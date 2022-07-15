The national suicide hotline is changing to 988 starting Saturday

The nationwide hotline for mental health emergencies switches to a simple 988 number on Saturday, a transition that is expected to bring millions more calls, chats and texts into a system where readiness to handle the surge varies from place to place.

At the same time, advocates hope the renewed focus on emergency assistance, and the spending that has accompanied it, will prompt expansion of other mental health services that are in desperately short supply in many communities.

"I look at 988 as a starting place where we can really reimagine mental health care," said Hannah Wesolowski, chief advocacy officer for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a nationwide grass roots group. "We're really looking at a fundamental tide shift in how we respond to people in mental health crisis."

The network of more than 180 local call centers, drastically underfunded throughout its history, fielded 3.6 million calls, chats and texts in fiscal year 2021, according to the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Officials expect that to jump to 7.6 million contacts in the coming year, as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - 800-273-TALK (8255) - gives way to 988. The 800 number will remain active indefinitely. (The expected increase in contacts doesn't include a hotline option reserved for veterans.)

The hotline in Tucson, Ariz., for example, is widely considered the gold standard for comprehensive care of people suffering mental health crises. When someone calls that city's hotline, trained counselors help resolve the emergency on the phone 80% of the time. If they can't, one of 16 "mobile crisis teams" is dispatched to the caller's door - or any other location - day or night.

And those who need even more assistance can be brought to the city's "stabilization center," where psychologists, doctors, nurses and other specialized personnel provide everything from urgent mental health care to drug treatment medication.

The arrangement keeps people who may be considering suicide or have other acute mental health needs out of emergency rooms and jails, reduces police and EMT involvement in behavioral health cases and speeds aid to the people who need it.

"We have the space, we have the staff, we have the training," Margie Balfour, chief of quality and clinical innovation at Connections Health Solutions, the company that runs the Tucson stabilization center.

SAMHSA organized what had been a collection of individual call centers into a nationwide network in 2004, awarding the contract to operate and grow the system to the nonprofit Vibrant Emotional Health (then known as the Mental Health Association of New York City).

The call centers are funded by local, state and federal resources, creating wide variation in each center's ability to handle its call volume. When local centers are swamped or unstaffed, centralized backup centers across the country respond. There are 14 now and as many as 17 will be operating by August.

But local centers are preferable, because staff there are better acquainted with nearby mental health resources, officials said. Their ability to handle capacity varies substantially by location.

In the first quarter of 2022, for example, North Carolina was able to handle 90% of its calls in-state while Illinois responded to just 20%, according to Vibrant data.

The overall network's capacity was able to address 85% of calls, 56% of texts and 30% of chats, according to a government report, citing a December 2020 analysis. Already, increased hiring and spending has improved call centers' ability to keep up with demand, said John Draper, executive vice president at Vibrant.

"988 will work if the states are committed to it," Xavier Becerra, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said in a briefing for reporters this month. "It won't work well if they're not. There is no reason, no excuse, that a person in one state can get a good response and a person in another state will get a busy signal."

A lack of resources can be dangerous: The Wall Street Journal calculated recently that one in six callers hangs up without reaching anyone.

Research has repeatedly confirmed that call-in lines are highly effective in their mission. A trained counselor who listens to and empathizes with a caller or texter can help him or her past a short-term crisis on the phone in the vast majority of cases.

Staff and volunteers also are taught how to separate a person with thoughts of suicide from whatever might be used to commit harm, send family or friends to help, arrange follow-up care or contact law enforcement if necessary.