The issues driving Sonoma County voters to the ballot box in 2022

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 4, 2022, 11:20AM
Haven’t voted yet?

Starting Saturday, any registered Sonoma County voter who has not already cast a ballot by mail may do so in person at one of 31 vote centers around the county. Each vote center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except for Election Day, when hours will be expanded to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A list of all voting center locations is available on the Registrar of Voters’ website.

Voters may cast ballots in person at any voting location they choose. No one is assigned to a single place, as of 2022.

At a vote center, in addition to in-person voting, residents may drop off vote-by-mail ballots, receive replacement vote-by-mail ballots and be provided accessible ballot marking devices and language assistance.

Registered voters may also update their voter information, and citizens who are eligible to vote but missed the Oct. 24 voter registration deadline may complete a same-day voter registration form and cast a ballot immediately on-site at one of the vote centers. This includes Election Day.

Voters preferring to vote by mail may return their ballots through the mail (it must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the Registrar of Voters Office by Nov. 15), by dropping them off at one of the 21 drop boxes located throughout the county or by bringing to a vote center.

For a list and map of all vote centers and official ballot drop boxes in Sonoma County, including the dates and times they are open, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/where-to-vote.

For more information, go to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters website at socovotes.com, call 707-565-6800, email rov-info@sonoma-county.org, or visit the Registrar of Voters Office in person at 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa.

Sonoma County is a place where no one on the political spectrum can feel comfortable these days.

Proud liberals look at the national picture and see potential losses in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, and a looming rematch with the forces of former President Donald Trump.

Diehard conservatives, meanwhile, find themselves waging a perpetual uphill battle against entrenched Democrats at the state and county levels.

Even so, local party leaders sounded pretty fired up in the week before Election Day.

Local Dems have activated, mailing postcards to contested races in other parts of the country, banking phone calls to California hot spots and door-knocking in nearby congressional districts that could go either way, according to Sonoma County Democratic Party Chair Pat Sabo. Proposition 1, which would enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion in California, is energizing turnout, she said.

Sabo’s counterpart, Sonoma County Republican Party Chair Matt Heath, points to the soaring costs of consumer goods, and how that is denting paychecks — the main factor in surveys that point to an electoral swing to the right for the midterms.

“Americans don’t like to have one party in control,” Heath said. “That’s what I hope Sonoma County will realize. One-party rule is not a good idea.”

As of Thursday, participation was moderate. Sonoma County Registrar Deva Proto’s office had received 69,836 ballots, 23% of potential turnout. That was less than the Thursday before Election Day in November 2018 (33%) and far behind November 2020 (56%), but a good deal ahead of the Thursday before June’s primary (16%).

Those ballots are dense. There are seven statewide propositions, 13 local ballot measures and 68 races in the county, including candidates for state, federal and county offices, city councils, school districts and fire or water districts.

As Election Day approached, The Press Democrat interviewed voters (and one candidate) fixated on different levels of government in 2022, to see what was motivating them and how they are feeling about democracy in America. Here are their concerns, starting with the hyperlocal and rippling outward to national politics.

Deborah Tapia de Martin: discouraged and positive

Deborah Tapia de Martin’s overriding emphasis is at the smallest of scales. She’s convinced there should be more Spanish-language services for students and families in the Rincon Valley School District, where her 4-year-old daughter Sofia is enrolled in a pre-K class at Madrone Elementary.

“I volunteer at school, and a lot of kids I see don’t feel comfortable if they have an issue,” said Tapia de Martin, a native Spanish speaker. “It’s not right. You should be able to have a counselor in your language, in your culture, to help you.”

Tapia de Martin’s conviction isn’t just sending her to the polls Tuesday. It has spurred her to run for the school district’s Board of Trustees. New to the process, she summed up her experience in one word.

“It’s discouraging,” Tapia de Martin, 35, said. “It’s so much work. And you have to spend so much money on propaganda. Oh my god, you have to have your committee and make sure you’re following all the rules. And there’s a lot of fundraising if you want to look the part. It’s very taxing. Like, I don’t want to parade myself. I just want to help out.”

The mother of two grew up in Puerto Rico in, as she put it, “a family of strong women,” but spent a lot of time in the Dominican Republic. She also studied in Spain, spent a year in the Czech Republic, and lived in Boston and Charleston, S.C., before moving to Sonoma County.

Her experience tells her that while our electoral system is complicated, the political friction rattling America is global. But if Tapia de Martin has found her candidacy for school board daunting, her personal interactions with constituents have only reaffirmed her belief in democracy.

“It’s been super positive,” Tapia de Martin said. “I’ve done a lot of house-to-house, knocking on doors. And on a one-to-one basis, just people having conversations, they will see you don’t have that big of a difference. You can disagree on some areas, but nothing to the point of, you know, ‘I will never sit with you.’”

Leland Fishman: Petaluma’s universal truth

When Leland Fishman looks at Petaluma, where he has lived most of his life, he sees a jewel of a community in a region that draws visitors from all over the world. And he knows it won’t remain exceptional unless residents pay attention to how it’s being developed.

So Fishman understands why local issues can be such a pain to sort out.

Leland Fishman at his home in Petaluma, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Leland Fishman at his home in Petaluma, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

“There’s kind of a universal truth in Petaluma that when you’re on city council or you’re the mayor, you automatically get 50% of the population that agrees with you, and 50% that disagrees,” he said. “You look at eight years ago, and the mayor was decided by less than 1,000 votes. That tells you how divided the community gets. And it’s usually around how people want the community to grow, and how fast.”

Those are Fishman’s issues, too.

Specifically, he is fixating on the Rainier Crosstown Connector project, which would link McDowell Boulevard to Petaluma Boulevard North via a bridge over Hwy. 101; and the debate over how the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds should be used. Fishman was all for the former, but doubts crept in after he read the environmental impact report. As for the latter, he knows it’s heresy to some locals, but he believes the fairgrounds site would be a good location for City Hall and a police and fire station.

Those topics are not on the 2022 ballot. But a lot of Petaluma City Council seats are, and the winners will help decide how local projects shake out.

Fishman, who is 65 and retired after 42 years helping run the family business — Fishman Supply Company, distributor of industrial and custodial supplies — is able to remain flexible on these issues, he said, because he isn’t overly emotional about them. He believes his local elected officials are well-meaning, and that his political disagreements are in good faith.

“Change doesn’t mean you lose your identity or what’s dear to you,” Fishman said. “It just means what’s dear to you changes a little bit.”

Sally Evans: safe and sane

It’s often the state propositions that grab Sally Evans’ attention. A retired social worker and a loyal Democrat, she and her husband Jim study their voter guides, scan the deluge of mailers they receive at their home in Cloverdale and, of course, see what the party recommends. Both have already mailed their 2022 ballots.

Evans, 76, is firmly in favor of Proposition 1, the reproductive rights initiative. And after looking more deeply into the subject, she is opposed to both of the measures — Prop 26 and Prop 27 — that would legalize sports wagering in California, each in a different way.

But this year, it was Measure K, that very-Cloverdale issue, she seemed most eager to talk about. That one would prohibit the sale of Safe and Sane fireworks in her small city, a move that has been made in pretty much every other municipality in Sonoma County.

Evans applauds the charitable work of her local Lions Club, and she understands how much money they raise through annual fireworks sales. But the risk of fire in the parched hills of the north county is too great.

“I remember how close the fires were to us 2017,” Evans said. “We stood in the street and saw smoke come over from Geyserville. If it weren’t for the luck of the winds, that fire could have imperiled Cloverdale. … Do we really want a conflagration before we take action?”

Evans admits it’s a difficult sell in one of the most rustic and tradition-bound spots in Sonoma County.

“Our city council — well, I wouldn’t want their jobs,” Evans said. “I hate to criticize. But they didn’t want to make the decision, so they pushed it down to the voters. We’ll see.”

Francesca Malerba-Locke: dreaming of citizenship

Francesca Malerba-Locke, one of the owners of Attico, recently gained her U.S. citizenship and registered to vote. Photo taken in Sebastopol on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Francesca Malerba-Locke, one of the owners of Attico, recently gained her U.S. citizenship and registered to vote. Photo taken in Sebastopol on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Amelie Malerba-Locke died in a car accident about two years ago, when she was just 18. Shortly thereafter, she appeared to her grandfather in a dream and made a simple request: “Tell Mama to apply for citizenship.”

How could Francesca Malerba-Locke refuse such a plea from her daughter? Francesca applied for U.S. citizenship almost immediately. The dream became reality Sept. 20, in a swearing-in ceremony in San Francisco.

Malerba-Locke, 57, grew up in Milan, Italy, but has lived in the U.S. since 1986 — as a young dancer, she was drawn, in part, by the TV show “Fame” — and in Sonoma County since 1992. She lives in Sebastopol, where she owns and operates Attico, a consignment furniture store on Sebastopol Avenue. The newly minted American is eager to vote for the first time.

One of her interests is opposition to 5G telecommunication towers, which she said are harmful; she supports Sandra Maurer for Sebastopol City Council because of her environmental stances.

But what’s really consuming Malerba-Locke’s thoughts the week before Election Day is what she calls “medical choice.” She believes California shut down its economy too forcefully, and left restrictions in place too long, in responding to COVID-19.

“My daughter at that time was still alive, and the damage that it did — the damage psychologically to a teenager — I will never forget,” Malerba-Locke said.

She doesn’t believe it was worth it. Businesses suffered. And she is convinced the COVID vaccines are ineffectual, if not downright harmful. She thinks state officials like Gov. Gavin Newsom should pay the price for these decisions.

Just one problem. When interviewed Wednesday, Malerba-Locke was in electoral limbo. She had mailed her voter registration to the county, but worried she missed the deadline. She hadn’t heard from Proto’s office and wasn’t sure if there was a still a way for her to cast a ballot.

“In Italy, it is so,” Malerba-Locke said. “You just go and show your ID and vote. Here, not so much.”

Larry Metzger: democracy, and art

Larry Metzger has been voting since the mid-1950s. He knows this will be among the most important elections of his lifetime.

“Because of my age, I’m a student of history,” Metzger said. “I have watched this country develop from my teens and 20s, to where it is now dominated by media that make a great deal of money by giving out misinformation. This may be whether democracy survives, or moves to more of an autocracy.”

Metzger will be 90 in two months. He grew up in New Jersey, got a Ph.D. in psychology and was in private clinical practice for 25 years. He lives independently in an apartment at Oakmont Gardens, a retirement community, and he pays attention to politics.

While he insists he doesn’t fall into “one particular bracket,” Metzger is drawn to issues of equity. He doesn’t like how the young undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers are treated, for example, compared to the returning World War II soldiers who benefited from the GI Bill.

Metzger had his ballot when he spoke to The Press Democrat, and was planning to put it in the mail.

There was one proposition that caught his eye: Prop 28, which would increase arts and music funding in public schools.

“I would promote that very much,” Metzger said. “When I was a high schooler, we had a music teacher you’d be with every week. We put on a wonderful operetta. I don’t know if those things happen anymore.”

Olivia House: a small freedom

In the home of Olivia House and her parents — the Household? — voting is a treasured ritual.

The family sits around the dining room table and pores over the ballot, trading thoughts on judges, district-level positions and bond measures.

“It takes about two hours, and there’s a lot of colorful conversations,” Olivia said.

Olivia House, 19, from Santa Rosa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, is voting in her first major election on Tuesday. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)
Olivia House, 19, from Santa Rosa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, is voting in her first major election on Tuesday. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

At 19, the Santa Rosa native and SRJC student is an active participant. Her family leans Democrat, House said, but her parents have usually sprinkled in some Republican votes. This year everyone went solidly blue.

It’s the polarization of American electorate, expressed in one family, and it troubles House. She has a beloved aunt and uncle who — well, let’s just say they don’t talk about politics anymore.

Asked which issue or candidate got her attention this year, House’s answer was a little surprising: Proposition 29, some version of which pops up every two years in California. It would require kidney dialysis clinics to have a physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant on site at all hours of operation. Opponents say it would result in closed clinics.

“I’m seeing these patients on TV, then reading about them, and they want to close these clinics. It’s very sad,” she said. “I always vote against it, because I want them to stay open. It makes me upset we keep having to vote on this over and over again.”

House has already cast her votes. She took the whole family’s ballots to the post office. Putting the envelopes in the drop box, she said, was a “whoosh experience.” If you’re looking for the classic jaded American voter, you won’t find her here.

“It’s such an awesome experience voting, because I feel like I’ve taken the next step in my life,” House said. “It’s this freedom that’s really small, but it’s so great.”

David McCuan: heightened anxiety

If some Sonoma County voters are focused on gas prices, or reproductive rights, or homelessness, David McCuan has concerns that are less tangible but, in some ways, more fundamental.

The Sonoma State political science professor has long studied the administration of elections — “basically, how a ballot moves,” he said. When a significant portion of a country starts to believe, in the face of all evidence, that elections are being stolen from their favored candidate, it’s a problem.

“This is what I call faux populism,” McCuan said. “It challenges the administration of elections, and that challenges the veracity of the results, which challenges the legitimacy of the system. When you’re challenging the legitimacy of the process, you’re altering institutions and you’re altering democracy.”

Sonoma State University political science professor David McCuan exclaims, “This is why I love politics: You can't make this stuff up!” as he gives an analysis of the 2016 presidential election to local Democrats at the Odd Fellows Hall, in Santa Rosa, California on Thursday, November 10, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
Sonoma State University political science professor David McCuan exclaims, “This is why I love politics: You can't make this stuff up!” as he gives an analysis of the 2016 presidential election to local Democrats at the Odd Fellows Hall, in Santa Rosa, California on Thursday, November 10, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

In his classes, McCuan sometimes talks about “political brutality.” It can be interpreted literally, such as the Oct. 28 intrusion into the home of Nancy Pelosi, where a man apparently intent on harming the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives wound up severely beating her 82-year-old husband, Paul.

But political brutality, McCuan said, also includes the sort of bare-knuckles arguments that are driving some qualified people out of American politics, making it harder for the machine of government to function.

“The divide has grown and deepened over whether our best days are ahead or behind us,” McCuan said. “All of that puts forth a lot of heightened anxiety for next week. Voters are coming into this cycle with a lot of angst.”

That anxiety can be inflamed by social media — where, at this very moment, someone is certain to be denying practically any scientific fact or historical truth. “Reasonable people now have an ounce or a pound of doubt,” McCuan said.

The last time the United States had a major election in November, the candidate who lost the presidential race, and his most ardent supporters, used that doubt to promote a false narrative of electoral fraud. Enough people believed it to stage a mass riot at the U.S. Capitol, resulting directly or indirectly in the deaths of nine people.

Days away from the 2022 vote being counted, election officials in some parts of the country are already concerned about violence over the results.

“Both sides are working from a place of anger and suspicion,” McCuan said. “It all leads to this crisis of legitimacy. Those of us who do this as a living, it worries us greatly. Because we haven’t seen it like this. There was lot of s___ happening in sixties. But this is different.”

Larisa Volzhina: ‘a real citizen’

Like Malerba-Locke, Larisa Volzhina is an immigrant and a first-time American voter. Unlike Malerba-Locke, she has her ballot and plans to go over it issue by issue, candidate by candidate. No easy task for someone who is learning a new language after growing up in Alzamay, a small town in the Russian territory of Siberia, and coming to the U.S. in 2015.

Her American son-in-law — and Google Translate — are helping. Volzhina doesn’t speak English as nimbly as she’d like, but her excitement is palpable.

“I feel that I’m a real citizen of this country if I can vote,” she said. When I arrived (in the) USA, I didn’t know many things. After I had been living here almost eight years, I’m so happy to be (an) American citizen.”

Volzhina, 65, was naturalized in February. She lives in Rohnert Park.

She will vote in person, she said, to take in the full experience. Volzhina senses that voting in her new homeland will mean something much different than where she grew up.

“I think here, in this country, I feel myself more freedom,” Volzhina said. “It’s very interesting that I can choose many way to vote, by online, by mail, in person. And it’s not by force to me. I think here, this system works very good.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

