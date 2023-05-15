The Hanna Center has launched a transitional housing program for up to 100 current and former foster youth, turning six buildings historically used for “Hanna boys” into dorms for the program.

The center seeks to address the chronic failures of the foster care system to prepare young adults to live independently, and doubles as part of the re-envisioning of the Hanna Center to amplify its impact beyond the borders of its campus, CEO Cameron Safarloo said.

“Historically, in the past, we've served anywhere from 93 to 98 youth annually. However, there were the opportunities for us, with the existing infrastructure that we have in place, to make a bigger impact into the life of underserved populations,” Safarloo said before a tour of one of the new buildings with the Index-Tribune.

The Transitional Housing Placement Program sets up a dormlike environment and provides trained staff members who will reside on-site to supervise and offer trauma-informed care 24/7, VP of residential programs Scott Singer said.

“We are going to be unique because we are a dorm setting unlike the facilities that the others have, where it's an apartment for transitional age youth or maybe two can be in a room in an apartment,” Singer said. “There's a lot of dynamics with independent living skills, but it is really getting them on the path so when they leave, we’re comfortable they know how to survive.”

Aged out, and out of luck

Foster youth face a daunting reality when they “age out” of the system, with limited direct services to provide a bridge to the adult world.

Ricka L. White-Soso, a clinical social worker at the Hanna Center and a former foster child herself, said foster youth are often alone to figure out adulthood, and they don’t have a support system to lean on when they fall down.

“A lot of the challenges that foster youth have, all youth have. But they’re expounded by humongous leaps for foster youth,” she said. “I've been out of the system for over 30-something years … but to see that the system hasn't changed a whole lot in the struggle for the foster youth is disheartening.”

After a child “ages out” of foster care at the age of 18, or in some cases 21, most of the public systems in place stop providing support, and many often lack the necessary housing or resources for those young adults to live independently.

As a result, approximately one-third of foster youth experience homelessness in California, according to Alternative Family Services. In Sonoma and Solano Counties, 14% of all unsheltered people are former foster youth. Young men are uniquely at risk as they are 82% more likely to become homeless.

A survey by FosterClub, a national foster children advocacy group, found that 65% of former foster youth between the ages of 18 and 24 were unemployed following the pandemic. In the 2021-22 school year, 61.4% of foster children graduated from high school compared to 87.3% of non-foster students, according to the California Department of Education.

“You look at those numbers, the statistics are very dire,” Safarloo said. “There aren’t enough service providers in the community to step forth and provide the infrastructure and much needed services to this population that desperately need the support and services in order to be successful moving forward in the life.”

Learning to adult

With these complexities in mind, the Hanna Center’s transitional housing program is broken up into three populations of various ages and levels of need.

The first program, named the short term therapeutic residential treatment program (STRTP) takes aim at the most challenged group of foster youth aged 14 to 18 who have faced significant childhood adversity, such as growing up in violent or negligent homes. These children and young adults often present with behavioral issues, which make them tough to place within the foster care system, Safarloo said.

“That particular program from 14 to 18 is very intense in supervision and mental health services,” Safarloo said. “The staff-to-client ratio is one-to-three and it also requires for us to have a mental health clinician to be present at the residential setting with these youth because they really need to get intense mental health services provided to them.”

The transitional housing program for minors is a second, less involved operation focused on foster children aged 16 to 18 who are preparing to emancipate. Here, enrolled children learn proper hygiene, career technical training and financial literacy from the 5 Buckets Foundation.

“College is not for everyone. And if they don't want to go to college, we will put them in touch with the trades subject matter experts and get them on the right track,” Safarloo said, mentioning carpentry, auto mechanics and electronics. “The union (North Bay Trade Introduction Program) has guaranteed us that they would be able to place 50% to 60% of this population after that training into paid union apprenticeship jobs.”

Hanna will also provide housing programs for young adults aged 18-21 who have left foster care, but still require some level of support, services and skills training to live independently.

“That program is all about providing shelter and food,” Safarloo said. “But there is no free lunch at the end of the day, right?”

Young adults enrolled in the non-minor dependent program are required to be enrolled in college, vocational training or be employed. Those who work must pay a monthly “rent,” which is put into a savings account they can access when they graduate from the program, providing a much needed financial foundation to help launch them into independence.

“How many kids at 18 are just moving out nowadays? Not many,” White-Soso said.

This functional savings account can in turn be used to pay for first month’s rent, the down payment on a car or furniture for housing, but ultimately, it will be up to the youth to decide how to spend it.

These programs are part of a new vision for the campus on Arnold Drive to be more than just a home for wayward boys, Safarloo said. The Hanna Center is preparing to open its mental health hub on May 31 for the public and fosters new working relationships with Valley nonprofits like La Luz Center.

“We are very proud that within the next month to two months, all three or four programs we've been talking about and we've been planning and working so hard to implement are going to be coming to reality,” Safarloo said.

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com