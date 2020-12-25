The intense fight to require masks during the second wave of Spanish flu in the Bay Area

A resurgent virus killing again. A tireless health expert facing hostility to mask-wearing. Local officials delivering mixed messages on safety and being caught not practicing what they preach.

The second wave of Spanish influenza in December 1918 and January 1919 resembles the most recent surge of COVID-19 in some ways. San Franciscans back then were weary after an autumn of restrictions that were tougher than in most other cities — though they did appear to help reduce cases and deaths.

The driving force behind the push to make masks mandatory a second time was San Francisco's top health official, who had also helped the city stave off the bubonic plague after the 1906 earthquake. The fight to restore a mask ordinance was an intense one. It included hundreds of arrests, a bomb, an Anti-Mask League and weeks of heated debate among elected officials and the public.

Even as a large San Francisco Chronicle headline Nov. 2, 1918, proclaimed, "Continued masking holds influenza in check," Dr. William C. Hassler warned against complacency and continued pleading for people to wear masks, noting a new wave of the virus on the East Coast. Hassler had successfully fought for the city to pass a mask ordinance on Oct. 22, when there were 1,800 new cases. By Nov. 1, they'd dropped to 552.

"Keep on wearing the masks, and we will soon be rid of it," Hassler said.

Not that Hassler or other San Francisco leaders were above a little hypocrisy. Five days before the city lifted its mask ordinance on Nov. 22, Hassler was caught by police not wearing his mask while ringside at a boxing match. Also present and maskless: Mayor James Rolph (his mask was on his chin), Supervisor Joseph Mulvihill and others.

Rolph was fined $50 for the breach, and Hassler was fined $5. Mulvihill would soon contract the flu himself.

With the ordinance lifted in late November, Hassler declared the epidemic stamped out. He estimated that mask-wearing had prevented 20,000 cases and 1,500 deaths — almost as many as the 1,857 who had died by Nov. 22.

But it only took about two weeks for a now-unmasked public to crowd back into previously closed businesses and theaters before a new spike began.

By Dec. 10, Hassler was again strongly urging the public to wear masks and voicing displeasure with the Board of Supervisors for not voting to require them. Cases rose from fewer than 50 when the masks were removed to more than 100 daily, then more than 200 daily.

Hassler's plea to wear a mask could easily be substituted for Dr. Anthony Fauci's today: "This is not only for the protection of the individual wearer, but also for the protection of those with whom he may come in contact," Hassler said. "It has been proved conclusively that the mask is a preventative."

Hospital beds and nurses became scarce as the number of patients spiked, and caregivers suffered a heavy toll. One of them was Kate Crocker, 23, whose father was the nephew of railroad magnate Charles Crocker. Kate Crocker had been caring for flu patients as a volunteer nurse for the Red Cross in San Francisco when she caught the virus herself. She died on Dec. 11.

Like Fauci, Hassler spoke out daily to rally support for masks, but that support was mixed. San Francisco supervisors up for re-election were wary of imposing another order, and they delayed scheduling a vote. Some in the public decried the gauze masks, calling them a burden to wear and a violation of civil liberties. A San Francisco Chronicle editorial said requiring masks would be ineffective and only create panic.

Even some in the science community disagreed with a second mask order. Dr. F.L. Kelly, in charge of the bacteriological lab at the University of California, said, "We don't know any more about the disease today than we did a hundred years ago. There is no known cure or preventative."

"If the Board of Health can force the people to wear masks, then it can force them to submit to inoculation, or to any experiment or indignity," he added.

Hassler was by far the most outspoken local official on the importance of masks, and it came at a personal cost. In mid-December, a bomb addressed to Hassler was found outside the Muirhead Building on 1278 Market St. — it contained gunpowder and broken glass, with a handwritten note to Hassler. But he refused to stay quiet, saying he was "not worrying about bombs."

Two days after the bomb was found, he railed against the Board of Supervisors for voting 9-7 against a mask ordinance and accused them of bowing to business pressures. "The dollar sign is exalted above the health sign," he said at a Public Health Committee meeting.