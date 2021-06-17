The plant kingdom’s ‘monkeys’ flourish near Sonoma County’s Vineburg

Vineburg is a small community a couple miles southeast of Sonoma Plaza. It began with the arrival of the first railroad in Sonoma Valley in the 1880s; the station there was originally called ‘Vineyard.’ When a post office was established soon after, the name changed from “a yard of vines” to Vineburg — a town of vines.

It’s easy to forget that Sonoma County grapes go back well before vineyards and railroad tracks. Two hundred years ago, Father Altimira, founder of the Sonoma Mission, wrote of falling “in love with the forest” along Sonoma Creek, noting the “many tall trees…and abundant wild grapes.” Their descendants (or perhaps “ascendants”) are still abundantly here.

Sonoma’s native grapes do what vines do naturally: climb trees and hang out in the branches where there’s sun. If you watch over a few days, you’ll see their tendrils reaching for and grasping the next hold on the way up; they are the monkeys of the plant kingdom. The comparison is closer than you might guess — a grapevine’s tender green fingertips are actually more sensitive to touch than a monkey’s, or our own! That’s how they navigate upward toward the light.

While our native grapes grow more naturally than those in a modern vineyard, don’t mistake Altimira’s “wild” for “uncultivated.” California’s original peoples were its first viticulturalists; clearing and fertilizing the ground with fire, they stimulated the vines to produce abundant fruit, gathered the grapes, and mashed them into a refreshing drink.

Such practices parallel those of ancient Rome. As Pliny the Elder described, “In Campania they attach the vine to a poplar tree … the vine grasps the branches with its amorous arms, and as it climbs, holds on with its knotted trunk till it has reached the very summit; the height being so stupendous that when a laborer is hired, he demands that his funeral pyre and grave be paid at the owner’s expense.” In a few places, this tradition, called “The Heroic Harvest, “continues today. Using narrow ladders called scalillos, Italian workers climb up to 50 feet off the ground. The rungs are spaced so the picker can hold on with a knee, freeing both hands for harvesting.

Sonoma’s more domesticated vines are the engine of our local economy. We train them into long rows and provide trellises instead of trees for upward growth, but only so far. By the end of harvest season, the tendrils are tough and hanging on and coiled tighter than a monkey’s fist. So perhaps it is not surprising that the vines occasionally dish out a little payback. At pruning time, pulling the tendrils from the wires requires a sharp yank of the arm that causes many workers to suffer shoulder injuries. It’s minor compared to a 50-foot fall, but the vineyard owner still loses a worker, at least temporarily, and has to cover his expenses via workers’ compensation.

The next time you see a vineyard, picture monkeys in a zoo. They’re living the life we’re allowing them to, not the forest life they were made for. Not so different from the grapes in a vineyard.