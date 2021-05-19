The Press Democrat wins 32 awards in California journalism contest

The Press Democrat won 32 awards including five top honors for print and digital journalism in a statewide contest that recognized the newspaper and its website for coverage of the 2020 wildfires, the COVID-19 pandemic, protests of racial injustice and incisive stories about local politics and government.

The awards included 25 for print and seven digital awards in the annual contest held by the California Newspaper Publisher’s Association. Judges honored pressdemocrat.com with the top honor for wildfire feature coverage in a category that included largest newspapers in the state.

“We’re not in this great profession because of awards, but it means so very much when peer journalists review our work and say favorable things,” said Richard Green, editor of The Press Democrat and chief content officer for Sonoma Media Investments, its parent company.

“These awards are testament to the commitment of our reporters, photographers and editors to serve the readers of Sonoma County. We’re grateful for this recognition, and we’ll use it as incentive to deliver even more meaningful work in the months ahead.”

The newspaper placed second in the state for general excellence in its circulation category. “This is a newspaper's newspaper,” read the citation from the judge. “Good mix of local news interspersed with headlines from around the nation and world. Outstanding photography ... and a good mix of voices on the opinion page.”

In most categories, entries were judged against work produced by daily newspapers in California with 15,000 to 50,000 subscribers. The awards recognized journalism published in 2020.

There were 71 categories total in 2020, 42 in the Print Division, and 29 in Digital.

The first-place awards include:

Breaking News Coverage, for staff coverage of the Glass fire in late September and early October.

Local Election Coverage, for a story by Kevin Fixler of SMART’s divisive tax measure, and how it would affect the rail company’s future. One judge called the story “a superb news package all the way around.” Another said the story was ”compelling“ and ”a joy to read.“

Front Page and Layout Design, for front pages from March 18, Sept. 29 and Nov. 8. In this category, The Press Democrat’s front pages beat out entries from larger newspapers, including the Los Angeles Times and Sacramento Bee.

Photo Story/Essay, for Sonoma County wildfire coverage by Press Democrat photography staff.

Wildfire Feature Coverage (digital), for the story by Austin Murphy, with photos from John Burgess and Christopher Chung, and web production by Elissa Chudwin and Christian Hupfeld, about a trio of homeowners who shared their losses and hopes for the future after the Glass fire. “I thought this story caught the essence of this contest,” a judge wrote.

The newspaper won nine second-place awards, including:

General Excellence, for two complete, consecutive editions of the newspaper in September.

Breaking News, for staff coverage of the LNU Lightning Complex and Walbridge fires, Aug. 18-30.

Enterprise News Story or Series, for staff coverage of rebuilding from the wildfires (Jan. 26, June 28, Sept. 27 and Dec. 27).

Coverage of Local Government, for a story by Tyler Silvy about public money behind memberships in the Sonoma County Alliance, a local business-agricultural group.

Sports Feature Story, for sports coverage by Phil Barber, “Teammate gone,” on a junior college football player who had to leave campus because of COVID-19, and wound up paying for it with his life.

Wildfire Photo, for a shot of homes on fire in the Skyhawk area of Santa Rosa by Kent Porter. The photo “literally brings a wildfire home. It's not mountains or roads, it's real homes on an entire block engulfed in flames,” a judge said.

Sports Action Photo, for a Porter photo of a goal-line stop during a San Francisco 49ers’ game against the Green Bay Packers.

Coverage of Business News, for coverage by Bill Swindell of the challenges facing business owners during the pandemic.

Feature Photo, for a photo by Beth Schlanker on the role of religion in some residents’ response to the pandemic.

The newspaper received five third-place awards:

Coverage of Protests and Racial Justice-News or Feature Stories, for staff coverage of protests June 7, 14 and 21.

Agricultural Reporting, for a story by Martin Espinoza on the challenges faced the the wine grape industry and farmworkers during the pandemic.

Artistic Photo, for a striking photo of a lightning storm by Porter titled “Lighting Up the Night.”

Coverage of Youth and Education, for a story by Kerry Benefield about the challenges of distance learning.