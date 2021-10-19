The very last Kmart in California is closing permanently

The very last Kmart in all of California is closing, ending the era of blue light specials for good.

The Grass Valley Kmart at 111 West McKnight Way is set to close in mid December, reported The Union. The Grass Valley Kmart was the last one standing after recent closures in South Lake Tahoe, Watsonville, Costa Mesa, McKinleyville and Ramona; those stores all closed in 2021.

Kmart began life in the late 1800s as a five and dime store in Tennessee. Its first Kmart-branded store opened in 1962 in San Fernando, Calif., and at its height, Kmart had thousands of locations nationwide.

But things soured in the 2000s. In 2002, Kmart filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and laid off tens of thousands of workers in the restructuring. Two years later, Kmart bought another struggling retailer, Sears, and merged the two companies. But that move didn't slow down Kmart's woes, as the retailer continued to shutter stores year after year.

According to The Union, Kmart's impending Grass Valley vacancy has already been snapped up by Target.

"It was very bustling store back in the day, and it really dramatically shifted into something very different over the years," Grass Valley Mayor Ben Aguilar told The Union.

There are only a few dozen Kmarts now left in the United States, although don't trust the Kmart store locater to give you an accurate count. It's still listing some permanently shuttered locations as open.