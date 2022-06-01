The Press Democrat wins 52 awards in California journalism contest

The Press Democrat’s investigation into sexual harassment of students at one of the Bay Area’s most prestigious private high schools earned top honors for public service and investigative reporting in California’s largest journalism contest.

Overall, The Press Democrat won 52 awards, including 16 top print honors, in the annual contest organized by the California Newspaper Publishers Association. Its the most awards the newspaper has received from the state’s largest media trade organization.

The newspaper placed second in the state for general excellence in its circulation division. “This is a example of how great a daily newspaper can be,” read the judge’s citation.

The contest also named pressdemocrat.com among the top five large news sites in the state.

“We’re motivated to win new readers and subscribers — not awards, said Richard A. Green, editor of the Press Democrat and chief content officer for Sonoma Media Investments, its parent company.

“But it’s very humbling when your peers in the industry recognize this staff’s unbelievable commitment to meeting the high expectations of our readers. I’m so grateful to work with such a talented group of journalists who are driven to defend the First Amendment, to protect our most vulnerable and to deliver hard-hitting and unbiased content 365 days a year. These awards will be an incentive to work even harder for Sonoma County and North Bay readers.”

Overall, Sonoma Media Investment publications won 105 awards.

The honors announced last week, recognized work across The Press Democrat’s newsroom, including team coverage of the uneven local toll of the coronavirus pandemic, Northern California’s twin siege of wildfires and drought, and the fallout from violence by Santa Rosa police that severely injured 2020 Black Lives Matter protesters.

Reporters Kaylee Tornay and Martin Espinoza were honored with the top prize in public service among all California newspapers for their investigation into sexual harassment of students at Sonoma Academy, the elite Santa Rosa college preparatory school.

Their series of 28 stories from June to December 2021 juxtaposed the harassment, abuse and grooming about a dozen female graduates said they experienced at the school, where leadership lapses and outright failures by campus officials allowed the mistreatment to continue unchecked for years.

The newspaper’s reporting — and the public reckoning sought by seven of the women — spurred the school into an investigation that found staff misconduct and abuse affected more than three dozen students over nearly two decades, with most of the allegations centered on a longtime humanities teacher whose 2020 firing remained shrouded in mystery until The Press Democrat’s investigation.

From top left, clockwise, Morgan Apostle, Grace Erny, Savannah Turley, Linnet Vacha, Miranda Rush, Clio Wilde and Emma McAleavy. The seven women have accused their former Sonoma Academy teacher Marco Morrone of improper conduct and sexually charged, inappropriate behavior.

“There is little doubt that had these journalists not dug deeper, the efforts of the few brave women who sounded alarms would not have gotten the attention they deserved, the actions of other abusers would have never been revealed, and other girls and young women would still be vulnerable to abuse today,” read the citation from the judge. “This is the definition of public service — with strong editorials calling for accountability.”

Kerry Benefield took home the highest award among columnists statewide for pieces that reflected on the deadly 2021 San Jose VTA shooting and a beloved Santa Rosa neighborhood touchstone known as the Wish Tree.

“Beautiful, vivid writing that stirs emotions in the reader,” the judge wrote. “Intertwines voices of subjects with her own personal voice splendidly ... Started reading and couldn't stop.“

In most categories, entries were judged against work produced by daily newspapers in California with 15,000 to 50,000 subscribers. In others, including digital and open entries, the work was judged against the largest media outlets in the state.

The awards recognized journalism published in 2021.There were 78 categories total: 46 in Print and 32 in Digital.

The Press Democrat’s first-place print awards include:

Public Service Journalism (50,000 circulation and open divisions) and Investigative Reporting, for the Sonoma Academy investigation reported by Kaylee Tornay and Martin Espinoza, photography by John Burgess and online production by Elissa Chudwin.

Writing, for ‘Ralph’s Way: Chronicle of a Santa Rosa man’s choice to die on his own terms,’ reported by Kerry Benefield and photographed by John Burgess.