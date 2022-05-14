‘The only race in town’: Experts, leaders weigh in on contest for Sonoma County sheriff

The people of Sonoma County can bank on their next sheriff being bald. That is where the similarities among the three candidates vying to lead the Sheriff’s Office largely end.

Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram, former Sheriff’s Captain Dave Edmonds and former San Francisco police Sgt. Carl Tennenbaum are facing off in only the second contested sheriff’s race since 1990.

Many agree it’s one of the most important races on the June 7 ballot — and among the most significant in recent Sonoma County history.

“This is really the primary race of attention — in many ways, the only race in town,” said David McCuan, a Sonoma State University professor of political science. “This is the one that epitomizes or captures so much of Sonoma County — where it’s been, where it’s headed.”

The top vote-getter must receive more than 50% of the ballots cast to avoid a runoff in November.

After years of political controversy at the Sheriff’s Office and the national Black Lives Matter movement brought unprecedented national scrutiny to law enforcement and police brutality, Sonoma County voters may favor change, political observers say.

Community relationships, transparency and oversight, diversity, and a concerted response to homelessness and opioid overdoses are expected to be among the issues driving voters to the ballot box.

But reform-minded challengers face two obstacles, experts say. One is an institution that has historically favored internal candidates, and the other is a statewide trend of midterm primaries leaning conservative.

Community relationships a top line item

The stakes in this election are higher, and different, than they have been in past sheriff races, community and law enforcement leaders say, as the discourse on policing in Sonoma County has shifted in recent years.

“Police accountability and transparency is the talk of the nation, and certainly the talk of Sonoma County,” said Izaak Schwaiger, a civil rights and police brutality attorney who has brought several successful lawsuits against the Sheriff’s Office.

Schwaiger cited Measure P, a 2020 ballot initiative that increased the oversight power of Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach (or IOLERO) over the Sheriff’s Office, which passed by a large margin.

“Overwhelmingly, voters of Sonoma County want more accountability from that office,” Schwaiger said.

Measure P is in limbo after it was challenged by unions representing employees of the Sheriff’s Office, who argued it violated their rights to negotiate terms that would change their working conditions. A state labor board agreed, gutting the referendum. Sonoma County has appealed that decision.

Most important to Kirstyne Lange, a Sonoma County NAACP member and founding member of the civilian review board in IOLERO, is “expanding opportunities for deputies to engage in restorative relationship building.”

To Lange, repairing community relationships begins with addressing “the harms that (the Sheriff’s Office) has caused, particularly those who live in the Roseland community and those impacted by the death of Andy Lopez.”

Lopez, 13, was killed by Sheriff’s Deputy Erick Gelhaus in 2013 while walking down the street carrying an airsoft rifle.

Sonoma County Human Rights Commission Chair Katrina Phillips agreed that “relationships between the sheriff and the community are shattered.”

Public opinion of the Sheriff’s Office has taken a dive, according to a Press Democrat poll, dropping to 48% in 2021 from 70% in 2018.

“The trust levels are at an all time low, and that's going to take a long time to fix if you don't do it right,” Phillips said.

Dave Edmonds plans a hands-on relationship with the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach (IOLERO)’s public-facing body, the Community Advisory Council, in an effort to “get to know one another, break down the present barriers, and let my command staff recognize first-hand my own openness as well as my expectations for theirs.” This will include regular attendance at the council’s monthly meetings. In a broader effort to increase community trust, Edmonds offers several ideas, including a “Walk our neighborhoods” effort. He wants deputies retrained to become ambassadors to communities, and hopes to implement a culture among them of “guardians and not warriors.” “Employee accountability needs to be greatly improved,” Edmonds continued, and one way he offered to do so is to fix the problem of incomplete internal affairs investigations into complaints against the Sheriff’s Office and alleged deputy misconduct – something outlined in every annual IOLERO audit report. He intends to increase accountability by changing the culture from the top. Eddie Engram views community oversight of law enforcement “as an overall positive benefit,” which helps the Sheriff’s Office gain and maintain trust with historically disenfranchised communities. He promises to support IOLERO and its Community Advisory Council, including implementing “the portions of Measure P that are deemed legal.” “That being said,” Engram continued, “oversight isn’t only the responsibility of IOLERO or the CAC. Oversight and supervision is the primary responsibility of Sheriff’s Office supervisors, managers, and ultimately the Sheriff.” As sheriff, Engram says he would lead in transparency and accountability by example, citing his “track record” of investigating deputy misconduct and use of force. Engram promises to never hire a deputy who was fired from another law enforcement agency or resigned during allegations of misconduct, or any deputy found guilty of serious misconduct even if they were not terminated. Citing his track record in law enforcement transparency and accountability, Carl Tennenbaum promises to author a mission statement and update policy at the Sheriff’s Office to closely align with the provisions of Measure P and the power of IOLERO, as well as reflect a “community first” philosophy. He additionally plans to audit jail operations, with a special focus on its mental health caseload. “I want to reduce the fear that too many Sonoma County residents have with the Sheriff’s Office, while reining in the fear that deputies carry as a result of poor training and discipline,” Tennenbaum says. “I've learned that officers and community members benefit from meeting together on a regular basis, creating joint plans, developing mutual respect and trust, and recognizing they have the same goal — safety.” Regarding instances of deputy misconduct and excessive use of force, he also guarantees “being as open and honest as possible” — including in the event of discipline. Though structural policies like the Peace Officers Bill of Rights and the county’s contract with the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association limit discipline, Tennenbaum says he will work to build a cooperative relationship so that problematic actors can be addressed.

An insider’s game

Voters have generally chosen department veterans to head the Sheriff’s Office, leading some to view the race as an in-house selection.