The powerful lobbyist behind Kevin McCarthy

WASHINGTON — As he waged his messy campaign to become House speaker, Rep. Kevin McCarthy turned to a longtime friend, Jeff Miller, to serve as a kind of field general.

Miller, his closest confidant, top fundraiser and sometimes enforcer, hosted a pasta dinner and strategy session for the McCarthy political team at his luxury condominium in Washington. He then set up shop in the speaker’s office in the Capitol for the week of the vote, working the phones to persuade holdouts, tamping down conservative criticism on social media and urging some donors to press for “yes” votes from members they had funded.

When McCarthy won, so did Miller, who in addition to his wide-ranging volunteer roles for his friend is one of Washington’s most prominent Republican lobbyists, representing a spectrum of blue-chip corporate clients with issues at stake in Washington.

Rarely has a lobbyist enjoyed the access to a House speaker that Miller has with McCarthy, R-Calif. As McCarthy has gained power, Miller’s prominent place in his orbit has drawn increased scrutiny from watchdog groups that track political influence as well as from conservatives who see him as an unaccountable power behind the throne whose presence is starkly at odds with their increasingly populist, anti-corporate message.

Miller’s clients include Apple, Anheuser-Busch, Dow, General Electric, the Wall Street giant Blackstone, Occidental Petroleum, the drugmaker trade group PhRMA, Elon Musk’s SpaceX and other companies — some of them girding for scrutiny from Republicans eager to take on what they see as anti-conservative bias among “woke” corporations.

Responding to a post on Twitter from a reporter who had spotted Miller headed into McCarthy’s office during the early rounds of the vote for speaker, when McCarthy was coming up short, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who was a leader of the opposition, tweeted, “McCarthy isn’t even speaker and the lobbyists are moving in!”

After McCarthy became speaker, Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., confronted McCarthy on the House floor. He was furious, according to an ally of Buchanan, because he felt that Miller and McCarthy had quietly thrown their weight behind the successful rival bid for the chairmanship of the powerful Ways and Means Committee by Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., with whom Miller is friendly.

An associate of Miller’s said he did not play any role in the battle over the Ways and Means chairmanship. But the perception among Republicans that he is already shaping the operations of McCarthy’s House majority is a telling indication of how Miller’s place at the intersection of power, money, influence and access has made him one of the most important behind-the-scenes figures in Washington.

Miller declined to be interviewed. But he said in a statement that he “worked hard with Speaker McCarthy’s team during the speaker’s race because he’s my friend” and because McCarthy “knows how to build consensus around an agenda and then how to implement it.”

Miller added, “I just want to be known as a guy who works hard for my clients and does right by my friends,” adding that “everything else is just noise.”

McCarthy also declined to be interviewed. In a statement, Drew Florio, a spokesperson for him, said the speaker and Miller are “lifelong friends,” and credited the lobbyist with playing “a key role in aiding Speaker McCarthy’s political fundraising operation,” while stressing that his efforts were “on a volunteer basis.”

But the blurriness of the lines between Miller’s lobbying and his support for McCarthy were underscored in the days after the speaker election. Miller helped organize three days of festivities to celebrate, including a gala dinner at which Miller took the stage to introduce McCarthy.

“Man, Kevin, I have waited a long time to say this: Ladies and gentlemen, the speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy,” Miller told the audience of donors, corporate executives, members of Congress and other prominent Republicans, according to an attendee.

The following morning featured a breakfast for donors and freshman House Republicans held at the Washington offices of one of Miller’s lobbying clients — Altria, the tobacco and e-cigarette company. Since July 2017, Altria has donated nearly $1.4 million to a super PAC associated with McCarthy and paid $1.3 million to Miller’s firm.

Building influence

Miller, 48, met McCarthy, 58, in the early 1990s. Miller was a high school student, and McCarthy was a district staff member for the Bakersfield, California, area’s congressman.

After joining the Naval Reserves, Miller took a job with the county Republican Party, where he worked with McCarthy and began ascending the party ladder in California. He became a lobbyist, developing connections to major donors and politicians around the country, including Gov. Rick Perry of Texas.