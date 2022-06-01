The next El Mercadito de Windsor is dedicated to our four-legged BFFs

There’s some fun happening in Windsor and if you live in Sonoma County, you may already know what it is.

On Friday the 13th, residents sat at picnic tables while mariachis plucked their stringed instruments while serenading the happy and hungry patrons. Close by, children were laughing and running around booths while finding family members in between the crowd. The sweet smell from taco trucks and containers with margaritas made this spring Friday feel more like a family gathering rather than a city hosted event. Beloved local businesses were there, too. Posting on social media that they would be setting up shop for a few hours at the Windsor Town Green as the weekday becomes the weekend.

Hundreds attended the first El Mercadito de Windsor, the Latino-focused nonprofit event with the theme of Margaritas and Mariachis. With a big social media presence, organizers of El Mercadito de Windsor know how to get the word out and how to get people excited for the next themed event. Through Facebook and Instagram, colorful flyers share vendors and booth holder information for those planning to attend. El Mercadito de Windsor is every second Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. during May to August at the Windsor Town Green.

El Mercadito is the brainchild of the nonprofit group Somos Windsor, which includes board member Angelica Núñez. The third generation Windsor resident saw a place for Latino and BIPOC communities to step forward and provide fun to the entire community while showcasing local business owners. While the focus is on Latino and BIPOC businesses and culture, in no way is it meant be exclusionary.

The whole idea is to “provide a platform for all to be included,” Núñez said. “We wanted to create activities for the community, reflective of the community as a whole.”

The market idea grew from the town’s successful Día de los Muertos event.

“We saw a place where the (Town) Green could be more culturally welcoming so we decided to build bridges and create community,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Somos Windsor organized community events for the Latino community during the pandemic. They set up diaper distributions, along with car seat and book donations with help from the MEChA Club at Windsor High School.

Pet compassion, companions

The next mercadito, on June 10, is Mascota/Pet-focused and will highlight adoptable dogs from Compassion without Borders, Children’s Museum of Sonoma County activities, puppuccinos at Café Noto, free collapsible pet bowls and handkerchiefs by Barefoot Wine.

Attendees will also spot taco trucks along with other food options and alcohol.

Compassion without Borders celebrates 20 years of saving dogs, with its origins in Mexico City, according to co-founders Moncho Camblor and wife, Christi, who is their veterinarian. The team’s goal is to save as many dogs as they can and find them forever homes. They’ve had lots of success connecting families in other states with adoptable chihuahuas.

The organization has clinics both in Santa Rosa and in Puerto Peñasco, on the mainland side of Baja California. In addition, they have two animal shelters, one in Mexico and one in the Santa Rosa. Their local shelter, Muttopia, on Butler Avenue, holds up to 80 dogs, many of which come from the Fresno-area. While pups are waiting to be adopted, many are placed in foster care to cater to health and socializing needs.

The team is often seen with their mobile van, Esperanza Truck. They regularly park in Roseland and attend to more than 100 pet patients during a clinic day.

“Not everyone has the money or the transportation to the vet,” said Moncho Camblor, so taking the van to underserved areas helps them achieve their mission of saving animals

At the event, Compassion without Borders will bring dogs available for adoption and will set up appointments for their low cost clinic. The purpose of this event is to raise funds for Compassion without Borders while offering pet-friendly resources and highlight local business owners.

Plenty of tasty treats

Thalia Rubio Luciano, owner of Woof Baked Goods will set up a booth for the first time at El Mercadito on June 10. Rubio Luciano, 33, said she spent the first part of the pandemic baking obsessively, with her rescue dog Poppy. Poppy, was eyeing all the sweet treats enviously. Being the good dog mom that she is, Rubio Luciano didn’t want to leave out her poodle-pug-Pekingese, so she experimented with treat recipes for dogs. She baked some for Halloween in the shape of bats and handed them out to fellow dog parents.

One of her friends suggested she start a business because the dogs liked the treats so much. Rubio Luciano said it was “meant to be” when she found out that Woof Baked Goods was available as a business name on Facebook and Instagram. The business began selling treats in 2020 around Thanksgiving.