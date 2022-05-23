The Regional Parks River Shuttle is back for the summer in Sonoma County

For those wanting to spend less time in a busy parking lot and more time floating down the Russian River, the Regional Parks River Shuttle is back, providing a low-cost transportation option this summer.

Map of the Regional Park River Shuttle route. (Sonoma County Regional Parks)

The shuttle will take visitors to and from the Tom Schopflin Fields in Santa Rosa to the Steelhead Regional Park and the Sunset Beach Regional Park in Forestville. An all-day shuttle ticket costs $5.

To take part, go to russianrivershuttle.mytrakk.com, buy a ticket and show the QR code at boarding. Customers will get a wristband that serves as their return ticket.

Visitors are allowed to bring deflated rafts and tubes, coolers, fishing poles and other gear onto the shuttle. They are encouraged to get off at Steelhead Beach to float to Sunset Beach (estimated travel time is 4.5 hours). A free inflation station can be found near the entry kiosk, but a hand pump may be helpful to avoid long lines.

The Regional Parks asks visitors to:

Practice Leave No Trace by packing out trash to keep beaches pristine and wildlife healthy and safe.

Deflate rafts and tubes before getting on the shuttle.

Keep belongings with you, there are no storage options on the shuttle or at the park.

Keep in mind alcohol consumption is not allowed on the shuttle or in the parks.

Do not bring dogs on the shuttle.

The low-cost transportation option is available through Labor Day, Monday Sept. 5, 2022.

For questions about the shuttle, call the operator, C3 Transportation, at 1-800-727-0279 or 415-727-7158 or email info@c3transit.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.