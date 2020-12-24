The week of New Year’s in Sonoma County history

On Dec. 29, 1924, students began classes at the newly completed $500,000 Santa Rosa High School buildings on Mendocino Avenue. The new high school was built after the old school burned in a fire on Nov. 15, 1921. For three years, classes met in public and fraternal halls, churches and “odd rooms about town.”

More than two decades later, on Jan. 1, 1950, Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital opened. The fund drive to build the $1.3 million hospital began in 1946, led by Fred Rosenberg, Tom Grace, Judge Hilliard Comstock and several other influential residents. At the time it opened, the hospital charged $10.50 per day for a ward and $15 per day for a private room with a bath. By the end of its first day, 11 of the hospital's 90 beds were occupied.

The first baby born at the newly opened Memorial Hospital also was Santa Rosa’s “New Year’s baby.” The 10-pound baby girl was born to Mr. and Mrs. Fred Callori, with Dr. Frank Norman attending.

On Jan. 2, 1990, the first countywide effort to recycle Christmas trees began. The holiday greenery was taken from the curb to a central location where they were buzzed into chips and mulch for use in landscaping. Santa Rosa City Manager Ken Blackman credited resident Edward Sornstein with suggesting the recycling program.

– News Researcher Teresa Meikle contributed to this report.