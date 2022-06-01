Subscribe

The Press Democrat wins 52 awards in California journalism contest

BRETT WILKISON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 1, 2022, 4:04PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The Press Democrat’s investigation into sexual harassment of students at one of the Bay Area’s most prestigious private high schools earned top honors for public service and investigative reporting in California’s largest journalism contest.

Overall, The Press Democrat won 52 awards, including 16 top print honors, in the annual contest organized by the California Newspaper Publishers Association. Its the most awards the newspaper has received from the state’s largest media trade organization.

The newspaper placed second in the state for general excellence in its circulation division. “This is a example of how great a daily newspaper can be,” read the judge’s citation.

The contest also named pressdemocrat.com among the top five large news sites in the state.

“We’re motivated to win new readers and subscribers — not awards, said Richard A. Green, editor of the Press Democrat and chief content officer for Sonoma Media Investments, its parent company.

“But it’s very humbling when your peers in the industry recognize this staff’s unbelievable commitment to meeting the high expectations of our readers. I’m so grateful to work with such a talented group of journalists who are driven to defend the First Amendment, to protect our most vulnerable and to deliver hard-hitting and unbiased content 365 days a year. These awards will be an incentive to work even harder for Sonoma County and North Bay readers.”

Overall, Sonoma Media Investment publications won 105 awards.

The honors announced last week, recognized work across The Press Democrat’s newsroom, including team coverage of the uneven local toll of the coronavirus pandemic, Northern California’s twin siege of wildfires and drought, and the fallout from violence by Santa Rosa police that severely injured 2020 Black Lives Matter protesters.

Reporters Kaylee Tornay and Martin Espinoza were honored with the top prize in public service among all California newspapers for their investigation into sexual harassment of students at Sonoma Academy, the elite Santa Rosa college preparatory school.

Their series of 28 stories from June to December 2021 juxtaposed the harassment, abuse and grooming about a dozen female graduates said they experienced at the school, where leadership lapses and outright failures by campus officials allowed the mistreatment to continue unchecked for years.

The newspaper’s reporting — and the public reckoning sought by seven of the women — spurred the school into an investigation that found staff misconduct and abuse affected more than three dozen students over nearly two decades, with most of the allegations centered on a longtime humanities teacher whose 2020 firing remained shrouded in mystery until The Press Democrat’s investigation.

From top left, clockwise, Morgan Apostle, Grace Erny, Savannah Turley, Linnet Vacha, Miranda Rush, Clio Wilde and Emma McAleavy. The seven women have accused their former Sonoma Academy teacher Marco Morrone of improper conduct and sexually charged, inappropriate behavior.
From top left, clockwise, Morgan Apostle, Grace Erny, Savannah Turley, Linnet Vacha, Miranda Rush, Clio Wilde and Emma McAleavy. The seven women have accused their former Sonoma Academy teacher Marco Morrone of improper conduct and sexually charged, inappropriate behavior.

“There is little doubt that had these journalists not dug deeper, the efforts of the few brave women who sounded alarms would not have gotten the attention they deserved, the actions of other abusers would have never been revealed, and other girls and young women would still be vulnerable to abuse today,” read the citation from the judge. “This is the definition of public service — with strong editorials calling for accountability.”

Kerry Benefield took home the highest award among columnists statewide for pieces that reflected on the deadly 2021 San Jose VTA shooting and a beloved Santa Rosa neighborhood touchstone known as the Wish Tree.

“Beautiful, vivid writing that stirs emotions in the reader,” the judge wrote. “Intertwines voices of subjects with her own personal voice splendidly ... Started reading and couldn't stop.“

In most categories, entries were judged against work produced by daily newspapers in California with 15,000 to 50,000 subscribers. In others, including digital and open entries, the work was judged against the largest media outlets in the state.

The awards recognized journalism published in 2021.There were 78 categories total: 46 in Print and 32 in Digital.

The Press Democrat’s first-place print awards include:

Public Service Journalism (50,000 circulation and open divisions) and Investigative Reporting, for the Sonoma Academy investigation reported by Kaylee Tornay and Martin Espinoza, photography by John Burgess and online production by Elissa Chudwin.

Writing, for ‘Ralph’s Way: Chronicle of a Santa Rosa man’s choice to die on his own terms,’ reported by Kerry Benefield and photographed by John Burgess.

Coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, for stories spotlighting the uneven fallout on local families, including stories by Martin Espinoza, Kerry Benefield, Guy Kovner and Julie Johnson. “A truly stellar series spotlighting a variety of important topics with engaging, in-depth storytelling and visuals,” the judge wrote.

Coverage of Local Government, for stories by Andrew Graham and Nashelly Chavez that linked the violence and unauthorized weapons used by Santa Rosa police against Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020 to multimillion dollar settlements paid by taxpayers and changes in law enforcement policy.

Columns, (50,000 circulation and open divisions) by Kerry Benefield on the San Jose VTA shooting and Santa Rosa’s Beaver Street Wish Tree.

Land-use Reporting, for stories that illuminated drought’s impact on the North Coast’s farms and housing landscape, reported by Mary Callahan, Bill Swindell, Ethan Varian and Kathleen Coates.

Feature Story, for ‘Patriotism in 2021: What it means to people across Sonoma County,’ reported by Kerry Benefield and Austin Murphy, and photographed by Christopher Chung.

Wildfire Feature Coverage, for ‘Covering climate change on the front lines of the Dixie fire,’ Kent Porter’s dispatch from California’s largest single wildfire on record.

Sports Feature Story, for ‘Team of Rivals’ on the merged West County High School football team, reported by Austin Murphy and photographed by Christopher Chung.

Wildfire Photo, for ‘Backing out of harm’s way,’ by Kent Porter. “Holy smoke!” wrote the judge. “Great composition catching the rising fire and the fire truck on the street. This shows awesome scale!”

The Ormsby fire rips through eucalyptus and ornamental juniper in a rural neighborhood north east of Ely Road in Penngrove, at the entrance to a home on Christensen Lane. The fire started at a home on Ormsby Lane, gutting the home and spreading to the surrounding vegetation, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
The Ormsby fire rips through eucalyptus and ornamental juniper in a rural neighborhood north east of Ely Road in Penngrove, at the entrance to a home on Christensen Lane. The fire started at a home on Ormsby Lane, gutting the home and spreading to the surrounding vegetation, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

News Photo, for Kent Porter’s image of a home ablaze in the Hopkins fire near Lake Mendocino.

Joe Kikuchi of Pacific Gas and Electric moved to cars to safety as a house in Marina Estates above Lake Mendocino on the Hopkins fire burns, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 near Calpella.
Joe Kikuchi of Pacific Gas and Electric moved to cars to safety as a house in Marina Estates above Lake Mendocino on the Hopkins fire burns, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 near Calpella.

Special Section Cover, for the 22 People to Watch in 2022 special section, designed by Elissa Torres with an introduction by Green.

The Press Democrat’s 22 People to Watch in 2022 that published on Dec. 19, 2021.
The Press Democrat’s 22 People to Watch in 2022 that published on Dec. 19, 2021.

Inside Page Layout & Design, for the Dining Out feature ‘Spices of Life,’ designed by Jonathan Byrd, edited by Antonie Boessenkool and photographed by John Burgess.

The newspaper won 11 second-place awards, including:

General Excellence, for a Sept. 25-26 weekend entry led by news coverage of the Glass fire anniversary, the unequal investigation of cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous women, the North Coast drought and a special section focused on Sonoma County’s economic recovery.

Investigative Reporting (open division), for the Sonoma Academy investigation.

Feature Story, ‘How Pearl Harbor brought sorrow to Sonoma County’s Japanese community,’ by Phil Barber.

Agricultural Reporting, for Abigail Peterson’s essay on the hallmarks of Sonoma County’s wine grape harvest, photographed by Kent Porter.

Uber Flores walks carries a lug of Harrison Grade syrah, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 as he and a crew pick at Radio-Coteau vineyards near Occidental. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
Uber Flores walks carries a lug of Harrison Grade syrah, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 as he and a crew pick at Radio-Coteau vineyards near Occidental. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Land-use Reporting, for the exposé of controversial salvage logging operations in the Waldbridge fire zone, reported by Mary Callahan and photographed by Kent Porter.

Inside Page Layout & Design, for a Dining Out feature on Reel & Brand, the popular Sonoma roadhouse, designed by Jonathan Byrd, edited by Antonie Boessenkool, photographed by John Burgess and written by Carey Sweet.

Sports Feature Photo, for Kent Porter’s image on the crestfallen San Francisco Giants’ dugout after their Game 5 loss to the Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

Evan Longoria, right, and Steven Duggar can only sit and watch as the Dodgers celebrate their 2-1 win over the Giants, during game 5 of the National League Division Series between San Francisco and Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 in San Francisco. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
Evan Longoria, right, and Steven Duggar can only sit and watch as the Dodgers celebrate their 2-1 win over the Giants, during game 5 of the National League Division Series between San Francisco and Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 in San Francisco. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Coverage of Business News, for Ethan Varian’s investigative story on Sonoma County’s lax vetting of the Las Vegas developer who bought the Chanate Road campus.

Photo Story/Essay, for Kent Porter’s Dixie fire essay.

A Tehachapi Valley fire crew rest and gas up their chainsaws as heavy smoke blankets the Dixie fire ground near Quincy, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
A Tehachapi Valley fire crew rest and gas up their chainsaws as heavy smoke blankets the Dixie fire ground near Quincy, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
Kent Porter, senior photojournalist with the Press Democrat, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at the Dixie fire. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
Kent Porter, senior photojournalist with the Press Democrat, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at the Dixie fire. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

The newspaper won seven third-place awards, including:

Feature Story, for ‘Left Infertile: Reproductive rights violated at Sonoma Developmental Center,’ reported by Phil Barber and photographed by Kent Porter.

In-Depth Reporting, for Kathleen Coates’s examination of squalid housing in Sonoma County, photographed by Christopher Chung.

Josh Kelly takes measurements while working on repairs to his trailer at Cloverdale RV Park, on Rockydale Lane, in Cloverdale on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Josh Kelly takes measurements while working on repairs to his trailer at Cloverdale RV Park, on Rockydale Lane, in Cloverdale on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Profile Story, for Peg Melnik’s piece on Warren Winiarski, the winemaker who shocked the world at the famed 1976 Judgment of Paris tasting and is now a prominent climate hawk.

Coverage of Local Government, for Ethan Varian’s examination of Sonoma County and Santa Rosa homelessness spending, up 550% during the pandemic, with graphics by Elissa Torres. “The questions asked in this article should be reported on in every county in California,” wrote the judge. “I hope every newspaper in California uses this article as a template for reporting on the effects of COVID-19 government spending.”

Feature Photo, for Beth Schlanker’s moving shot of a widow’s Memorial Day graveside visit.

Shelley Caviness gets as close as she can to her late husband Sherman, who died of cancer in Nov. 2020. Shelley visited his grave this Memorial Day weekend to share some things with him including a new granddaughter due to be born in July. Photo taken at Santa Rosa Memorial Park in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Shelley Caviness gets as close as she can to her late husband Sherman, who died of cancer in Nov. 2020. Shelley visited his grave this Memorial Day weekend to share some things with him including a new granddaughter due to be born in July. Photo taken at Santa Rosa Memorial Park in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Inside Layout & Design, for the Dining Out feature on The Matheson and Roof 106 in Healdsburg, designed by Jonathan Byrd, edited by Antonie Boessenkool and photographed by Erik Castro.

Sports Action Photo, for Kent Porter’s shot of a one-handed reception in the 2021 Egg Bowl.

Casa Grande's Marcus Scott hauls in a one handed catch during a two-point conversion over Petaluma's Anthony Drolet during the second quarter of the Egg Bowl held at Petaluma High School, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
Casa Grande's Marcus Scott hauls in a one handed catch during a two-point conversion over Petaluma's Anthony Drolet during the second quarter of the Egg Bowl held at Petaluma High School, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

The newspaper’s six fourth-place awards and seven fifth-place awards for print work recognized breaking news and COVID-19 vaccination coverage, profile stories, enterprise projects, sports features, writing and photojournalism.

The Press Democrat’s first cookbook, ‘Feast Favorites,’ with recipes from past weekly Feast sections of the newspaper, won fifth place in the Special Section category.

The cover of the 2021 Press Democrat Cookbook.
The cover of the 2021 Press Democrat Cookbook.

The five digital awards for pressdemocrat.com were in a field that included the largest media sites in the state. The honors included:

Wildfire Feature Coverage, second place, for Kent Porter’s Dixie fire essay.

Land-use reporting, for a feature on how a small Lake County farm became North America’s leading saffron producer, reported by Diane Peterson and photographed by John Burgess.

After harvesting the closed Crocus sativus flowers before sunrise, workers spend twice as long to remove the three red stigmata per flower for saffron at Peace and Plenty Farm in Kelseyville on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The farm grows only 1/4 acre but is the largest producer of saffron in North America. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
After harvesting the closed Crocus sativus flowers before sunrise, workers spend twice as long to remove the three red stigmata per flower for saffron at Peace and Plenty Farm in Kelseyville on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The farm grows only 1/4 acre but is the largest producer of saffron in North America. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Public Service Journalism, 4th place, for the Sonoma Academy investigation.

General Excellence, 4th place

Writing, 5th place, for a story looking at the slow recovery one year after the Glass fire, reported by Austin Murphy, photographed by Christopher Chung and designed by Elissa Chudwin.

Other Sonoma Media Investments publications also were honored.

The Sonoma Index-Tribune won 21 awards, including four top honors, for Chase Hunter’s feature on a day in the life of Sonoma Valley firefighters; news and sports photography by Robbi Pengelly; and editorial comment by publisher Emily Charrier.

The Petaluma Argus-Courier earned 19 awards, including seven 1st place awards, for Tyler Silvy’s local coverage of the recall targeting Gov. Gavin Newsom; Kathryn Palmer’s reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic; land-use and agricultural reporting by Palmer and Silvy; photo essay, photojournalism and sports action photo, all by Crissy Pascual.

“The weekly newspapers at Sonoma Media Investments continue to punch above their weight class when it comes to awards, beautifully showcasing our dynamic local media market,” said Charrier, publisher of both the Index-Tribune and Argus-Courier.

The North Bay Business Journal, which covers the six-county North Bay region, captured 13 awards, including three top honors, for Kathryn Reed’s enterprise story on the growing pains of the vegan food market; for Susan Wood’s business news story about the North Bay’s ties to NASA’s latest lunar mission; and for Steve Musal’s design and layout of a cover story about California’s tourism industry confronting climate change.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette