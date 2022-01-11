The strange, fun and fascinating stories behind Bay Area city names

With lots of "San" and "Santa" names in the Bay Area, you might think you can guess the origins of most Bay Area city names. But you're in for a few surprises.

Take, for example, San Ramon. If you guessed that it's named for Saint Raymond, you're not alone. San Ramon, however, is named after a normal fellow named Ramon. According to the city history, Ramon was a Native American vaquero who tended sheep in the area in the late 1700s. Locals took to calling a nearby creek Ramon Creek, but that didn't sound quite right to everyone's ears.

When Don Jose Maria Amador, who owned the 16,000 acre Rancho San Ramon, put in a land title claim in the 1850s, he explained the full origin of the name. In order to be consistent with Spanish naming customs, the locals decided to add "San" to Ramon's creek. And the name stuck.

Ramon is not the only ordinary citizen to give his name to a Bay Area city. Several sailors who jumped ship in the area ended up being city namesakes, including one who took on a new name to avoid detection.

Learn more about the interesting — and sometimes weird — origin of Bay Area city names in the stories below:

Alameda

The land that is today Alameda was once owned by Luis Peralta, a settler who was gifted the land grant by the governor of California in 1818. The word "alameda" means a grove of poplar trees in Spanish and was chosen in 1853 after a popular vote of residents.

Albany

Albany's creation is a lot more colorful than its name indicates. In 1908, a group of local women became incensed that Berkeley residents were dumping their garbage there. The anti-trash vigilantes, armed with shotguns, warned away potential trash dumpers and started a movement that led to the creation of a separate town: Albany. It was initially incorporated as the City of Ocean View, but the name was changed in 1909 to differentiate it from a nearby section of Berkeley called Ocean View. Albany was selected in honor of their first mayor, who was born in New York's Albany.

Antioch

In 1851, the settlement of Smith's Landing got an appropriately religious name suggestion from the town minister — Antioch. The name Antioch refers to the ancient Greco-Roman city, site of Christian settlement and multiple battles during the Crusades. The citizens liked it, and Smith's Landing became Antioch.

Belmont

According to 'California Place Names' by Erwin G. Gudde, Belmont gets its name from the Italian phrase "bel monte," or "beautiful mountain." Mountains is probably overstating it, but Belmont is nestled at the foothills of several parks and open spaces.

Benicia

The Bay Area almost had a San Francisco and a Francisca, but for a last-minute change. General Mariano Vallejo (we'll get to him later) wanted to name the town after his lovely wife Francisca. But his idea was dashed when he found out Yerba Buena had changed its name to San Francisco. Instead, he used one of her middle names, Benicia.

Berkeley

In 1866, the trustees of the College of California met at the site of the future University of California to brainstorm name ideas. One trustee recalled a poem by Anglican bishop George Berkeley, one verse of which proclaimed "westward the course of empire takes its way." Inspired, the name of Berkeley was proposed for the school. The city took the school's name in 1878 when it incorporated.

Brentwood

Doctor, translator and rancher John Marsh arrived in California in the mid-1830s and immediately began acquiring land. By the time of his murder in 1856, he was one of the wealthiest and most influential men in the state. One of his ranches was located in present-day Brentwood, which Marsh named after his ancestral home in England.

Burlingame

There's some debate over land ownership and property acquisition, but the provenance of Burlingame undoubtedly comes from Anson Burlingame. Burlingame was a lawyer and politician, serving as President Lincoln's minister to the Qing Empire in China. It's speculated that the politician bought a large estate in the Bay Area after visiting friend William C. Ralston's manor in Belmont.

Campbell

No complicated explanations here: Campbell is named after its founder, Benjamin Campbell. Campbell brought his family west in 1846 and purchased 160 acres in today's downtown Campbell to seed with hay and grain.

Concord

Formerly called Todos Santos, its 1869 change to Concord was deeply contentious. The 1869 Contra Costa Gazette ran both points of view. Proponents of Concord said "for significance and euphony no finer designation could have been found." Opponents, like town leader Fernando Pacheco, urged businessmen to "please remember its name [Todos Santos] ... for in fact the town of 'Concord' does not exist." Concord won out, adopted officially when the town was incorporated in 1905.