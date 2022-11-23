The story behind how Cowan’s Meadow got its name

Cowan Meadow, high on Sonoma Mountain in Jack London State Historic Park, was homesteaded by the Cowan family in the 1850s. London’s great-grandnephew, Milo Shepherd, characterized them as “Scotch-Irish,” a group who always seemed to be drawn west — first from Scotland to Ireland, then across the Atlantic in the 1700s.

Finding the best lands already claimed, many headed into the Appalachians to settle places that were marginal for agriculture. After pausing for a generation or two, many picked up and headed west again.

The Cowans’ story was a common one among our 19th-century American settlers.

From Kentucky they went to Missouri, and from Missouri to Sonoma County. Finding the best valley lands already taken, they once again headed for the hills. While difficult, the challenges of homesteading Cowan Meadow must have been familiar. In good years you could make a living off your land. In others, something less. When times got tough, they hunted game and hired themselves out to more prosperous ranches on the Valley floor. According to Shepherd, they abandoned their mountain home during the depression of the 1880s, coming down only after they’d hunted out the last deer.

Some members of the family remained in the area.

Jim Cowan, cousin to the original settlers, did road maintenance for the county with a horse and wagon. That meant shoveling gravel from Sonoma Creek and hauling it around to fill potholes — even then, in the days of dirt and gravel roads, it was a problem. In the early 1900s, Cowan hauled rock and other materials for London’s Wolf House.

Born on a ranch lower down on Sonoma Mountain, Cowan’s sons Hazen and Norman became expert horsemen. During World War I, they both joined the cavalry. Hazen served as a mounted dispatch carrier delivering messages to front lines. It was essential and extremely dangerous work, often carried out by carrier pigeons and dogs to reduce human casualties. Riding at night, “under fire all time,” Hazen somehow “came through without a wound.” He was in France when the Armistice was signed on Nov. 11, 1918.

Norman never saw combat but used his horsemanship to become a famous rider on the rodeo circuit. Milo remembered him as “a real tough cowboy type. One time, he broke his leg. He needed to win the saddle bronc competition to get enough points to win the World’s Champion All-Around Cowboy in Salinas. He sat all night in an icehouse with his leg between two blocks of ice and went out and rode the next day and won the contest.”

Norman’s wife, Donna, was a trick rider in the rodeo. In later years they lived at the Chauvet Hotel in downtown Glen Ellen. It had a bar that was “a little too handy” for Norman. Sometimes “he got crazy and shot off his damn rifle in town and scared the hell out of people.” A few locals, old-timers themselves now, remember Hazen hanging out at the Rustic Inn, where the Glen Ellen Village Market is now. He passed away in 1972.

The Cowans left a legacy of toughness and bravery, some good stories, and a meadow that still bears their name.