The omicron surge may have peaked in Sonoma County, but health officials say many more infections to come

Local infectious disease experts said Monday that the winter omicron surge in Sonoma County may have peaked, just as it appears to have in neighboring counties.

But with an average of more than 1,000 residents still becoming infected with COVID-19 every single day, the omicron horror is far from over.

And that 1,000 cases? That’s just the official number.

“I think Sonoma County is right along with everybody else in terms of the number of cases,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, a UC Berkeley public health expert. “Looking at all the Bay Area counties, they’re either flat or slightly declining. The safe statement to make is that all Bay Area counties have probably reached their peak.”

Swartzberg, however warned, that even if Bay Area counties have peaked and even if transmission rates begin to decline, the downslope of a surge will still cause a lot of infections, depending on how fast or slow transmission subsides. He said it has taken about 25 days for the local omicron surge to peak since late December.

“If we follow that same speed, and there’s no way to predict this, we’re still going to have the same number of people getting infections, the same number of hospitalizations and the same number of deaths that we had during the accelerated phase,” Swartzberg said.

The local rate of virus transmission is currently 209.3 new daily cases per 100,000 residents, according to the county’s latest data. That rate is calculated as an average over a period of seven days ending, Jan. 17. The overall test positivity rate, the share of tests that turn up positive, is 22.2%.

The COVID-19 transmission rate among residents who are not vaccinated — an average of 451.2 new daily cases per 100,000 people — is more than twice what it is for people who have been inoculated. The unvaccinated are also nearly 17 times more likely to be hospitalized and almost 14 times more likely to die of COVID-19, according to county public health data.

Dr. Lee Riley, another infectious disease expert at UC Berkeley, said that like the previous waves of COVID-19, driven by earlier variants, the omicron surge could either be replaced by another variant or become endemic, meaning it will always stay at a consistent level.

“We need to be watching out for a new wave of another variant — hopefully this won't happen,” Riley said.

Dr. Tim Gieseke, the medical director of Fox Home Health, which has been instrumental in conducting community-based vaccine clinics for the county, said the local vaccine effort has been crucial in reducing the number of virus cases requiring hospital care. That, he said, has saved lives.

“The vast majority of people who are hospitalized in the (intensive care units) and who are dying are unvaccinated people, and that should persuade people who are unvaccinated to get vaccinated,” he said.

Gieseke, a retired general internist who specializes in geriatrics and palliative care, acknowledged that such statistics are not enough to convince those who are vaccine resistant. Those most at risk of severe COVID-19 illness, including seniors, people with health conditions, are no less vulnerable on the downslope of a surge, he said.

“It’s frustrating for everyone in the sense that (the unvaccinated) are clogging up our hospital systems,” he said. “When you clog up the hospital system bad things happen. People die who shouldn’t die. People get sicker who shouldn’t get sick just because medical staff is spread so thin.”

The county’s COVID-19 data shows that the local transmission may have peaked at an average of 246.2 new daily cases per 100,000 for the seven day period ending Jan. 10. Since then, it’s come down to 209.3 daily cases per 100,000. That’s roughly a 15% decline.

But local public health officials are wary of calling that a downward trend that marks the beginning of the end of the omicron surge.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said local public health staff continue to monitor daily infections and hospitalizations. The coming week, she said, will give a clearer picture as to whether the surge is receding.

Although the vaccines have been “quite protective” against hospitalizations and severe COVID-19 illness, she said many people remain vulnerable. Infection rates this winter are about four times what they were last winter, she said.

Mase said that 80% of the county has been “fully vaccinated,” but that leaves tens of thousands of local residents only partially vaccinated or not vaccinated at all. The number of Sonoma County residents who have not been vaccinated numbers roughly 61,000.

“The message is let’s cautiously wait and watch where we’re going,” said Mase. “I really hope that was the peak and we’re going to do down. In some cases it’s been a precipitous drop and in others its been a very gradual up and down, up and down.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.