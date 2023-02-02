Longtime Sonoma County Board of Education trustee Gina Cuclis was elected president of the California County Boards of Education, taking on a statewide leadership role that will shape how county boards run.

Cuclis, who represents east Santa Rosa, the Sonoma Valley and Oakmont, will serve as president for all of 2023, helping over 58 boards of education across the state.

County boards approve salaries for county superintendents; serve as governing boards for the juvenile halls and alternative learning schools; and serve as an appellate body for student expulsions and interdistrict transfers.

“It’s an honor to be chosen,” Cuclis said. “And it’s also a responsibility that I’ve been very happy and excited to carry on.”

Here’s what you need to know about Cuclis:

In her own words: “The big goal is that people feel like they're getting what they need as county board members, in terms of information, resources and training, to be more effective in their governance roles,” Cuclis said.

Hitting the ground running: She has already started a monthly “Message from the President” to increase communication and has been working to create more equitable and sustainable funding for juvenile court and alternative education schools, which are operated by county offices of education.

Getting personal: Cuclis and her husband have lived in the unincorporated Sonoma Valley town of Boyes Hot Springs, since 1986, where they raised their identical twin daughters. Both attended Sonoma Valley High School and are now college graduates.

A history of service: Cuclis, who was first elected to the Sonoma County Board of Education in 2012, has a long history of serving the education community.

She serves on the California School Boards Association Board of Directors.

She has been a member of the Sonoma County Maternal, Child & Adolescent Health Advisory Board since 2010.

Cuclis is a former vice president and board member of the Sonoma League for Historic Preservation.

She volunteered for several years as a 1st and 2nd grade reading tutor in Sonoma Valley public schools, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education in a news release.

From 1997 to 2006, she served on the City of Sonoma Planning Commission.

She was on the Sonoma Valley Health Care District Strategic Planning Committee from 2006 to 2010.

The last word: “I grew up in public schools,” Cuclis said, regarding why she’s passionate about her role in public education. “I sent my children to public schools. To me it's just foundational to provide quality public education. It's a right for all, but it's not always been treated as the quality right that it should be.”

