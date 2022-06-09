The year’s first Spare the Air alert issued for Friday

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued its first Spare the Air alert of 2022 due to smog in the region Friday.

The Air District anticipates Friday’s high temperatures and increased Bay Area traffic due to events such as the NASCAR event this weekend at the Sonoma Raceway will raise ozone pollution levels in the region to unhealthy levels.

A #SparetheAir Alert has been issued for tomorrow, Friday, June 10, due to unhealthy ozone, or smog accumulation in the Bay Area. Limit your driving to reduce air pollution. For more info, visit https://t.co/wbkYMspD80. pic.twitter.com/EN6vFH4DfW — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) June 9, 2022

That ozone pollution, commonly known as smog, can cause throat and chest irritation and can be especially dangerous for young kids and seniors.

In an effort to curb this weekend’s smog, the Spare the Air alert aims to get Bay Area residents to limit outdoor activities and driving. It is also illegal to burn wood indoors or outdoors on days when a Spare the Air alert is in effect.

“We can all help keep our air healthier by finding alternatives to driving alone, such as working remotely, taking transit, biking or walking,” said Sharon Landers, interim executive officer of the Air District.

To find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect, residents can call 415-749-4900 or register for email alerts at sparetheair.org.

Check The Press Democrat’s real-time air quality map at bit.ly/3x8aT9M.