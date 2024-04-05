The hot, dirty, dangerous days of 1850s Petaluma

Skip Sommer

In 1850 ‒ that’s 174 years ago ‒ the population of Sonoma County was only 560. Just two years later, it had quadrupled. The little village of Petaluma had become a northern nexus of navigation for the greater San Francisco Bay.

The Petaluma River is a tidal slough and a tributary of San Pablo Bay. In the 1850s, it was only navigable at high tide and then only by shallow-draft scow schooners traveling 16 miles upstream. The water was clearer then, however, and great schools of sturgeon and steelhead trout were abundant. The skies were filled with clouds of feathered game, and deer, elk and bear roamed over all our countryside.

It was a game hunter's bonanza.

The local Pomo and Miwok tribes benefited from this abundance, and also cultivated blackberries, apples, grapes and oats. Tragically, the indigenous residents became victims of the smallpox and cholera brought by the settlers and missionaries, decimating their ranks here.

By 1850, California’s mining and ranch population had grown rapidly and the state’s population was 92,000. Many of those successful gold rush “49ers” had settled in our verdant Petaluma Valley, bringing valuable skills and trades ‒ as well as their gold.

The best way of making a living in the early 1850s was to supply the fast growing communities of San Francisco, Sacramento and Stockton with food. Professional hunters ‒ such as Petaluma’s Thomas Lockwood, David Flogdell and Tom Baylis ‒ trapped, fished and shot wild game here for the markets of those communities. In San Francisco, at that time, a deer carcass went for $20 (that would be $600 in today‘s money!). Even a dozen quail went for $9 then.

In 1850, that was big money, indeed.

But, often game were traded for other items, such as matches, bullets, whiskey, gunpowder and cigars. (Not a healthy mix, I opine). By 1851, local drinking water still had to be brought in by barrel from Sonoma Mountain springs. However, you could buy a bath in a tin tub, upstairs, over some of the saloons. Your choices for that included “Cold water, warm water, first water or second water.” If you desired a “saloon girl” to wash your back, that was “extra.” If you wanted more than that, it was a lot extra. (And, you didn’t get that “extra” unless you had taken that bath first).

There were many saloons in Petaluma then, and tired, hard-working men drank heavily and often gambled and played-away their troubles therein.

By 1852, our County’s population had begun soaring, as new settlers from the east were bringing in hogs, sheep, chickens and cattle. Our inhabitants were still almost entirely male then (with the exception of the “girls” working the saloons) and sanitation and hygiene were almost non-existent. There were no sewers, no medicines wile penicillin or even band-aids. The few “doctors” here were unskilled and the diseases of typhus, cholera and smallpox were major killers. If you acquired a simple cut or a burn, you could die from it, while two popular treatments then were simply pouring whiskey on wounds or splashing on a favored local poultice of wet cow dung (Yikes!).

Big names in the news of the early 1850s, included U.S. President Millard Fillmore, who succeeded Zachary Taylor, upon his 1850 death in-office, and showman P.T. Barnum, who was then promoting “The Swedish Nightingale,” Jenny Lind, on her first American tour. (Sadly, Lind never came to California, which didn’t stop one Calaveras County town from naming itself after her anyway).

By 1854, Petaluma’s population had ballooned to 1,200 the year that game hunter Tom Baylis constructed his wild game warehouse near our river, on what would later become B Street. It’s stone walls were 18-inches thick, and it still stands, as the oldest structure in our town ‒ The Great Petaluma Mill. (This historian, by the by, had the privilege of being brought to town in 1975, by then Mayor Helen Putnam, to save and restore that historic structure).

By 1858, Petaluma had become officially incorporated, with such civilized improvements as cobbled streets, piped-in water, churches and a school, plus a bright red fire truck (pulled by a horse). Our town’s growth had been amazing, and by 1858, Petaluma was no longer just a village. Those many improvements, of course, meant that something called “taxes” were just around the corner.

Hardly anything is perfect, I guess.

Skip Sommer’s “Petaluma Past” runs the first Friday of the month in the Argus-Courier. Sommer is an honorary lifetime member of the Petaluma Historical Museum and Heritage Homes, and the 1987 Petaluma Good Egg. You can reach him at skipsommer31@gmail.com.