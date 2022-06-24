‘The right side of history’: Northern California Planned Parenthood CEO pledges resolve, implores people to vote

During a Friday afternoon phone call, Gilda Gonzalez apologized for the background noise. Gonzalez, the CEO of Planned Parenthood of Northern California, was hustling through Jack London Square to the Oakland Ferry Terminal, bound for City Hall in San Francisco for an evening Rally for Abortion Justice, where she was scheduled to speak.

Gonzalez and her colleagues had been monitoring the SCOTUSblog website for a month, she said. So the morning’s news that Roe v. Wade was overturned shouldn’t have come as a shock.

Yet it did, said Gonzalez. “I don’t think we’re ever prepared for the loss of a Constitutional right people have enjoyed for 50 years.”

While California is not one of the states where abortion rights are immediately threatened, Gonzalez remains deeply concerned. With Roe gone, conservatives are already calling for bans in all 50 states. In his concurring opinion released Friday, Justice Clarence Thomas argued that the Supreme Court “should reconsider” past rulings that established rights to contraception access and same-sex marriage.

“I am very alarmed,” she said. The Court’s willingness to abolish “the fundamental liberty of abortion absolutely begs the question of what else” it may be willing to strike down.

“That’s why I’ve underscored to our supporters that this is a moment we need to decide what kind of country we want for ourselves and for the next generations,” she said, “and doing everything we can to secure it.

“Because this is all a direct result of election outcomes.”

Friday’s news only strengthened the resolve of her and her staff to carry out their mission, “to care for Californians, and anyone coming to us,” said Gonzalez, whose service area for Planned Parenthood covers a dozen counties from San Francisco to Siskiyou on the Oregon border. ”Because people need the health care we provide.”

Abortions represent only a small fraction of that care – 3 to 5% -- which includes birth control, STD testing, pregnancy testing, routine checkups and cancer screenings.

Yet the 104-year-old organization remains one of the far right’s preferred targets – sometimes literally: a gunman killed three people and wounded five others at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs in 2015.

Asked if she worried that Friday’s ruling would embolden Planned Parenthood’s enemies, Gonzalez issued a mild correction:

“I don’t think of people as our enemies so much as I believe they’re misguided, and without appropriate information.

“Because I have seen it happen, over and over, that people can have pretty hard points of view, but once it’s a personal matter, for themselves or a loved one, and they get more information, they can be swayed.

“I am convinced we’re standing on the right side of history, and love is on our side.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.