The historic Northern California storm brought Yosemite's waterfalls back to life

Sunday was the wettest October day in downtown San Francisco since records began, as the deluge dropped over 4 inches of rain on the city. In the North Bay, Mount Tamalpais got soaked with a staggering 16.55 inches. The "bomb cyclone" aka "atmospheric river" aka mega-drought-crusher drenched the Bay Area, but also brought life to the parched waterfalls of Yosemite and snow to the Sierra, resulting in some stunning imagery.

This footage shared on Twitter by user TerraNovaSierra shows the water crashing down again at the iconic 2,425-foot waterfall in Yosemite Valley.

Around 7 inches of rain fell across Yosemite National Park over Sunday and Monday.

The snow gave Half Dome an early full winter coat, leaving it crisp and white as the blue skies returned after the heavy snowfall on Sunday and Monday.

Elsewhere in the Sierra, the storm dropped a whopping 29 inches of snow on the Donner Pass, snarling up traffic and closing schools.

The effect of the storm on the state can most dramatically be seen from the skies. This tweet from the National Weather Service shows the contrast from two satellites. "What a difference an AR makes," the agency wrote, referring to the atmospheric river.

Beyond bringing the valley's waterfalls back to life and snow to the peaks, 100 miles north the storm also raised Lake Tahoe's water level back above its natural rim, after a long, dry summer.