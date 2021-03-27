The safest city in California is in the Bay Area, report finds

A new report from Safewise, a security product review site, has found that the safest city in California is right here in the East Bay, but no other Bay Area towns made the top 20.

Danville, the incorporated municipality under Mount Diablo that uses "town" in its name instead of "city," topped the list in the study, which sourced property and violent crime metrics from the FBI.

The report found Danville had a violent crime rate of just 0.05 per 1,000 residents and 6.6 property crimes per 1,000 residents.

On a national level, the study also found that while California has a higher violent crime rate than the country as a whole, the rate has decreased slightly over the past year.

Other findings revealed that 56% of Californians said that they feel a high daily level of concern for their safety, and the state ranked second in the nation for fears of gun violence and police violence, and fifth in the nation for concern over violent crimes.

California also ranked second in the country for the highest concern over the coronavirus.

On gun violence, 72% of Californians said it was a top safety concern. The state saw 39 mass shooting incidents in 2020.

Sixty-one percent of residents said they worried about police violence daily, and 25% of Californians use some type of personal protection like pepper spray or stun guns according to the survey.

Danville, a town of about 45,000 residents with a median income of nearly $153,000, won the same accolade last year.

"Danville has consistently been ranked the safest city, in our case town, in the state of California. Community safety is our highest priority for all of our residents and businesses," said Danville Mayor Renee S. Morgan in a statement to the San Jose Mercury News.

Other Bay Area cities to make the top 50 safest included Foster City, ranked 24; San Ramon, 25; Hollister, 30; Morgan Hill, 32; Pacifica 40; Martinez, 45; Redwood City at 47 and Pleasanton at 49.

Find the full survey here.