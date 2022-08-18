The zukes are no flukes at the annual Sonoma Zucchini Races on the Plaza

People of all ages and zucchinis of all shapes and sized made their way to the Plaza on Tuesday night for the annual Zucchini Races.

Both winners in the “overall” categories had won past races, proving that beginners luck has no peel in this game.

Competition was still stiff with a record-breaking 65 registered zucchinis set for the starting line.

People gathered around the official race ramp around 5 p.m., when registration opened. Participants placed their "cars“ in their respective categories on the tables: small (10 inches or less), medium (11 to 15 inches) and large (16 inches and over).

The ramp itself was built by Sonoma Raceway, which sponsored the event. It was zucchini-green and looked like it belonged right there in Plaza lawn in front of City Hall surrounded by a crowd of around a thousand people.

Rock and roll songs worked in tandem with the bustle of the Tuesday Night Market to serve as background music for the welcoming of zucchinis and people alike.

As more and more gorgeous gourds made their way to the display tables, people snapped photos and discussed their favorites.

“We’ve got about 10 minutes to race time,” said Bill Dardon, the Master of Ceremonies for the event, into his microphone.

The event judges held their clipboards as they made their way down the line of fancy zucchini’s on wheels. The Sonoma Raceway sponsored event had a judges pannel featuring:

Jill Gregory — executive vice president and general manager of Sonoma Raceway.

Ramie Hencmann — owner of Sweet Scoops.

Kelso Barnett — vice mayor of Sonoma.

Jack Ding — mayor of Sonoma.

They marked each of their neon-pink score sheets with the zucchini they thought deserved to win “Best in Show.”

Dardon introduced the judges before they sat down alongside the ramp’s finish line. The first heat began promptly at 6:15 p.m.

Rock tunes were replaced with revving-engine sound effects. Four zucchini mobiles lined up at the top of the ramp for each heat. Held in place by a nail at the front that lined the cars up stem to stem, fairness among start positions was guaranteed.

Each heat went about the same way: volunteers placed four zucchinis at the top of the ramp, “engines revved,” Dardon would yell out some variation of “Go!” as an acceleration sound emitted from the speakers and the judges would hold up a one, two, three or four to signify which car crossed the line first.

Of course, with an event as unpredictable and intense as the Zucchini Races, there were some twists. Some heats yielded no winners, as the gourds collapsed under the pressure of the crowd. Wheels came off zucchinis and zucchinis tumbled, rolled, squished and fell apart.

‘Whoa! Yay! Wow! “Woo-hoo!” could all be heard from the crowd when cars made it past the finish line.

“Agh! Oof! Awe! Oh!” were shouted out when the gourds came crashing down.

The big news of the day came when two zucchinis in the medium-sized heats were locked in a stalemate. After the cars tied the first time, the judges declared a re-race. When that yielded similar results, the crowd started chanting: “One more time! One more time!”

And so they raced again, tied again, and in a historic moment on the Sonoma Raceway ramp, two winners were named.

In the final qualifying heat for the large veggies, fan-favored zucchini, “The Runaway Bride,” got stuck on its nail and didn’t race down the ramp with the rest of its class. A re-race was called yet again, and the crowd cheered as the car took first place.

“The Runaway Bride” went on to win the “Overall Fastest Car” award. The car’s zucchini engineer, Isabel Janson, was thrilled to win the title, the free Sonoma Raceway Ferrari Races tickets and a basket of fruit.

The Sonoma Valley High School student said this wasn’t her first rodeo, and that not only has she had a winning gourd before, but she’s been racing at the event since 2012.

Janson spent 10 hours over two days on her zucchini, and the design concept was a tribute to a family member. “My sister is newly single and I’m really happy for her,” said Janson when asked about her muse.

The “Best in Show” award went to Kelly Clever, who won a $50 girt card and a basket of fruit for “Princess Zara driving Zuch Dragon.” On Sunday, she hosted a “Zucchini Workshop,” where she invited fellow racers to come work on their designs and have a barbecue. Nine entries came out of Clever’s workshop this year, but hers was the cream of the crop: a red dragon studded out with glitter, a gold harness controlled by the “driver,” Zara, a perfectly decorated tail and, of course, wheels.

Seeds for next years zucchini’s are already being planted, and if we’ve learned anything from this years winners, it’s that the experience of the farmer outweighs the zucchini’s of the harvest.

Contact the reporter Rebecca Wolff at rebecca.wolff@sonomanews.com.