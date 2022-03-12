The Sonoma County DA found supervisors violated the Brown Act. What does that mean?

In two letters last week, Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch wrote that county supervisors violated California’s Brown Act, a landmark law passed in 1953 to guarantee the public access to government meetings.

Ravitch found that members of the board had violated the law twice as they engaged in the critical act of redrawing the county’s political districts, and she recommended that they receive training on the act, which was intended to ensure that citizens can hold their elected officials accountable.

“The people, in delegating authority, do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know,” the Brown Act states.

It sets the rules of public meetings for a wide array of government bodies, including city councils, school boards and the governing bodies of local agencies such as economic development committees or environmental districts. The law does not apply to the courts, nor does it apply to the state legislature or state agencies, where meeting access is dictated by different laws.

A district attorney choosing to investigate a Brown Act violation is “pretty rare,” said David Snyder, a lawyer and former journalist who directs the California First Amendment Coalition. “Some DAs are fairly active on this front and others I don’t think do it at all,” he said, “it doesn’t happen as often as one would hope.”

“It’s good to see because often the only way the Brown Act is enforced or brought to bear is by private citizens who have to take the time and resources to do it,” he added.

The Brown Act’s complexity often leads to problems in implementation, according to a primer maintained online by the FAC. And with its bounds often tested by public officials, the act requires zealous supervision as much as it guarantees zealous supervision of public bodies.

“The Brown Act presumes that all meetings are public and the instances where a legislative body can act or discuss things outside the public view are very few and they’re very narrowly defined,” Snyder said. “It’s of crucial importance that legislative bodies adhere to those rules. Because otherwise they could be conducting the public business in secret and that’s just anathema to the way a democracy functions and its anathema to public scrutiny and accountability.”

In the first violation, according to the DA’s office, the Board of Supervisors did not properly notify the public about its reasons for entering a closed-door meeting Nov. 19, where discussion centered on potential legal threats over the county’s redistricting.

That confidential meeting factored in a sharp rift between supervisors Lynda Hopkins and Chris Coursey over redistricting. Their dispute colored subsequent weeks of public debate late last year over the new map redrawing boundaries for the five supervisorial districts. Ravitch did not rule whether the litigation threat itself was sufficient justification for a closed-door meeting, but called it “debatable” in one of her messages.

Raising the specter of lawsuits is “one of the more commonly abused” justifications for blocking the public from government meetings, Snyder said, as some bodies interpret the law to say that “anything that could somehow result in litigation can be discussed behind closed doors.”

Though the DA didn’t rule on the legitimacy of the threat of a lawsuit in this case, she reprimanded the board for not making its documentation of the threat public. The next time supervisors raise the threat of a lawsuit, Sonoma County residents should be able to judge the threat’s validity themselves, and do so before supervisors retreat behind closed doors, Snyder said.

“It offers at least a small opportunity for the public to check and inquire whether this is really valid,” he said.

The second violation occurred when staff compiled a memo summarizing supervisors’ comments on redistricting and shared it with all five board members outside of a public meeting. The district attorney’s investigation concluded that the sharing of that memo was “inappropriate” and a type of “serial meeting” that is forbidden by the Brown Act.

A serial meeting is a series of communications between a voting majority of a governing body — which would be at least three supervisors in this case — that should have been held in public. In this case, the violation came through a memo that summarized supervisors’ comments on the redistricting maps. The memo went to all five supervisors, meaning it should have been discussed publicly.

“That’s one classic way a serial violation happens is you get staff acting as an intermediary between various members and then that conversation is shared with a quorum of the body,” Snyder said.

Staff writer Emma Murphy contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88