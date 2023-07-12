The top careers hiring for AI skills in California, according to job postings

The fastest-growing jobs today are driven by technology—and, increasingly, artificial intelligence. AI and machine learning specialists, for example, top the list of fastest-growing roles, according to a 2023 World Economic Forum survey of the world's largest companies.

Rising demand for AI-related jobs coincides with the introduction of generative AI and ChatGPT. These tools take prompts from human users and churn out answers in a fraction of the time it takes employees to perform the same tasks. Some can generate videos based on text inputs describing the video they want to be created. Others produce fantastical images of things that never actually existed. Popular stock photo provider Shutterstock recently launched an AI image generator of its own.

As a result, companies are seeking workers with expertise in using a rapidly-expanding arsenal of AI tools. According to job-posting data compiled by the workforce intelligence firm Revelio, engineering roles and those working with data ranked high in job postings where employers sought AI skills over the last year.

There's another interesting dimension to AI skills trends: geography. The largest share of postings for jobs that highlight AI skills comes from major cities on the U.S. coasts. But there are clusters of other AI-focused jobs spread across many states.

In Freshworks' analysis of Revelio's job posting data culled from several popular hiring platforms between January 2022 and March 2023, we've identified the top roles in California that highlight AI job skills.

#50. Medical Rep

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.10%

- Total job postings mentioning AI: 2357

- Top states where medical rep jobs mentioning AI originate:

--- Texas: 0.61%

--- North Carolina: 0.56%

--- Utah: 0.54%



#49. Billing Specialist

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.20%

- Total job postings mentioning AI: 937

- Top states where billing specialist jobs mentioning AI originate:

--- Vermont: 0.93%

--- Washington, D.C.: 0.36%

--- Virginia: 0.31%



#48. Receptionist

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.20%

- Total job postings mentioning AI: 761

- Top states where receptionist jobs mentioning AI originate:

--- Virginia: 1.03%

--- Washington, D.C.: 0.91%

--- Nebraska: 0.59%



#47. Cashier

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.20%

- Total job postings mentioning AI: 2124

- Top states where cashier jobs mentioning AI originate:

--- Washington, D.C.: 0.81%

--- North Dakota: 0.54%

--- Rhode Island: 0.49%



#46. Distribution Specialist

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.23%

- Total job postings mentioning AI: 2604

- Top states where distribution specialist jobs mentioning AI originate:

--- Virginia: 1.36%

--- Washington, D.C.: 0.91%

--- Oregon: 0.33%



#45. Retail Sales

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.27%

- Total job postings mentioning AI: 1176

- Top states where retail sales jobs mentioning AI originate:

--- Washington, D.C.: 2.78%

--- Minnesota: 0.39%

--- Washington: 0.35%



#44. Financial Advisor

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.30%

- Total job postings mentioning AI: 902

- Top states where financial advisor jobs mentioning AI originate:

--- Delaware: 0.86%

--- Washington, D.C.: 0.74%

--- New York: 0.64%



#43. Merchandiser

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.31%

- Total job postings mentioning AI: 701

- Top states where merchandiser jobs mentioning AI originate:

--- Washington, D.C.: 1.52%

--- Arizona: 0.77%

--- Georgia: 0.67%



#42. Machine Operator

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.38%

- Total job postings mentioning AI: 4721

- Top states where machine operator jobs mentioning AI originate:

--- Georgia: 1.48%

--- North Dakota: 1.36%

--- Massachusetts: 1.36%



#41. Customer Service

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.42%

- Total job postings mentioning AI: 1872

- Top states where customer service jobs mentioning AI originate:

--- Washington, D.C.: 1.68%

--- Rhode Island: 0.66%

--- Tennessee: 0.60%



#40. Operations Manager

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.42%

- Total job postings mentioning AI: 181

- Top states where operations manager jobs mentioning AI originate:

--- North Carolina: 2.48%

--- Washington, D.C.: 2.17%

--- Vermont: 1.77%

