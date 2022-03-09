The last party on Lombard Street

More than a million people drive past the white mansion at the bottom of Lombard Street every year. As they make the last steep switchback at 5 mph past the last house on the left, few, if any, know of the tragedy that occurred there in the '60s: a string of terrifying events that started with a raucous cocktail party and ended with a still-unsolved death. The tenant of the second-floor apartment at the time, famed local TV host and gossip columnist Pat Montandon, has always claimed the tragic events were far from random.

Here's the story of Montandon, her dark time on Lombard Street and a haunted dog named Dog. Patricia Montandon was one of eight children of an impoverished preacher in Oklahoma in the Great Depression. In 1960, she moved to San Francisco with $400 to her name and got a job working at the high-end Union Square department store Joseph Magnin Co. The stunning, vivacious blonde soon became part of the cocktail party scene. The papers adored her, regularly running photos of her at high-society dos and referring to her as a socialite. By the mid-1960s, she was thriving under several guises in San Francisco: an author, a gossip columnist, an activist, a party girl, a friend of the stars, a humanitarian and a TV personality. As CBS host Jack Hanson once told her, "You're one of those people who just seems to be famous."

Though Montandon's fame never went global, she was a very familiar face in the Bay Area. The Oakland Tribune described her as "the Queen of the San Francisco Jet Set." The Chronicle named her the "blonde beauty." Armistead Maupin based the society columnist character of Prue Giroux in "Tales of the City" on her.

Outside of her San Francisco Examiner column and her daily KGO spot "Prize Movie" — on which she would critique a film, cook breakfast, get on the phone with San Franciscans and comment on all things celebrity and society — Montandon was known as the hostess of extravagant themed roundtable luncheons at her lavish Russian Hill pad. The parties drew the likes of Andy Warhol, Danielle Steel, the Gettys, Frank Sinatra (whom she briefly dated) and other luminaries hanging out in 1960s San Francisco.

By 1967, Montandon was receiving about 100 letters a day from fans, all addressed to 1000 Lombard, and sought out an assistant to help. After posting an ad in the classifieds, she met and hired a "lovely slender woman" with a "loud background blast of rock and roll" named Mary Louise Ward. The two hit it off, soon becoming best friends. They called each other "Patsy Lou" and "Mary Lou."

That year, Montandon landed her first book deal: She was to write about the art of throwing parties, something she had gained quite the reputation for. To prepare, Montandon and Ward planned a tongue-in-cheek astrology and occult-themed party at the house. "Astrology was very much the fad," Montandon wrote in her 1975 book "The Intruders," "and while I didn't believe a word of it, it was undeniably topical."

The party was a riotous affair. Candles and potted palms were placed throughout the house to cast shadows on the walls as partygoers sipped cocktails and moved between crystal ball gazers to shadow interpreters to palm readers, all under the watch of the city's most exciting hostess. (Montandon may have been inspired to dabble in the occult after visiting Satanist Anton LaVey at his notorious "Black House" on California Street with Ward to procure a sex potion.)

One invitee, though, became a problem, and to this day, Montandon partly blames him for the years of tragedy that would follow. An unnamed tarot card reader (described only as having a "fierce, red beard," wearing a green velvet suit and adorned with plumes of feathers), showed up late with an uninvited entourage. As he set up his table, he asked Montandon for a drink. The way Montandon tells it, she got distracted by another handsome guest — she had recently ended a brief marriage to renowned San Francisco lawyer Melvin Belli and was looking to mingle — and forgot to furnish the tarot man with a cocktail.

When she finally made her rounds and returned to his table, the man exploded at the perceived slight. "Quivering with rage, he directed a stream of abuse at me," Montandon wrote. "He fixed me with a glare, his face puffed and distorted." As he stormed out with his wild posse, he yelled, "I lay a curse upon you and this house. I do not forget and I do not forgive."

In the weeks following the party, Montandon says her friends at the Examiner told her they had received mysterious phone calls degrading her. She said the tarot reader even called her at the house, repeating his promise that 1000 Lombard St. was forever cursed.