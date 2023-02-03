The Northeast braces for the worst wind chill in decades

A brief shot of arctic air and blustery wind will blast through the Northeast on Friday and into Saturday, producing perhaps the coldest wind chills in decades.

About a dozen daily cold temperature records across the region are likely to be broken over the next several days, primarily Saturday morning, forecasters said. Winds gusting to 30-40 mph, combined with air temperatures well below freezing, will make conditions extremely dangerous.

Forecasters with the Weather Prediction Center said some areas in northern New England could experience wind chills (the temperature the body feels when blustery winds remove necessary body heat) in the minus 50s.

“If wind chills fall to minus 40 or minus 50, this will be the first time in 20 or 30 years for many locations,” forecasters at the Portland, Maine, office warned.

In New York City, wind chills were expected to dip below zero.

Atop Mount Washington, a 6,288-foot peak in New Hampshire known for some of the world’s worst weather, a wind chill of minus 100 was predicted Friday.

In Boston, public schools will be closed Friday. Mayor Michelle Wu declared a cold emergency from Friday through Sunday. Wind chills as low as minus 27 were predicted there during the weekend.

In numerous locations, predicted wind chills could break records. In Caribou, Maine, forecasters are calling for wind chill readings to dip to minus 57. Caribou hasn’t seen a wind chill below minus 50 since 1988.

The bitter cold is expected to begin Friday morning. Temperatures will plunge throughout the day Friday. Northern New York and most of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine are likely to see wind chill readings of minus 20 to minus 35 by sunrise Friday.

On Saturday morning, subzero air temperatures are forecast to spread across the rest of New York and New England, forecasters said. This will lead to wind chills of minus 40 to minus 60 across northern New England and minus 25 to minus 45 in eastern New York and Massachusetts.

Winds will die down throughout the day Saturday. And then, as quickly as the arctic air mass moves in, it will move out. Temperatures are expected to return to normal Sunday.