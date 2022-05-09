The lucky few to never get coronavirus could teach us more about it
When her partner tested positive for the coronavirus two days before Christmas, Michelle Green worried she, too, would become ill. She was two months pregnant with their second child. He was a bartender at the time, and some of his co-workers were infected with the virus.
“I told him to get in the guest bedroom and don't leave,” said Green, a 40-year-old project manager at a retail technology startup in the District of Columbia. The couple, who were both vaccinated, and their toddler postponed their Christmas celebration. Somehow, Green never tested positive.
Scientists around the world are investigating how a dwindling number of people such as Green have managed to dodge the coronavirus for more than two years, even after the highly transmissible omicron variant drove a record-shattering surge in cases this winter.
A majority of Americans have contracted the novel coronavirus since it began to spread in the United States in early 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Experts hope that studying people who have avoided infection may offer clues — perhaps hidden in their genes — that could prevent others from being infected or more effectively treat those who contract the virus.
“What we are looking for is potentially very rare genetic variants with a very big impact on the individual,” said András Spaan, a clinical microbiologist and fellow at the Rockefeller University in New York who is spearheading a search for genetic material responsible for coronavirus resistance.
Spaan said the international study has already enrolled 700 participants and is screening more than 5,000 people who have come forward as potentially immune to coronavirus infection.
One of the study participants is 49-year-old Bevin Strickland, a nurse anesthetist from Highpoint, N.C. who volunteered in a Queens hospital for six weeks beginning April 2020, just as that pocket of New York City became the epicenter of the pandemic.
“By the second day, I didn't even care about getting COVID because the patients were just heartbreaking,” said Strickland, who often worked without a mask to better connect with confused patients.
Most of the worst cases were seniors who had been living in nursing homes. Some didn't speak English. Many were disoriented from not getting enough oxygen as they struggled to breathe.
“I was taking off my mask all the time just so they could see my face,” Strickland said. “That would help us get [an oxygen] mask on them and help us treat them.”
Strickland was tested weekly for coronavirus. She never tested positive. When her volunteer stint ended, she also took an antibody test that showed no evidence of a prior infection.
Neither of Strickland's parents have had the virus, nor has her twin sister who works as a primary care doctor. When both she and one of her twin sons managed to evade illness even after her other son endured a COVID infection inside their 1,200-square-foot house, Strickland began to suspect she may have a natural immunity to the virus. So she sought out the scientific study looking at the genetic makeup of people like her who never contracted the coronavirus despite repeated exposures.
“I really do feel hopeful that they're going to see some kind of similarity, some kind of gene in our DNA,” Strickland said.
Studying the genes and other biological traits of people who never catch the coronavirus could shed light on how the virus develops, or how it infects the human body and makes people sick, said Jennifer Nuzzo, a professor of epidemiology at the Brown University School of Public Health. The findings could lead to better drugs and more targeted public health advice.
Scientists don't know why some people might be impervious to the coronavirus, but Nuzzo said one hypothesis could be that some individuals have fewer receptors in their noses, throats and lungs for the virus to bind to. Other possible explanations could be prior exposure to a related virus or simply being born with an immune system better suited to fighting SARS-CoV-2.
But finding individuals who have truly never had a coronavirus infection — not just those who had an asymptomatic infection or less severe case of COVID-19 and did not know they had contracted the virus — is tricky.
“Those people should be exceedingly rare in the United States at this point,” said Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington and who helps develop models that estimate how far the virus has spread.