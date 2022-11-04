For more information, go to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters website at socovotes.com , call 707-565-6800, email rov-info@sonoma-county.org, or visit the Registrar of Voters Office in person at 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa.

For a list and map of all vote centers and official ballot drop boxes in Sonoma County, including the dates and times they are open, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/where-to-vote .

Voters preferring to vote by mail may return their ballots through the mail (it must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the Registrar of Voters Office by Nov. 15), by dropping them off at one of the 21 drop boxes located throughout the county or by bringing to a vote center.

Registered voters may also update their voter information, and citizens who are eligible to vote but missed the Oct. 24 voter registration deadline may complete a same-day voter registration form and cast a ballot immediately on-site at one of the vote centers. This includes Election Day.

At a vote center, in addition to in-person voting, residents may drop off vote-by-mail ballots, receive replacement vote-by-mail ballots and be provided accessible ballot marking devices and language assistance.

Voters may cast ballots in person at any voting location they choose. No one is assigned to a single place, as of 2022.

A list of all voting center locations is available on the Registrar of Voters’ website.

Starting Saturday, any registered Sonoma County voter who has not already cast a ballot by mail may do so in person at one of 31 vote centers around the county. Each vote center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except for Election Day, when hours will be expanded to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sonoma County is a place where no one on the political spectrum can feel comfortable these days.

Proud liberals look at the national picture and see potential losses in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, and a looming rematch with the forces of former President Donald Trump.

Diehard conservatives, meanwhile, find themselves waging a perpetual uphill battle against entrenched Democrats at the state and county levels.

Even so, local party leaders sounded pretty fired up in the week before Election Day.

Local Dems have activated, mailing postcards to contested races in other parts of the country, banking phone calls to California hot spots and door-knocking in nearby congressional districts that could go either way, according to Sonoma County Democratic Party Chair Pat Sabo. Proposition 1, which would enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion in California, is energizing turnout, she said.

Sabo’s counterpart, Sonoma County Republican Party Chair Matt Heath, points to the soaring costs of consumer goods, and how that is denting paychecks — the main factor in surveys that point to an electoral swing to the right for the midterms.

“Americans don’t like to have one party in control,” Heath said. “That’s what I hope Sonoma County will realize. One-party rule is not a good idea.”

As of Thursday, participation was moderate. Sonoma County Registrar Deva Proto’s office had received 69,836 ballots, 23% of potential turnout. That was less than the Thursday before Election Day in November 2018 (33%) and far behind November 2020 (56%), but a good deal ahead of the Thursday before June’s primary (16%).

Those ballots are dense. There are seven statewide propositions, 13 local ballot measures and 68 races in the county, including candidates for state, federal and county offices, city councils, school districts and fire or water districts.

As Election Day approached, The Press Democrat interviewed voters (and one candidate) fixated on different levels of government in 2022, to see what was motivating them and how they are feeling about democracy in America. Here are their concerns, starting with the hyperlocal and rippling outward to national politics.

Deborah Tapia de Martin: discouraged and positive

Deborah Tapia de Martin’s overriding emphasis is at the smallest of scales. She’s convinced there should be more Spanish-language services for students and families in the Rincon Valley School District, where her 4-year-old daughter Sofia is enrolled in a pre-K class at Madrone Elementary.

“I volunteer at school, and a lot of kids I see don’t feel comfortable if they have an issue,” said Tapia de Martin, a native Spanish speaker. “It’s not right. You should be able to have a counselor in your language, in your culture, to help you.”

Tapia de Martin’s conviction isn’t just sending her to the polls Tuesday. It has spurred her to run for the school district’s Board of Trustees. New to the process, she summed up her experience in one word.

“It’s discouraging,” Tapia de Martin, 35, said. “It’s so much work. And you have to spend so much money on propaganda. Oh my god, you have to have your committee and make sure you’re following all the rules. And there’s a lot of fundraising if you want to look the part. It’s very taxing. Like, I don’t want to parade myself. I just want to help out.”

The mother of two grew up in Puerto Rico in, as she put it, “a family of strong women,” but spent a lot of time in the Dominican Republic. She also studied in Spain, spent a year in the Czech Republic, and lived in Boston and Charleston, S.C., before moving to Sonoma County.

Her experience tells her that while our electoral system is complicated, the political friction rattling America is global. But if Tapia de Martin has found her candidacy for school board daunting, her personal interactions with constituents have only reaffirmed her belief in democracy.

“It’s been super positive,” Tapia de Martin said. “I’ve done a lot of house-to-house, knocking on doors. And on a one-to-one basis, just people having conversations, they will see you don’t have that big of a difference. You can disagree on some areas, but nothing to the point of, you know, ‘I will never sit with you.’”

Leland Fishman: Petaluma’s universal truth

When Leland Fishman looks at Petaluma, where he has lived most of his life, he sees a jewel of a community in a region that draws visitors from all over the world. And he knows it won’t remain exceptional unless residents pay attention to how it’s being developed.

So Fishman understands why local issues can be such a pain to sort out.