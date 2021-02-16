The severe health conditions that qualify Californians under 65 for COVID-19 vaccines

On Feb. 12, the California Department of Public Health announced health care providers may soon vaccinate people age 16-64 who suffer from a number of health conditions. This decree, which goes into effect on March 15, will add several million people to the number of people eligible for vaccines in California.

The conditions on the state's list include:

— Cancer, current with debilitated or immunocompromised state

— Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above

— Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent

— Down syndrome

— Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

— Pregnancy

— Sickle cell disease

— Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (excludes hypertension)

— Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m2)

— Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

Beyond these conditions, the CDPH says other people may qualify for vaccines if, as a result of a developmental or other severe high-risk disability, one or more of the following applies:

— The individual is likely to develop severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection

— Acquiring COVID-19 will limit the individual's ability to receive ongoing care or services vital to their well-being and survival

— Providing adequate and timely COVID care will be particularly challenging as a result of the individual's disability

While the list includes many severe conditions, there are several life-threatening conditions not on the list even though, as the Mercury News points out, they're linked to worse outcomes in COVID-19 patients. Among those not included are: cystic fibrosis, dementia, hypertension, Type 1 diabetes and some rare genetic diseases.

The announcement by the state expands the groups who have already been approved to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Already approved are those in Phase 1A — health care workers and long term care residents — and Phase 1B — individuals 65 and older, workers in education and child care, emergency services, agriculture and food.