

As Shepley Schroth-Cary stood before the home in east Santa Rosa’s Skyhawk neighborhood late Sunday night, flames advanced headlong from a ravine within the hillside subdivision’s park.

Schroth-Cary, chief of west Sonoma County’s Gold Ridge Fire Protection District, had only his department-issued SUV. Crews of firetrucks deployed at Skyhawk had their hands full and then some.

Schroth-Cary was accompanied by Jacqui Jorgeson, a Santa Rosa woman who’s working to assist, equip and safeguard volunteer firefighters through her new Volunteer Fire Foundation. The chief is her link to local volunteers, and he’d brought her along to shoot video for a documentary on the challenges they face.

Jorgeson had never been on a fire line, and was in awe of what she saw. She remembers Schroth-Cary gesturing toward the house at Mountain Hawk Drive and San Ramon Way, the one nearest the fire-besieged park.

“He said, ’That one’s going to go first.’ ” Then the fire chief shouted that he was going in to save what he could for the residents.

Other firefighters had arrived to assist when Schroth-Cary smashed the window near the front door and reached in to unlock it.

Soon he was running to his truck with armloads of the photographs he’d pulled from the walls, and even from the refrigerator. As flames reached the house, firefighters trained water on it and did all they could to prevent the flames from spreading to the next house, and the next.

They succeeded. They managed also to remove a car from the dying home, and push to safety the plumbing company pickup in the driveway.

Jacqui Jorgeson was shooting video and absorbing the terror of the moment when she heard something. A cat.

“I knew that meow,” the animal lover said. “It was pure panic.”

The pickup was at that moment still parked in the driveway. Jorgeson dropped to peer under it. There cowered a gray tabby.

She shouted to Schroth-Cary, “Can I save this cat?” He told her to try.

She ducked back under the pickup, and the cat was gone. To where?

“It was so smoky,” Jorgeson said. “You heard this whoosh of fire coming onto the house.”

The Gold Ridge fire chief tossed more photographs and such into his truck. Fire was eating at the house and they were going to have to back away.

Then Jorgeson heard another meow.

“I went running and I find this cat. She is crouched at the base of this fence that is about to take (fire).”

She spoke to the cat, pleading with her not to run. The pet let Jorgeson pick her up.

“I held this cat so tightly,” she recounted. She set it in the backseat of Schroth-Cary’s SUV.

“Within moments, this house was consumed,” Jorgeson said. But by training hoses on it, firefighters reduced the ferocity of the flames enough to prevent them from igniting neighboring homes.

Once Jorgeson and the fire chief were back in the SUV, Jorgeson sent a couple of texts to update her husband, famed rock climber Kevin Jorgeson, and a group of moms she’s part of in the Montgomery Village neighborhood.

Jorgeson spotted a text from a woman in the group whom she’d never met in person. That second woman, Carla Wiking, texted to the group that her parents had just witnessed, via Facebook Live, the destruction of their home at Mountain Hawk and San Ramon.

Jorgeson’s jaw dropped. Could that have been the same house she’d just left?

She exchanged a couple of texts with Wiking, one of them asking, “Carla, do your parents have a gray tabby?”

“Yes,” Wiking replied, “they tried to get her and she would not come so, they had to leave without her.”

Jorgeson told the Montgomery Village neighbor she’d yet to meet: I have your parents’ cat.

Not long after that, Schroth-Cary’s SUV pulled up to Carla Wiking’s house. The chief and Jorgeson presented her the cat, named Dixie, and all of the pictures and other items pulled from her parents’ home before it burned.

“It’s like treasure, it means so much,” said Wiking, deeply touched. She phoned her parents, Sean and Lisa Hensley, who run a plumbing service and who’d evacuated to the home of Lisa Hensley’s mother in Windsor.

Wiking shared with them the story of the saving of Dixie and the family photos. She said her folks’ surprise and gratitude deepened when they learned that by tempering the flames that destroyed their home, firefighters prevented the disaster from spreading to the neighbors’ homes.

It all made for a most extraordinary night of terror mixed with caring. Schroth-Cary said it was highly unusual for him to have a role in delivering a cat and family treasures to the family of fire victims.

But other than that, he said, “that same story was happening 100 times over that night. There were lots of firefighters doing the same things I was doing.”

