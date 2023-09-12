The inspiration for California’s ‘grand experiment’ at community colleges? Wisconsin

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

In many parts of northeastern Wisconsin, locals can count the number of stop lights in town. Wooded lakes and cornfields dot the landscape, drawing tourists and loggers.

Lately, though, this region has gained a reputation among California educators seeking to chart a new direction in higher education. Their goal is to fundamentally restructure how California’s community colleges measure learning. Instead of using traditional methods, like attendance and grades, the new system focuses exclusively on a set of skills that students must master.

Called “competency-based education,” the model has already reshaped several majors at Lakeshore Technical College, a two-year institution located about an hour south of Green Bay.

Prior to the new approach, automotive instructor Jack Charles used to give two-hour-long lectures every morning on topics such as paints, steels, and plastics, where he said his students would sometimes fall asleep. Now, his only classroom is the auto shop on campus where he waits for students to teach themselves, practice for upcoming tests, and ask him questions.

The curriculum includes 32 skills, each one corresponding to a different station in the auto shop, like a series of kitchen islands. Every station comes with tools for students to use and a laminated sheet of paper that details the required skill and how to master it.

“Students move from station to station, just like the assembly line,” said Charles, who looks to Henry Ford as inspiration.

In the last two stations, students have to apply their skills by fixing a car. Students can graduate whenever they can prove that they have mastered all 32 skills, and can generally run through the curriculum as quickly or slowly as they like.

First: The Agriculture and Energy Building at Lakeshore College in Wisconsin on Aug. 16, 2023. Last: The administration building at Nicolet College in Wisconsin on Aug. 17, 2023. Photo by Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight Local

Brandon McCulley, 18, arrived at the Lakeshore Technical College automotive classroom straight after work, still wearing the gray uniform emblazoned with the name of the car dealership where he works. He is studying to get a certificate in automotive collision repair and refinishing and comes in about two days a week to practice his skills, although attendance is not required. “I want to put in the work to get there. You’ve got to be committed,” he said, standing next to one of the stations in the automotive lab.

Lakeshore Technical College and Nicolet College, also in Wisconsin, are among the first community colleges in the country that have implemented this model. Nicolet started the shift in 2017 and now enrolls about a third of its roughly 1,900 students in competency-based education. Lakeshore slowly began moving to the new model in 2020, and about 10% of its students were learning through the new system last year, according to the college. The college’s board and president have vowed to transition nearly every major by 2025.

‘The grand experiment’

In April 2022, two teachers and an administrator from Southwestern College in Chula Vista, near the southern edge of San Diego County, traveled over 2,200 miles to Nicolet College to see for themselves how the model works. They arrived in the middle of a snowstorm.

“They were surprised we made the trek all the way out there,” said Brian Palmiter, a professor of automotive technology at Southwestern College. “I really pushed to go out there because I thought, if I could see it in action, I’d get a sense of what this actually is.”

The trip was part of a 2021 grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office that went to eight state colleges seeking to develop this program with a scale and format that will be unprecedented for community colleges in the United States. The California colleges don’t plan to enroll students in the program until the 2024-25 academic year, but already, a few schools have hit some snags.

In Wisconsin, the new model has had its own challenges. For one, students are taking longer than normal to complete their courses. Informally, instructors at both colleges have reintroduced pieces of the traditional classroom, such as suggested deadlines or course schedules, to help students pace themselves.

The work station for students taking the Auto Collision Repair courses at Lakeshore College in Wisconsin on Aug. 16, 2023. Lakeshore College offers courses that practice competency-based education that some California schools are hoping to adopt. Photo by Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight Local

Charles asks students to give him a sense of when they plan to stop by the auto shop. “If they don’t come, I usually just send them a text” to help keep them accountable, he said.