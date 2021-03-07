The meals handed out at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley were a cut above

Kids gotta eat.

So food, be it snacks or complete meals, is often a component of programs for youngsters and teens by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley.

The participating young people and their families, nearly all of them of low-income, appreciate whatever nutrition comes to them from the clubs and their community partners. But the gratitude that flowed in response to the take-home dinners distributed the past two Fridays at the valley’s main Boys & Girls Club at Maxwell Farms Regional Park was right in scale with the elevated quality of the cuisine.

“These meals from Elaine Bell were definitely a cut above,” said clubs official Michael Irvine. “These were chef-prepared, beautiful meals, very generous portions.”

Bell, proprietor of the 40-year-old Elaine Bell Catering, and her staff have been preparing meals for free distribution to Sonoma Valley people in need since a pair of Bay Area clients made a most remarkable gift.

After COVID restrictions forced the newlyweds to cancel their plans for a grand dinner celebration, they instructed Bell not to refund any of the nearly $20,000 they’d prepaid her to cater the meal. Instead, she was to use the money to feed people who are hungry.

Elaine Bell Catering partnered with the nonprofit Sonoma Overnight Support or SOS, which five days a week feeds needy people, many of them homeless, at the Sonoma Springs Community Hall. Hundreds of fine meals prepared at the caterer’s commercial kitchen in Napa have been served to people assisted by SOS.

Bell connected also with the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma Valley and Irvine, the organization’s director of development and marketing. Irvine worked for the caterer when he was a teen, and stayed on for about nine years.

Bell has long been a supporter of the valley’s Boys & Girls Clubs. There is more about the organization at www.bgcsonoma.org.

Plans were set to distribute to families served by the clubs special, bagged meals prepared by Bell’s firm and paid for by the newlyweds.

Two Fridays ago, families of kids enrolled in the after-school, sports and other programs of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley drove by the central club to pick up dinner.

On the menu the first week was beef Bolognese pasta with plentiful sides and dessert. This past week, Bell and her crew prepared and packaged for Boys & Girls Clubs families plentiful meals centered on ragout of pork.

The clubs’ Irvine said dinners were taken home, heated up and enjoyed by some extremely grateful people.