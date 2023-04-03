It was a brooding and rainy Saturday in December, inside a bland library annex in Petaluma. On one side of a partition, repairmen worked to patch a leaky roof. On the other side of the partition, 16 people assembled to help fix a broken country.

They were attending a workshop organized by the Sonoma County chapter of Braver Angels, a national organization founded seven years ago to address America’s widening political divide — not necessarily via political compromise, but through the power of open-minded dialogue.

Some of the December participants were veterans of the group. For others, it was an introduction.

“You want us to identify as red and blue?” someone asked the moderators, Lou Zweier and Annie Chung. The answer was no, not on this day.

The topic of this particular workshop was Depolarizing Within. The goal: to get participants to recognize “the four horsemen of polarizing” in their own thought processes, and to avert those tendencies among peers within their political tribe. The villains were scrawled in marker on a tear-off sheet of paper at the front of the room — stereotyping, dismissing, ridiculing and having contempt.

The Depolarizing Within workshop is considered one of Braver Angels’ milder offerings. And indeed, there were no fireworks in Petaluma that day, no tearful hugs afterward.

In truth, it all had sort of a “Parks and Recreation” vibe, with earnest community spirit, role-playing exercises and lots of mnemonic devices. (LAPP: Listen to the person bashing the other side, Acknowledge what they’re saying, Pivot to a different line of thought and add new Perspective.) But everyone seemed to come away with both tools and motivation, a tiny step on the path to national reconciliation.

“In every workshop I have moderated, there are moments I have felt grateful, and hopeful,” said Zweier, one of the two moderators that day. “When I see people reflecting on themselves, and finding common ground with others they are different from, it fills me with hope and gratitude.”

The first Braver Angels event (it was called Better Angels then, a reference to a quote by Abraham Lincoln during his first inaugural address) was organized by David Blankenhorn, Bill Doherty and David Lapp in South Lebanon, Ohio, in December 2016. The United States had just elected Donald Trump president, and political rhetoric on both sides of the aisle was at a fever pitch.

More than six years after that first event, Trump remains a polarizing force. His recent indictment for business fraud by a Manhattan grand jury was celebrated gleefully by Democrats, and attacked as partisan overreach by Republicans.

Meanwhile, Braver Angels, buoyed by a flow of media coverage — it’s one of the few politically oriented organizations to receive favorable press from both the left and the right — has expanded to 92 chapters, and has conducted events in all 50 states. Braver Angels brought in nearly $2.7 million in total revenue in 2020, according to its Form 990 tax filing that year. Blankenhorn, the organization’s president, drew a salary of $200,000 in 2020.

Here in the North Bay, there is a regional Bay Area “super-alliance” in addition to the Sonoma County alliance, which has quietly been operating for about two years now.

The driving force behind the local chapter was Mary Munat, known by many in this county as Green Mary for her zero-waste campaign. One pillar of the Braver Angels model is equal representation of red and blue among leadership. Munat, a liberal, needed a conservative partner to form a chapter. She turned to her ex-boyfriend, Brad Brink, a transplanted Illinois engineer who had stayed true to his Republican upbringing.

“I never knew anybody other than Christians and Catholics,” Brink said. “I never knew anybody who did anything other than celebrate Christmas. Like, ‘What do you mean people don’t go to one side of the family on Christmas Eve, and the other side on Christmas Day? What do you mean everybody doesn’t watch the Super Bowl?’”

The abiding trust that bound Munat and Brink made them perfect candidates to jump-start the Sonoma alliance. The local chapter now has about 160 dues-paying members and 400 newsletter subscribers, Zweier said. He credited former chapter head Lani Slonim for much of that growth; she is currently taking a break from organizing.

Most members tend to show up out of curiosity and wind up finding meaning in the conversations.

That was the case for Chung, Zweier’s co-moderator at the Depolarizing Within workshop. Chung is a Braver Angels rarity — a purple voter, not aligned with either political pole. She joined after the 2020 election, upset by how divided the country remained and by the rampant demonization she saw in political discourse.