The Press Democrat wins 32 awards in California journalism contest

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 19, 2021, 1:11PM
The Press Democrat won 32 awards including five top honors for print and digital journalism in a statewide contest that recognized the newspaper and its website for coverage of the 2020 wildfires, the COVID-19 pandemic, protests of racial injustice and incisive stories about local politics and government.

The awards included 25 for print and seven digital awards in the annual contest held by the California Newspaper Publisher’s Association. Judges honored pressdemocrat.com with the top honor for wildfire feature coverage in a category that included largest newspapers in the state.

“We’re not in this great profession because of awards, but it means so very much when peer journalists review our work and say favorable things,” said Richard Green, editor of The Press Democrat and chief content officer for Sonoma Media Investments, its parent company.

“These awards are testament to the commitment of our reporters, photographers and editors to serve the readers of Sonoma County. We’re grateful for this recognition, and we’ll use it as incentive to deliver even more meaningful work in the months ahead.”

The newspaper placed second in the state for general excellence in its circulation category. “This is a newspaper's newspaper,” read the citation from the judge. “Good mix of local news interspersed with headlines from around the nation and world. Outstanding photography ... and a good mix of voices on the opinion page.”

In most categories, entries were judged against work produced by daily newspapers in California with 15,000 to 50,000 subscribers. The awards recognized journalism published in 2020.

There were 71 categories total in 2020, 42 in the Print Division, and 29 in Digital.

The first-place awards include:

Breaking News Coverage, for staff coverage of the Glass fire in late September and early October.

Local Election Coverage, for a story by Kevin Fixler of SMART’s divisive tax measure, and how it would affect the rail company’s future. One judge called the story “a superb news package all the way around.” Another said the story was ”compelling“ and ”a joy to read.“

Front Page and Layout Design, for front pages from March 18, Sept. 29 and Nov. 8. In this category, The Press Democrat’s front pages beat out entries from larger newspapers, including the Los Angeles Times and Sacramento Bee.

Photo Story/Essay, for Sonoma County wildfire coverage by Press Democrat photography staff.

Wildfire Feature Coverage (digital), for the story by Austin Murphy, with photos from John Burgess and Christopher Chung, and web production by Elissa Chudwin and Christian Hupfeld, about a trio of homeowners who shared their losses and hopes for the future after the Glass fire. “I thought this story caught the essence of this contest,” a judge wrote.

The newspaper won nine second-place awards, including:

General Excellence, for two complete, consecutive editions of the newspaper in September.

Breaking News, for staff coverage of the LNU Lightning Complex and Walbridge fires, Aug. 18-30.

Enterprise News Story or Series, for staff coverage of rebuilding from the wildfires (Jan. 26, June 28, Sept. 27 and Dec. 27).

Coverage of Local Government, for a story by Tyler Silvy about public money behind memberships in the Sonoma County Alliance, a local business-agricultural group.

Sports Feature Story, for sports coverage by Phil Barber, “Teammate gone,” on a junior college football player who had to leave campus because of COVID-19, and wound up paying for it with his life.

Wildfire Photo, for a shot of homes on fire in the Skyhawk area of Santa Rosa by Kent Porter. The photo “literally brings a wildfire home. It's not mountains or roads, it's real homes on an entire block engulfed in flames,” a judge said.

Sports Action Photo, for a Porter photo of a goal-line stop during a San Francisco 49ers’ game against the Green Bay Packers.

Coverage of Business News, for coverage by Bill Swindell of the challenges facing business owners during the pandemic.

Feature Photo, for a photo by Beth Schlanker on the role of religion in some residents’ response to the pandemic.

The newspaper received five third-place awards:

Coverage of Protests and Racial Justice-News or Feature Stories, for staff coverage of protests June 7, 14 and 21.

Agricultural Reporting, for a story by Martin Espinoza on the challenges faced the the wine grape industry and farmworkers during the pandemic.

Artistic Photo, for a striking photo of a lightning storm by Porter titled “Lighting Up the Night.”

Coverage of Youth and Education, for a story by Kerry Benefield about the challenges of distance learning.

Breaking News (digital), for live updates covering the first 24 hours of the Glass fire in Sonoma and Napa counties Sept. 27 and 28, by Bill Swindell, Tyler Silvy, Martin Espinoza, Julie Johnson and Kent Porter.

The newspaper received five fourth-place awards: Land-Use Reporting, for a story by Will Schmidt about the Fountaingrove area and its prospects for recovering from wildfires; a photo by Kent Porter in the Coverage of Protests and Racial Justice category; Wildfire coverage for articles about the Walbridge and LNU Complex fires; and Business News for a package of stories about consumer debt by Mary Fricker. Coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic-Profiles by Julie Johnson, Kent Porter and Elissa Chudwin won as a digital entry.

The newspaper received eight fifth-place awards, four for print coverage: In-Depth Reporting, for coverage of the Sonoma County homeless crisis; Wildfire News Coverage, for staff stories on the Glass fire; Special Section, for the Year in Pictures magazine; and Arts & Entertainment Coverage. Digital coverage garnered four fifth-place awards for: General Excellence; Informational Graphic by Christian Hupfeld on the Glass fire’s proximity to past fires; Coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic-Fallout by Benefield, Burgess and Chudwin; and Land-Use Reporting, for Walbridge wildfire aftermath coverage by Mary Callahan, Kent Porter and Elissa Chudwin.

Other Sonoma Media Investments publications also were honored.

The Sonoma Index-Tribune won the statewide General Excellence online category for its website, in the 100,000 to 400,000 unique monthly visitors category, plus third place in General Excellence for its print edition, in the 4,300-10,000 circulation category. In addition, staff members won nine first-place CNPA awards.

The Petaluma Argus-Courier earned first place for General Excellence, marking its 12th time taking top honors in the past 15 years. In addition, it earned second place for General Excellence at petaluma360.com and was a top-five finalist in 11 other categories, with first place recognition for Artistic Photo.

The North Bay Business Journal, which covers the six-county North Bay region, captured six awards. including a second-place award for a story about how a nut company coped with the pandemic and third place for a story about wine businesses’ concern about smoke taint.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

