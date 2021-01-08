The Latest: Biden says second Trump impeachment up to Congress

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the fallout of the storming of the Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump loyalists (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden says it’s up to Congress whether to pursue a second impeachment of President Donald Trump, but he expected lawmakers to be ready to move on his agenda as soon as he is inaugurated.

Biden’s comments to reporters came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a Friday letter to lawmakers that House Democrats would move to impeach Trump again if he did not resign immediately. Pelosi and other lawmakers have pressured Trump to step down after Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob that lawmakers in both parties said was incited by Trump.

Asked what he’d tell lawmakers about Pelosi’s push for impeachment, Biden responded, “I’d tell them that’s a decision for the Congress to make. I’m focused on my job.”

Biden added that he would be speaking with Pelosi and Democratic leadership later Friday.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW AFTER PRO-TRUMP FORCES BREACHED CAPITOL:

The rampage that has shocked the world and left the country on edge has forced the resignations of three top Capitol security officials over the failure to stop the breach. It’s also led lawmakers to demand a review of operations and an FBI briefing over what they called a “terrorist attack.” And it’s prompting a broader reckoning over President Donald Trump’s tenure in office and what comes next for a torn nation.

Read more:

— Pelosi seeks to curb Trump's nuclear power, plans to impeach

— President Trump won't attend Joe Biden's inauguration

— With virus surging, Biden to speed release of COVID-19 vaccine

— Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob

— Capitol Police officer’s death intensifies siege questions

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON:

2:55 p.m.

Supporters of President Donald Trump have harangued Sen. Lindsey Graham at an airport, accusing the South Carolina Republican of being a “traitor” for laying blame on the Capitol Hill siege at the president’s feet.

Videos posted on Twitter show a crowd heckling Graham as he awaited a flight at Washington’s Reagan Airport on Friday. Graham is flanked by police officers.

One woman says he’s a “garbage human being.”

Graham has been one of Trump’s most steadfast supporters but said this week that he wouldn’t support fellow Republicans’ efforts to stall certification of Joe Biden’s victory. On the Senate floor Wednesday, Graham said “count me out” of the effort, which failed.

On Thursday, Graham told reporters that Trump’s actions had been the “problem” in the Capitol Hill violence, calling the matter a “self-inflicted wound.”

Other GOP lawmakers who opposed the certification challenge, including Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, have also been harassed by Trump backers unwilling to accept the election’s results.

___

2:45 p.m.

The third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. Senate is calling on Republican Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz to resign, arguing that their objections to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory “incited and supported the violent mob that attacked the Capitol.”

Sen. Patty Murray of Washington state said Friday that there can be “no normalizing or looking away from what played out before our eyes this week.”

Cruz, of Texas, and Hawley, of Missouri, were at the forefront of congressional efforts to object to the certification of Biden’s win over President Donald Trump. A violent mob stormed the Capitol as the process of objecting was underway, creating mayhem that left five people dead. Trump spoke at a large rally near the White House before the siege began.

Another Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, said one option for punishing Hawley and Cruz would be to hold them “in contempt, basically, for insurrection and high crimes.”

He stopped short of saying Hawley and Cruz should be expelled from the Senate. But he said action should be taken to prevent “anyone with blind political ambition to supersede the protection and defense of our country.”

Hawley says he “will never apologize for giving voice to the millions of Missourians and Americans who have concerns about the integrity of our elections.”

Hawley and Cruz didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

___

This item has been corrected to show that Manchin said one option would be to hold Hawley and Cruz in contempt, not that he was specifically calling for it.

___

2:30 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden says he gave “serious consideration” to nominating Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders as labor secretary, but both he and the senator agreed the appointment would put Democratic control of the U.S. Senate at risk.