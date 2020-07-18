The quiet life of Derek Chauvin before the public death of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS — The four teenagers drove around playing a game of Nerf Gun Assassin on a May evening before graduation in 2013. One of them randomly fired an orange dart out the window.

It was a stupid teenager move. What happened next was deadly serious: Two Minneapolis police officers pulled up, pointed their guns at the teenagers and shouted orders laced with expletives, two of them later recalled.

Kristofer Bergh, then 17, said he kept telling himself not to move suddenly or give the police any reason to shoot him. The youth who had fired the dart was steered into their cruiser for what seemed like an hour, and the officers seized everyone’s Nerf guns. One officer made a lasting impression; in fact, Mr. Bergh and another passenger said they would never forget him, nor what he said as he gave them back their guns.

“Most of you will be 18 by the end of the year,” the officer said, before letting them go. “That means you’ll be old enough for ‘big boy jail.’”

It was Derek Chauvin, the white police officer who, seven years later, would become known around the world for putting his knee on the neck of a Black man named George Floyd during an arrest and holding it there for more than eight minutes, until he no longer had a pulse.

Mr. Floyd’s death sparked protests across the country. But even as the Minneapolis police chief called Mr. Floyd’s death “murder” and claimed that Mr. Chauvin “knew what he was doing,” little has emerged about the 44-year-old officer, now charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, or what in his career might have led up to an arrest so chilling in its quiet ferocity.

The roadside encounter with the four teenagers led to a complaint against Mr. Chauvin, and it reflected what both co-workers and citizens told The New York Times about encountering the officer over his 19 years with the Minneapolis Police Department: Mr. Chauvin did his job as if he were playing a role — a tough Dirty Harry on the lookout for bad guys.

“He was overly aggressive and not understanding that we were just kids,” recalled Noah McGurran-Hanson, who was in the car with Mr. Bergh and the two others, all of whom are white. “He was treating us like we had been tried and convicted.”

Mr. Chauvin, his lawyer and family members have declined to talk to The Times. Yet dozens of interviews with acquaintances depict a police officer who seemed to operate at an emotional distance from those around him. Mr. Chauvin was a quiet and rigid workaholic with poor people skills and a tendency to overreact — with intoxicated people, especially — when a less aggressive stance might have led to a better outcome, interviews show.

He was awkward. Other officers often didn’t like him or didn’t know him. He didn’t go to parties and didn’t seem to have many friends. Some neighbors knew so little about him that they didn’t even know he was a police officer until after his arrest. Even his wife of 10 years, a Hmong refugee and real estate agent, ended up estranged: Days after Mr. Floyd’s death, she filed for divorce and asked to change her last name.

Mr. Chauvin always wanted action. He continued to pound the streets in one of Minneapolis’s busiest precincts on its hardest shift, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., long after many others his age moved to desk jobs or the day shift.

That earned him kudos. He received two medals of commendation, for tackling an armed suspect and arresting an armed gang member. He also was awarded two medals of valor, after shooting a man wielding a sawed-off shotgun and subduing a domestic-violence suspect — whom he shot and wounded in the process.

But his performance also led to at least 22 complaints or internal investigations. Only one resulted in discipline. (Mr. Bergh said his complaint was shrugged off by a sergeant who apologized for any “negative interaction.”)

That is a high number compared with other officers, said Dave Bicking, a board member of Communities United Against Police Brutality, based in the Twin Cities. “His numbers should have definitely raised alarm with the department and triggered a review,” said Mr. Bicking, adding that most officers might get one or two complaints in seven years.

On his off nights, such as they were, Mr. Chauvin often worked security at a nightclub.

Even on the police force, Mr. Chauvin was an outsider. He often partnered with a rookie he was training, exacting in his expectations. That was fine with veteran colleagues, who did not necessarily want to ride alongside him.

“Occasionally, he would seem a little cocky,” said Lucy Gerold, a retired police commander who knew Mr. Chauvin. He was, she said, “the guy not everybody liked or wanted to work with.”