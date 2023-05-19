Lisa Lu is no stranger to pressure. She’s worked in Michelin-starred kitchens, been nominated for a James Beard Award and now runs desserts for Chef Dustin Valette’s ambitious multistory restaurant complex The Matheson in downtown Healdsburg.

Yet, Lu, The Matheson’s executive pastry chef, said she got out of her comfort zone while competing on Food Network’s new “Summer Baking Championship,” airing every Monday at 9 p.m. through June 19.

The show, a competition in which 10 bakers from around the country battle it out to see who can make the best summer-themed desserts, features a cash prize of $25,000.

Lu, a Bay Area resident since the age of 5, was an interior architect with a passion for baking who chose desserts over design nearly 20 years ago. She first met Valette and Matheson General Manager Marko Sotto and events director Mary Dicus while working as a pastry chef at Aqua in San Francisco.

Before joining the team at The Matheson, which opened in Healdsburg in 2021, Lu worked at acclaimed Bay Area restaurants including Boulevard, Jardiniere, and Quince.

Earlier this year, Lu was asked to participate in “Summer Baking Championship” by the Food Network, which was familiar with her work and The Matheson, according to the restaurant’s marketing representative Makenna Lepowsky.

Still, Lu said she had to go through an interview process that included making desserts for producers.

“In one of the final Zoom calls, we had to prepare two summer desserts with time restrictions, and because they were through Zoom, the desserts were sliced, so the producers were able to see a cross-section,” Lu wrote in an email.

The show, hosted by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and “Good Morning America” contributor Jesse Palmer and judged by Food Network staples Carla Hall, Duff Goldman and Damaris Phillips, premiered its first two episodes May 15.

The debut episode asked the bakers to make doughnuts inspired by water floaties and a cake featuring a water feature made out of gelatin.

“It took me back to summers at Fallen Leaf Lake, which is by Tahoe,” Lu wrote about making her cake.

Other competitions, like episode two’s ice cream-centered desserts, tested Lu’s skills.

“It took me out of my comfort zone and challenged me to new limits,” she wrote.

Lu said she enjoyed the opportunity to compete against and connect to her fellow bakers.

“They are just really nice people even though we were competing against one another. We all still keep in touch!”

For more information go to foodnetwork.com.

