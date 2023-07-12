The top careers hiring for AI skills in California, according to job postings

The fastest-growing jobs today are driven by technology—and, increasingly, artificial intelligence. AI and machine learning specialists, for example, top the list of fastest-growing roles, according to a 2023 World Economic Forum survey of the world's largest companies.

Rising demand for AI-related jobs coincides with the introduction of generative AI and ChatGPT. These tools take prompts from human users and churn out answers in a fraction of the time it takes employees to perform the same tasks. Some can generate videos based on text inputs describing the video they want to be created. Others produce fantastical images of things that never actually existed. Popular stock photo provider Shutterstock recently launched an AI image generator of its own.

As a result, companies are seeking workers with expertise in using a rapidly-expanding arsenal of AI tools. According to job-posting data compiled by the workforce intelligence firm Revelio, engineering roles and those working with data ranked high in job postings where employers sought AI skills over the last year.

There's another interesting dimension to AI skills trends: geography. The largest share of postings for jobs that highlight AI skills comes from major cities on the U.S. coasts. But there are clusters of other AI-focused jobs spread across many states.

In Freshworks' analysis of Revelio's job posting data culled from several popular hiring platforms between January 2022 and March 2023, we've identified the top roles in California that highlight AI job skills.

#50. Medical Rep

ALPA PROD // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.10%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 2357
- Top states where medical rep jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Texas: 0.61%
--- North Carolina: 0.56%
--- Utah: 0.54%

#49. Billing Specialist

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.20%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 937
- Top states where billing specialist jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Vermont: 0.93%
--- Washington, D.C.: 0.36%
--- Virginia: 0.31%

#48. Receptionist

New Africa // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.20%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 761
- Top states where receptionist jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Virginia: 1.03%
--- Washington, D.C.: 0.91%
--- Nebraska: 0.59%

#47. Cashier

Dean Drobot // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.20%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 2124
- Top states where cashier jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Washington, D.C.: 0.81%
--- North Dakota: 0.54%
--- Rhode Island: 0.49%

#46. Distribution Specialist

goodluz // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.23%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 2604
- Top states where distribution specialist jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Virginia: 1.36%
--- Washington, D.C.: 0.91%
--- Oregon: 0.33%

#45. Retail Sales

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.27%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 1176
- Top states where retail sales jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Washington, D.C.: 2.78%
--- Minnesota: 0.39%
--- Washington: 0.35%

#44. Financial Advisor

Canva

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.30%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 902
- Top states where financial advisor jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Delaware: 0.86%
--- Washington, D.C.: 0.74%
--- New York: 0.64%

#43. Merchandiser

zhu difeng // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.31%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 701
- Top states where merchandiser jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Washington, D.C.: 1.52%
--- Arizona: 0.77%
--- Georgia: 0.67%

#42. Machine Operator

DuxX // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.38%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 4721
- Top states where machine operator jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Georgia: 1.48%
--- North Dakota: 1.36%
--- Massachusetts: 1.36%

#41. Customer Service

ESB Basic // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.42%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 1872
- Top states where customer service jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Washington, D.C.: 1.68%
--- Rhode Island: 0.66%
--- Tennessee: 0.60%

#40. Operations Manager

Canva

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.42%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 181
- Top states where operations manager jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- North Carolina: 2.48%
--- Washington, D.C.: 2.17%
--- Vermont: 1.77%

#39. Technical Architect

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.45%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 1259
- Top states where technical architect jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Connecticut: 0.98%
--- Virginia: 0.76%
--- Vermont: 0.75%

#38. Coordinator

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.57%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 1613
- Top states where coordinator jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Maine: 1.79%
--- West Virginia: 1.52%
--- North Dakota: 0.95%

#37. Geologist

Canva

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.63%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 61
- Top states where geologist jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Washington, D.C.: 18.91%
--- Alaska: 8.64%
--- North Dakota: 8.26%

#36. Sustainability Specialist

Canva

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.65%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 511
- Top states where sustainability specialist jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Vermont: 2.97%
--- Mississippi: 2.42%
--- Washington, D.C.: 1.79%

#35. Crew Member

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.66%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 7847
- Top states where crew member jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Washington, D.C.: 1.54%
--- Connecticut: 1.45%
--- Rhode Island: 1.43%

#34. Development Manager

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.81%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 407
- Top states where development manager jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Virginia: 1.37%
--- Massachusetts: 1.36%
--- Rhode Island: 1.17%

#33. Operations Administrator

Canva

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.82%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 1814
- Top states where operations administrator jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Connecticut: 1.42%
--- Utah: 1.16%
--- Virginia: 1.15%

#32. Sales Representative

Canva

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.86%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 2160
- Top states where sales representative jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Washington, D.C.: 2.34%
--- Texas: 2.22%
--- North Carolina: 2.07%

#31. Claims Specialist

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 0.94%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 1482
- Top states where claims specialist jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- New Jersey: 3.79%
--- Washington, D.C.: 2.43%
--- Pennsylvania: 1.25%

#30. Communications Specialist

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 1.05%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 1749
- Top states where communications specialist jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Delaware: 2.59%
--- Rhode Island: 2.48%
--- Washington, D.C.: 2.13%

#29. Client Services

Canva

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 1.22%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 360
- Top states where client services jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Connecticut: 2.38%
--- New Jersey: 2.34%
--- New York: 2.16%

#28. Human Resources Specialist

Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 1.22%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 3495
- Top states where human resources specialist jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Oregon: 1.96%
--- Washington, D.C.: 1.73%
--- Virginia: 1.68%

#27. Technician

SritanaN // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 1.23%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 2112
- Top states where technician jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Washington, D.C.: 3.50%
--- Idaho: 2.91%
--- Utah: 2.10%

#26. Legal

Canva

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 1.26%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 3565
- Top states where legal jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Idaho: 4.09%
--- West Virginia: 3.63%
--- Rhode Island: 3.29%

#25. Accountant

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 1.72%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 6783
- Top states where accountant jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Kansas: 3.65%
--- Washington: 3.56%
--- West Virginia: 2.90%

#24. Quality Assurance

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 1.84%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 7446
- Top states where quality assurance jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Washington: 3.83%
--- Washington, D.C.: 3.35%
--- New Mexico: 3.12%

#23. Project Manager

Canva

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 1.88%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 2567
- Top states where project manager jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Vermont: 4.63%
--- New York: 4.30%
--- Idaho: 4.16%

#22. Production Operator

G-Stock Studio // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 1.98%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 6908
- Top states where production operator jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Idaho: 17.86%
--- West Virginia: 5.98%
--- Wyoming: 5.59%

#21. IT Specialist

Frame Stock Footage // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 2.07%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 5323
- Top states where it specialist jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Virginia: 4.16%
--- Washington, D.C.: 3.50%
--- North Carolina: 2.62%

#20. Logistics

Fusionstudio // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 2.36%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 3475
- Top states where logistics jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Idaho: 13.69%
--- West Virginia: 8.20%
--- Maine: 5.94%

#19. Clinical Research Associate

anyaivanova // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 2.56%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 9653
- Top states where clinical research associate jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Wyoming: 6.18%
--- Rhode Island: 3.84%
--- Delaware: 3.83%

#18. Producer

guruXOX // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 2.60%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 4192
- Top states where producer jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- West Virginia: 6.55%
--- Maine: 5.73%
--- Idaho: 4.97%

#17. Delivery Manager

Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 2.93%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 6459
- Top states where delivery manager jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Massachusetts: 4.67%
--- Rhode Island: 4.40%
--- Washington, D.C.: 4.25%

#16. Mechanical Engineer

Canva

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 3.06%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 19763
- Top states where mechanical engineer jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Montana: 10.19%
--- Idaho: 9.29%
--- West Virginia: 7.64%

#15. Recruiter

Adam Gregor // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 3.12%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 3654
- Top states where recruiter jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- California: 3.12%
--- Massachusetts: 2.88%
--- North Carolina: 2.65%

#14. Sales Associate

Canva

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 3.41%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 12355
- Top states where sales associate jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Washington, D.C.: 7.79%
--- New York: 5.03%
--- Massachusetts: 4.46%

#13. IT Project Manager

Frame Stock Footage // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 4.49%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 6453
- Top states where it project manager jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Washington, D.C.: 7.62%
--- Virginia: 5.74%
--- Delaware: 5.12%

#12. Investment Specialist

Undrey // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 4.77%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 6164
- Top states where investment specialist jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Virginia: 13.78%
--- Delaware: 10.88%
--- Iowa: 8.34%

#11. Marketing

Canva

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 5.30%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 12829
- Top states where marketing jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Washington: 6.22%
--- Washington, D.C.: 5.81%
--- Rhode Island: 5.33%

#10. Solutions Specialist

Canva

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 6.46%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 5316
- Top states where solutions specialist jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Washington, D.C.: 12.21%
--- Rhode Island: 10.39%
--- New Jersey: 9.56%

#9. Infrastructure Engineer

Canva

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 6.56%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 11559
- Top states where infrastructure engineer jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Rhode Island: 9.56%
--- Virginia: 9.34%
--- New Mexico: 9.33%

#8. Designer

Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 6.57%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 19266
- Top states where designer jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- West Virginia: 12.94%
--- Maine: 11.20%
--- Idaho: 10.15%

#7. QA Tester

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 7.27%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 9263
- Top states where qa tester jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- West Virginia: 10.64%
--- Washington, D.C.: 10.22%
--- Louisiana: 9.12%

#6. Business Operations

boonchoke // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 8.07%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 3766
- Top states where business operations jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Washington, D.C.: 10.34%
--- Rhode Island: 10.14%
--- Oregon: 9.58%

#5. Product Manager

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 9.12%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 21927
- Top states where product manager jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Washington: 10.92%
--- Louisiana: 9.50%
--- California: 9.12%

#4. Application Engineer

PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 10.55%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 35494
- Top states where application engineer jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Idaho: 40.73%
--- Washington, D.C.: 12.73%
--- Washington: 10.96%

#3. Software Engineer

Canva

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 14.36%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 165086
- Top states where software engineer jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Washington: 19.51%
--- Washington, D.C.: 16.12%
--- Maryland: 16.02%

#2. Scientist

Canva

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 20.93%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 15209
- Top states where scientist jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Washington: 36.35%
--- Montana: 22.74%
--- California: 20.93%

#1. Data Analyst

Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock

- Percentage of job postings mentioning AI: 32.87%
- Total job postings mentioning AI: 76772
- Top states where data analyst jobs mentioning AI originate:
--- Washington: 40.07%
--- California: 32.87%
--- Virginia: 32.05%

This story originally appeared on Freshworks and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

