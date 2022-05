The lucky few to never get coronavirus could teach us more about it

IHME models suggest that the number of people who have had the coronavirus in the United States may be even higher than recent CDC estimates based on blood tests, Murray said. The CDC said nearly 6 in 10 Americans have had the virus at least once; IHME estimates that total is closer to 76 percent of U.S. residents.

Antibody tests can rule out people who have an immune response to the virus, but some of those tests cannot distinguish between people who have antibodies because of vaccines and those who have had the coronavirus, Murray said. The accuracy of many antibody tests wanes over time, so they may not identify someone who had been infected months ago, he added.

“It's an elusive target,” Murray said.

Once researchers find people who avoided coronavirus infection, the next challenge is determining how they did so.

Because masks, vaccines and social distancing can significantly reduce transmission, those factors may eclipse any biological differences between people who have not been infected and those who have tested positive.

“Viruses don’t stick to me,” says James McClellan. Washington Post photo by Carolyn Van Houten

James McClellan is among the fortunate to have evaded the coronavirus so far.

On a recent afternoon, the 52-year-old was one of the few people wearing a mask in the District of Columbia's bustling Union Market, where he works at Banana Blossom Bistro. Taking precautions such as masking and getting vaccinated are part of the reason McClellan thinks he has managed to avoid testing positive. But he also thinks it may be his naturally strong immune system.

“I've always been resistant to things like that,” McClellan said. “I haven't had the flu since 1992. Viruses don't stick to me.”

During the early days of the pandemic McClellan worked delivering food to approximately 6,000 senior citizens in the District, many of whom eventually contracted the coronavirus and some of whom died.

McClellan thinks that if he were going to get the coronavirus, it would have happened then because of his close contact with the seniors. He tested often because he didn't want to spread the virus to the highly vulnerable population. His tests were always negative.

Many people who haven't yet contracted the virus don't fully understand how they have evaded infection — and some believe they will eventually get sick with COVID.

“It's got to be a combination of caution, circumstance and luck,” said Bob Wachter, professor and chair of the department of medicine at the University of California at San Francisco, who has not had the coronavirus.

People who always wear masks in indoor public spaces, stay up to date on vaccines and boosters, test frequently, and avoid high-risk gatherings or travel may have had fewer chances to catch the virus, Wachter said. Low levels of community spread in certain regions or the ability to work from home may also have protected some individuals better than others, he said.

Lanae Erickson, an executive at a D.C. think tank, has taken a lot of steps over the pandemic to reduce her exposure risks. She used to ride Amtrak three times a week to Richmond, where her partner lives with her two children. When the pandemic hit, Erickson bought a car to avoid traveling with people who might have COVID. She worked virtually and only recently has returned to the office for occasional meetings. When she goes into work, she masks up. She's fully vaccinated.

Erickson and her partner have tested often over the past two years, but the results have all been negative. Waiting for the results of home tests is “terrifying,” Erickson said. “You're just staring at it thinking, 'Is that a line coming up?' ”

Occasionally she'll sniff laundry pods to see if she still has her sense of smell.

“It's turned us all insane,” Erickson said, laughing.

This past Christmas, when the omicron variant was raging, her partner's 12- and 14-year-old children both tested positive. But Erickson and her partner remained coronavirus-free and never felt sick. They spent Christmas socially distanced — presents wiped down with disinfectant and left on doorsteps.

“It's a total crapshoot,” said Erickson, 40. “I don't think there's anything special I've done to not get it, compared to my friends who have gotten it. They've been doing very similar things.”

Friends and colleagues have warned her that everyone is eventually going to get COVID.

“I'm, like, OK, but I still don't want that,” Erickson said. “And I don't want to give that to anyone.”

Experts say another way to home in on people who have truly never had the coronavirus is to study individuals, such as health-care providers and professional athletes, who were consistently required to test throughout the pandemic.

“If you're a physician who has been practicing, there's no way you weren't exposed quite considerably,” said Murray, the global health researcher at the University of Washington.

During the worst of the COVID surges, James Park was seeing 12 to 18 COVID patients a day at the University of Pennsylvania hospital in Philadelphia where he works as a doctor and associate professor of clinical medicine. The anxiety was full-throttle, particularly in the early days when so little about the coronavirus was known. There was an eight-step protocol for leaving a patient's room and changing out of protective gear.

“You came out, and you felt radioactive,” Park said. “Like you had this infected cloud around you.”

After his shift, Park would shower at work, change into clean scrubs to go home and then shower again at home before greeting his wife and three children. One day Park felt sick and got tested. He had to stay away from work for a week while he waited for the result. It came back negative.

Park would test another half-dozen times or so during the pandemic's first 18 months and never had a positive test, despite some of his colleagues falling ill with the virus. At-home tests have also all been negative. Park said he trusted the precautions his employer had in place to keep front-line workers safe.

At home, he and his family took safety seriously, as well. They always masked in public indoor places and ate in restaurants only two or three times. They occasionally had friends over for outdoor gatherings. Like many Americans, they bought a fire pit for backyard get-togethers. The schools Park's children attend have ended mask mandates, but his kids continue to wear masks indoors. Everyone in the family is vaccinated.

As of the end of April, no one in the family had tested positive. But Park didn't think that would last.

“I've told my wife we're all going to get it at some point,” he said then. “That's the mind-set I have. It's inevitable.”

Park was right. On Tuesday, one of his children tested positive.