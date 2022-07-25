'The stakes could not be higher': Kansas abortion vote set for Aug. 2

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - At a recent gathering of abortion rights canvassers in a strip-mall office in this Kansas City suburb, a hand-lettered sign on the wall summed up the confusion over the state's looming ballot question in two lines - a "no" vote equals support of abortion rights, "yes" means against abortion rights.

Kansans are heading to the polls Aug. 2 to decide whether the state's constitution protects the right to abortion - the first such constitutional amendment to be determined since the Supreme Court's historic overturning of Roe v. Wade, ending federal protection, on June 24. More than a dozen Republican states have already moved by other means to ban or further restrict abortion in the wake of the decision that reversed Roe.

The ballot measure, if approved, would effectively overturn a 2019 decision by the state's Supreme Court enshrining abortion rights in its constitution. The measure could pave the way for the legislature to pass a ban on abortion at a time when Kansas has become a destination for pregnant patients fleeing strict abortion measures in nearby states.

Even though the vote is expected to be close, proponents of abortion rights say they are facing an uphill battle to overcome road blocks they say the Republican legislature has deliberately put in their way - including holding the vote on a primary day rather during the general election, and the convoluted wording of the amendment that has confused many voters.

"When they say on the TV say yes or say no it's confusing to me," said Rotonda Johnson, 56, of Wichita. She recently spoke with organizers at Kansans for Constitutional Freedom - a group opposed to the amendment and supportive of abortion rights - and asked for guidance figuring it out. "I had to ask, which way for yes and which way for no? Either way, I don't think the government should stop abortion."

The energy around the pitched battle in the state is palpable: As Kansas melted under an oppressive heat wave, canvassers on both sides of the debate have been knocking on doors since before early voting began July 13. "Stop the ban: Vote No" and "Vote Yes!" signs dot lawns, and televisions are buzzing with nearly $2 million in issue ads, according to the tracking company AdImpact.

"The stakes could not be higher," said Brittany Jones, a spokeswoman for Value Them Both, an antiabortion coalition that includes Kansans for Life, the Kansas Catholic Conference and others who have worked for decades to end abortion in the deeply red state, which has not voted for a Democrat for president since Lyndon B. Johnson.

Value Them Both and other antiabortion advocates - who have knocked on more than 100,000 doors - have taken the public position that the ballot measure will not automatically lead to an outright ban on abortion but, rather, protect what they term reasonable safeguards passed before the state's high court decision in 2019. Kansas allows abortion up to 22 weeks in pregnancy with additional restrictions such as a mandatory 24-hour waiting period and parental consent for minors.

Kansas University law professor Stephen McAllister, a former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who served as the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for Kansas, said that they are being disingenuous, and the real goal of the amendment is to pave the way for the Republican-led legislature to pass an outright abortion ban in its next session in January.

"Their big lie is that they simply want to clear the decks so we can have reasonable debate on what regulations might be appropriate, and that is not it at all," McAllister said. "The goal is to clear the decks so they can ban abortion next session. That's what this is about."

Jones said this assertion is "absolutely not true." But the Kansas Reflector, a news website, obtained audio from a meeting in Reno County, Kan., last month at which Republican state Sen. Mark Steffen said that if the amendment passes, the legislature could pass further laws, "with my goal of life starting at conception." Steffen, a physician, declined to comment.

New voting laws that make it a felony to knowingly impersonate an elections official have had a "chilling" impact on voter registration drives in advance of the election, according to Jacqueline Lightcap, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Kansas. The group normally registers more than 6,000 Kansans in a typical election year but halted its efforts this year out of fear it might - even inadvertently - run afoul of the new law.

Republicans in the state legislature placed the abortion measure on the ballot as a special election alongside the previously scheduled primary, where traditionally only party-affiliated voters are allowed to vote. Many of the state's unaffiliated voters - about 30% of the electorate - may not be aware they can vote this time, said Davis Hammet, the president and founder of Loud Light, a voter advocacy group, who called the move "blatantly anti-democratic."