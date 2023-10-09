The Northern California town obsessed with Bigfoot

Here's a fact you probably don't know: People who look for Bigfoot — or, as the cryptid is also known, Sasquatch — call themselves 'Squatchers.

I would not call myself a 'Squatcher, exactly. I've never searched the woods for unexplainably large footprints or scoured the forest floor for Bigfoot scat. But I've done some fairly unusual things in the name of paranormal curiosity, like staying alone overnight in the most haunted room on the very haunted Queen Mary or digging up the truth about the real human bones on Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

So when I learned about Willow Creek, the tiny town in Humboldt County that's famous for its most elusive resident, I had to go.

Even if you've never heard of Willow Creek, California, you've probably seen it — or close to it, at least. The world's most famous footage of "Bigfoot," called the Patterson-Gimlin film, was captured in 1967 by Bluff Creek in the nearby Six Rivers National Forest. In the decades since, the three-minute movie has been analyzed, scrutinized, verified, debunked, torn apart and put back together by believers and skeptics alike. (Maybe it's real, maybe it was faked — when you're talking about mythic cryptids, who knows?)

As soon as I got to the town of fewer than 2,000, which primarily consists of one short main thoroughfare, it was easy to see why the promise of Bigfoot made such a big difference. It's hard to imagine that the tiny spot — one grocery store, one bar, one motel — would attract many visitors were it not for the specter of Sasquatch hanging over the place. "It's definitely helped the area," Terri Castner, then-president of the local Chamber of Commerce, told the LA Times in 1989. "The legend has been fantastic for our town."

You're unlikely to see the cryptid in the flesh, but you'll inevitably see it in other ways — especially at the Willow Creek China Flat Museum, which was my first stop. Pulling into the parking lot, my friends and I were greeted with a 25-foot-tall redwood sculpture of Bigfoot, sitting in front of the small yellow building that houses a world-renowned collection of Bigfoot research and artifacts. (If you don't want to travel quite as far as Willow Creek, there's a Bigfoot Discovery Museum in Felton, near Santa Cruz.)

Inside, the museum has three rooms. The first is a gift shop with Bigfoot kitsch and several mostly full notebooks for people to record personal messages — or even Bigfoot encounters. "Yes, it's here, alive and well," one entry from 2013 read. "I saw him."

"Thank you so much for sharing such wonders," another said.

The second room has items from the history of Willow Creek, which was established as China Flat in 1878 and changed its name in 1915.

The third was what I had come for: the Bigfoot collection. Inside, dioramas and other exhibits detailed the history and legend of Bigfoot. Though there were accounts of "wild men of the woods" in newspapers starting in the mid-1800s, the term "Bigfoot" didn't appear until 1958, when Humboldt Times reporter Andrew Genzoli coined it in an article about "huge footprints found on wilderness road." The stories weren't new to locals, who had been reporting seeing impossibly large, impossibly hairy men in the woods for decades. But it kicked off a wider interest in the cryptid and inspired "Bigfoot hunters" to try to capture more evidence than just footprints.

Nine years later, Roger Patterson and Bob Gimlin succeeded — or say they did, maybe it was a hoax? — in capturing three minutes of grainy, unsteady footage of what appears to be a long-limbed, loping creature, standing about 6 feet, 6 inches, walking by Bluff Creek. While the exhibit does include Patterson and Gimlin, it incorporates a much broader field of study ... and also tons of ways that Sasquatch has manifested in pop culture, from movies to board games to musical scores to countless books.

I won't sugarcoat it for you: The collection entails a lot of reading and features a lot of casts of feet so big they make Andre the Giant look dainty. But going through all of it, it finally hit me — if there were stronger evidence, if there were bones or pelts or more modern photos, Bigfoot wouldn't be such a hotly contested topic.

Outside of the museum, the half-mile of Trinity Highway that's the rest of downtown Willow Creek is also full of Bigfoots — or, at least, Bigfoot-inspired art. A Sasquatch statue (Squatchue?) stands outside Gonzalez Mexican Restaurant, and another is in front of the Chevron. On the side of the Ace Hardware, an enormous mural showcases the history and industries of the area. Every time there's a group of miners or farmers, there's a Bigfoot right there, pitching in on the effort.