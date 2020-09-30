After surviving 2017 fire threat, Pony Express destroyed in Glass fire

Having pulled herself onto horses since she was a Santa Rosa kid, Linda Aldrich knows all about getting back up after a fall. But she’s been knocked down awfully hard this time.

Best known as the Pony Lady of Howarth Park, Aldrich fled her home and horse ranch just across Highway 12 from Oakmont as the Glass fire bore down like a demon late Sunday night.

“It was so hot and so scary and so fierce,” said Aldrich, 62, a 1975 graduate of Santa Rosa High. “It came literally through the middle of our ranch.”

Today Aldrich’s old, two-story ranch house and the 6-acre home of her horses and ponies and the nonprofit equine therapy programs of her Pony Express are in ruins.

Aldrich got out only with her dog, Frankie. “I didn’t even grab my purse,” she said.

Anyone who loves animals can anticipate what it was that tormented her most as she fled. She’d had no time to gather up and trailer her 12 horses and ponies.

“I spent the night thinking they’d died,” she said.

She learned Monday that the equines clustered within the ranch’s sand-floored arena and came through the firestorm drenched in sweat and no doubt terrified, but physically unharmed.

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies found them and notified volunteers with Sonoma CART ― for Community Animal Response Team ― which specializes in large-animal rescues. They came and moved the horses and ponies to a safe place.

“It was just a godsend,” Aldrich said.

On Tuesday, she fed and comforted her 12 equines at a friend’s farm and dairy in west Santa Rosa. For the animals to have survived made all the difference to Aldrich.

“We’re a herd,” she said.

Not even two days after losing virtually everything but her animals to Sonoma County’s latest in a crushing string of flame-dealt disasters, she was resolute that she and her animals must get back to the ranch. And back to work.

Aldrich earlier rescued her horses and ponies from unsatisfactory living situations and she gave them tasks as therapy animals. For nearly 40 years, she has offered pony rides alongside the train ride and carousel at Howarth Park to fund her efforts to link equines with people of all ages who might benefit from the ageless cross-species bond.

“Normally, these 12 horses would be working with up to 100 adults and kids a week,” Aldrich said.

Nonprofit programs she runs or assists use the human-equine kinship to comfort and draw out patients of Santa Rosa’s Aurora behavioral health hospital. Working with the equines helps to enforce qualities such as trust and leadership in boys who receive help with mental health and substance abuse issues from the Muir Wood treatment program in Petaluma.

Also, Aldrich said her Equine Assisted Skills for Youth, or EASY, program has linked scores of rescued horses with teens who’ve learned much about communication, relationships and myriad life skills through successfully partnering a potentially thousand-pound prey animal.

“There are so many valuable lessons that horses teach us,” she said. “We can look like we’re helping the horses, but the horses are really helping us.”

The therapy efforts struggled even before the destruction of the Glass fire, due in part to the pandemic crisis. “All of our programs have been closed pretty much the entire year,” she said.

Efforts to control the virus that causes COVID-19 prevented Aldrich and her young helpers from running the pony ride concession, and from continuing to make visits to Aurora Hospital.

Aldrich turned to crowdfunding to request financial help to sustain the Pony Express amid the pandemic.

Aldrich’s ranch was unscathed by flames in 2017, and she said the experience had her believing that it was safe because there is little vegetation around or within it.

“We thought we had a good plan,” she said. “You just never know with Mother Nature. Her plan was a different one.”

Aldrich counts among her most urgent needs the necessity to find a temporary home for herself and her 12 horses and ponies. She said her friend’s dairy and farm is a wonderful place to stay, but it’s not possible for her and her animals to stay long.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do,” she said. “I don’t know where we’re going to go.”

She is determined that they will go on, and that her multifaceted Pony Express ranch will rise from the rubble.

“It’s overwhelming to think about what you lost,” Aldrich said. “You just have to move forward.”

