‘The only race in town’: Experts, leaders weigh in on contest for Sonoma County sheriff
The people of Sonoma County can bank on their next sheriff being bald. That is where the similarities among the three candidates vying to lead the Sheriff’s Office largely end.
Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram, former Sheriff’s Captain Dave Edmonds and former San Francisco police Sgt. Carl Tennenbaum are facing off in only the second contested sheriff’s race since 1990.
Many agree it’s one of the most important races on the June 7 ballot — and among the most significant in recent Sonoma County history.
“This is really the primary race of attention — in many ways, the only race in town,” said David McCuan, a Sonoma State University professor of political science. “This is the one that epitomizes or captures so much of Sonoma County — where it’s been, where it’s headed.”
The top vote-getter must receive more than 50% of the ballots cast to avoid a runoff in November.
After years of political controversy at the Sheriff’s Office and the national Black Lives Matter movement brought unprecedented national scrutiny to law enforcement and police brutality, Sonoma County voters may favor change, political observers say.
Community relationships, transparency and oversight, diversity, and a concerted response to homelessness and opioid overdoses are expected to be among the issues driving voters to the ballot box.
But reform-minded challengers face two obstacles, experts say. One is an institution that has historically favored internal candidates, and the other is a statewide trend of midterm primaries leaning conservative.
Community relationships a top line item
The stakes in this election are higher, and different, than they have been in past sheriff races, community and law enforcement leaders say, as the discourse on policing in Sonoma County has shifted in recent years.
“Police accountability and transparency is the talk of the nation, and certainly the talk of Sonoma County,” said Izaak Schwaiger, a civil rights and police brutality attorney who has brought several successful lawsuits against the Sheriff’s Office.
Schwaiger cited Measure P, a 2020 ballot initiative that increased the oversight power of Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach (or IOLERO) over the Sheriff’s Office, which passed by a large margin.
“Overwhelmingly, voters of Sonoma County want more accountability from that office,” Schwaiger said.
Measure P is in limbo after it was challenged by unions representing employees of the Sheriff’s Office, who argued it violated their rights to negotiate terms that would change their working conditions. A state labor board agreed, gutting the referendum. Sonoma County has appealed that decision.
Most important to Kirstyne Lange, a Sonoma County NAACP member and founding member of the civilian review board in IOLERO, is “expanding opportunities for deputies to engage in restorative relationship building.”
To Lange, repairing community relationships begins with addressing “the harms that (the Sheriff’s Office) has caused, particularly those who live in the Roseland community and those impacted by the death of Andy Lopez.”
Lopez, 13, was killed by Sheriff’s Deputy Erick Gelhaus in 2013 while walking down the street carrying an airsoft rifle.
Sonoma County Human Rights Commission Chair Katrina Phillips agreed that “relationships between the sheriff and the community are shattered.”
Public opinion of the Sheriff’s Office has taken a dive, according to a Press Democrat poll, dropping to 48% in 2021 from 70% in 2018.
“The trust levels are at an all time low, and that's going to take a long time to fix if you don't do it right,” Phillips said.
An insider’s game
Voters have generally chosen department veterans to head the Sheriff’s Office, leading some to view the race as an in-house selection.