The newest Pliny isn’t bottled but has paws and a tail, and learns to serve

What a difference a dog makes.

Through much of 2020, the COVID pandemic made life tougher and more isolated for humans and their endeavors just about everywhere. Sonoma County’s universally renowned Russian River Brewing Co. was not immune.

With the business lockdowns, employee furloughs, event cancellations and myriad other consequences of the coronavirus crisis, there may not have been a better year for Russian River Brewing’s pub, gift shop, brewery and offices in Windsor to take in a puppy.

The pandemic was just making itself known in the U.S. when, late last March, Russian River’s human resources chief, Carolyn Burke, became a volunteer puppy raiser for Canine Companions for Independence. The arrangement wasn’t out of the blue; Russian River Brewing owners Natalie and Vinnie Cilurzo are longtime supporters of and community partners to Canine Companions.

Founded in Santa Rosa in 1975, the nonprofit CCI pioneered the training of dogs to pick up items, turn on lights, open doors and perform other functions for people who live with disabilities. CCI, which today trains dogs at centers across the country, remains headquartered in Santa Rosa.

The organization commences the process of training dogs by passing them, at about eight weeks of age, to volunteer puppy raisers. Those people keep the pups for a year and a half, socialize them and teach them basic manners and a few dozen commands. The puppy raisers then return the dogs to Canine Companions for advanced training and evaluation of their suitability to be teamed with a human in need of assistance, at no charge.

The Canine Companions puppy assigned 10 months ago to the brewing company’s Burke is an adorable male Labrador/Golden retriever mix. He’s pretty much grown up at the Windsor brewery.

“He’s been just wonderful to have,” Burke said, ”especially during this really challenging time.“

Natalie Cilurzo said that while Burke has been the primary puppy raiser, she and her husband and the rest of the Russian River Brewing crew “are part of his village.”

‘He’s been a bright spot,“ she said.

Early on, the Canine Companions and Russian River Brewing partners agreed on what the dog’s name must be:

Pliny.

The brewery’s flagship beers are the double India Pale Ale called Pliny the Elder, and Pliny the Younger, the triple India Pale Ale commonly regarded as one of the best beers in the world. Most years, the release of Pliny the Younger sends to Sonoma County huge crowds of people willing to wait in lines for hours for a taste of the beer.

With the COVID crisis still on, this year’s Pliny the Younger release had to be virtual. The moment the sale began Thursday morning, more than 110,000 people swarmed the brewery’s website, and 8,000 cases of Pliny the Younger sold out in less than five minutes.

That was a huge deal. But then there is this:

On Feb. 4, Pliny, the pup that’s brought unleashed joy to the people of Russian River Brewing during what’s otherwise been a trying time, turns 1 year old.

For more on Canine Companions and opportunities in puppy raising, go to www.cci.org/