The Presentation School in Sonoma earns preliminary green light to reopen classrooms

The Presentation School in Sonoma is the only school to have its application to return to in-person instruction forwarded to the California Department of Public Health for final review, officials from the Sonoma County Department of Health Services announced Wednesday.

No information was available Wednesday about how long that portion of the review process would take and when the school could reopen its campus if it gains final approval.

All schools in Sonoma County have gone exclusively to remote learning since mid-March as the coronavirus continues to spread at rates that have kept the county in the “widespread” or most restrictive tier of the state’s COVID-19 classification system. Sonoma County is the only Bay Area county that remains in the widespread or purple tier and as such, any school that wants to return to in-person instruction must apply for a waiver.

Waivers are only available for transitional kindergarten through sixth grade programs and applicants must meet a slate of requirements, including proof that school officials have the capacity for regular coronavirus testing and contact tracing.

Only The Presentation School was able to meet the benchmarks, according to the Sonoma County Department of Health Services.

Waiver applications from 13 other schools were returned for not providing “sufficient details and supporting documentation on how they would meet testing and contact tracing requirements,” according to a county press release issued Wednesday. The deadline for schools to provide additional information was Tuesday and county officials expect to make decisions by Friday about pending applications.

The following schools have pending applications: Harvest Christian School in Petaluma, Redwood Adventist Academy in Santa Rosa, Sonoma Country Day School in Santa Rosa, Summerfield Waldorf School in Santa Rosa, St. Eugene’s Cathedral School in Santa Rosa, St. Francis Solano School in Sonoma, St John the Baptist Catholic School in Healdsburg, St. Vincent de Paul Elementary School in Petaluma, The Healdsburg School, The Spring Hill School in Petaluma, Victory Christian School in Santa Rosa, and Windsor Christian Academy.

An application from Kashia School in Stewarts Point was withdrawn by school officials.

An application from Redwood Adventist Academy in Santa Rosa was denied for not meeting grade limitations of serving only transitional kindergarten through sixth grades.

The mandatory California Department of Public Health consultation process is expect to start next week.

Officials at The Presentation School did not return calls seeking comment Wednesday.

This story is being updated.

