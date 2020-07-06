The top three healthiest US cities are in California, report finds

The top three healthiest cities to live in the United States are all in California, according to a report from the online rankings site Niche.

The “2020 Best Places to Live in America” study analyzed statistics from the US Census and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and listed 228 cities according to their rates of smoking, alcohol abuse, and obesity and access to health care and fitness centers.

Keep reading to see which cities meet the gold standard of health.

Berkeley

Coming in at No. 1, the East Bay city of Berkeley leads the country, the state, and the San Francisco Bay Area in health and wellness. With a population of about 121,000, the city has a unique urban-suburban feel, and offers an endless supply of local bars, restaurants, and coffee shops.

Aside from its vibrant culture, Berkeley also offers plenty of outdoor opportunities, including several walking trails and picnic spots at McLaughlin Eastshore State Park.

Irvine

Along with ranking second in health, Irvine also tops the charts in public education. Located in Orange County, Irvine has a population of about 265,000 and is home to UC Irvine.

The city offers residents dozens of community and neighborhood parks, including the San Joaquin Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary, which contains close to 300 acres of wetlands.

San Francisco

The third healthiest city in the United States, as well as the second best city for young professionals, San Francisco is home to some of California’s most notable outdoor attractions, including Glen Canyon Park, Golden Gate Park, and Lands End Lookout.

With a population around 870,000, the City by the Bay has a dense, urban feel, and most neighborhoods are packed with bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and boutiques.

Rounding out the top 10 were: Torrance, California; Seattle, Washington; Bellevue, Washington; Pasadena, California; Boulder, Colorado; Cambridge, Massachusetts and Glendale, California. Santa Rosa, the only Sonoma County city listed, came in at No. 54.

To see the complete ranking, go here.