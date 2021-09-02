‘The great equalizer’: A look back at the Sonoma County library bookmobile

What’s likely the first photo of the Sonoma County library bookmobile in the Press Democrat appeared in 1948. The large dark vehicle driven by librarians carried about 750 books on built-in shelves, and its first planned stop that winter was in Freestone.

It was well received by rural residents in the days before the internet, who flocked to the “library on wheels” for access to literature, culture and knowledge.

"The library has always prided itself on being the great equalizer. We provide the same level of service and information no matter who you are and where you come from," said Kathy DeWeese, youth services administrator at the Sonoma County Library.

During the mid-20th century bookmobiles gained popularity across the U.S., and Sonoma County was no exception. In black-and-white photos from the 1950s, local children lined up outside the bookmobile appear at first glance to be waiting for the ice cream truck. But it was books they wanted.

Georgia Talcott, 91, of Camp Meeker, told the Press Democrat in 1951 that she read a book a day and “couldn’t do without” the bookmobile.

“Living in these beautiful woods has given me a good appetite and a cast iron stomach. I have all my own teeth and no eye trouble, so why shouldn’t I love to read?” she said.

As funds waned at one point, so did the “library on wheels.” In 1967 another Camp Meeker woman, upset that the library bookmobile ended services, sent county supervisors a 20-cent bill to cover the postage she now had to pay for books to be delivered to her from the Santa Rosa library.

By the 1970s there were two Sonoma County library bookmobiles and their schedules were printed regularly in local papers.

DeWeese has been employed in the county library system since 2005 and said there hasn’t been a mobile library van run by the library in the time she’s worked there.

The Free Bookmobile of Sonoma County, run by a nonprofit, was in service for 11 years before it closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sonoma County Library plans to debut its new mobile library van, the BiblioBus, later this year. In addition to books, it will have Wi-Fi, laptop computers, bilingual story time and other activities and services. Mobile library services are vital to communities to this day, DeWeese said.

"We learned that during the pandemic. In a year where nobody could come to the library, how do we reach out to where they are and provide the services that they need where they are? The mobile van will allow us to do that on a different scale," DeWeese said.

Learn more about the new mobile library van at sonomalibrary.org/bibliobus.