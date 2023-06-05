The new payday loans? California moves to regulate cash advance apps

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

In May, a video featuring a young woman named Brooklyn in heart-shaped glasses implored viewers to tell the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation how important a company named EarnIn was to their day-to-day life.

EarnIn is part of a relatively new app-based industry that provides cash advances to people based on their wages or income, often calling itself “earned wage access.” The company wanted its users to send stories and comments to the department because it is poised to impose new first-in-the-nation rules on the industry.

EarnIn got its wish: More than 50,000 customers wrote in, said David Durant, general counsel at EarnIn, before the company decided to “slow down the encouragement.”

How earned wage access works

Software or apps from companies like EarnIn provide cash to workers based on how much they’ve earned, in advance of their payday. So, for example, you could get some of your pay daily rather than all of it every two weeks, minus fees or other charges. People turn to the apps when they need money for some groceries, a bill that’s due, or an emergency car repair before their wages land in their bank account.

The industry has two main business models. Some companies, such as FlexWage and DailyPay, plug into a company’s payroll system and are more like an employer-provided benefit. Other companies, including EarnIn and Brigit, offer smartphone apps that connect to your bank account, detect past wages, provide some amount of cash, and then directly deduct that amount from your bank account on the repayment date.

These apps make money in a variety of ways, including subscription fees, fees to speed the arrival of your money and tips.

“They’re basically just making payday loans,” said Andrew Kushner, policy counsel at the Center for Responsible Lending, of the direct-to-consumer companies. “This is what payday lenders do.”

One difference is that California regulates payday loans, but app-based cash advances have been operating in a legal gray area. Consumer groups say these products are risky for workers because they can lead to a cycle of borrowing and they have confusing pricing models, which can make it difficult to understand how small fees add up.

“Their business model was basically structured around trying to establish this legal fiction that they are not actually lenders under California law,” Kushner said. “And one of the things they did to try to maintain that fiction is they would say the product is completely free.”

The majority of users earn less than $50,000 per year, federal government researchers found when four earned wage access companies gave them data. About half of users are non-white and more than 60% are women, a consulting company found when it conducted research on behalf of three companies.

The industry has grown rapidly in recent years. Walmart rolled out pay advances to its workers in partnership with two financial tech companies in 2017, referring to it as a ‘financial wellness service.’

When California’s financial regulation department gathered data from several companies in 2021, it found that the fees and tips users paid accumulated to costs not far from payday loans. That data “did really pierce this fiction that the companies are pushing that [the advances] are a healthier alternative to payday loans,” said Kushner.

The California department calculated annual percentage rates for the advances, which is a measure used to compare loans based on what they cost; it takes into account the fees and interest associated with a loan, the value of the loan, how long you have to pay it back, and annualizes that rate.

So if you paid a bit over $9 in fees for a 10-day loan of $100, that would amount to an APR of just over 330% — here’s a calculator if you’re curious — which is what California’s regulator found that people using earned wage access advances were generally paying. The department also found that the advances were generally short term, repaid within 10 days, and for small sums, typically $40-$100.

There are some upsides. For one thing, the federal government researchers found that advances generally cost less than payday loans, which are known for their exorbitant interest rates. A survey commissioned by companies found that without their products, customers said they would consider not paying some of their bills on time, or overdrafting their bank accounts, which can incur steep fees.

But sometimes customers encounter frustrating issues.